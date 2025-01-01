Jim Carr Hi, Jim Carr again. Denis, I know that some in our audience don't know the finer points of hockey. Could you tell them, for example, what is icing?

Denis Lemieux Well, um, icing happen when the puck come down, bang you know, before the other guys you know. Nobody there, you know. My arm go comme ça then the game stop then start up.

Jim Carr I see. What is high-sticking?

Denis Lemieux High-sticking happen when the guy take the stick, you know, and he go like that

[high-sticks Jim Carr]

Denis Lemieux you know. You don't do that.

Jim Carr You don't do that?

Denis Lemieux Oh no, never, never.

Jim Carr Why not?

Denis Lemieux Against the rules. You know, you're stupid when you do that. Just some English pig with no brains, you know.

Jim Carr Uh, what is slashing?

Denis Lemieux Slashing is um, like that

[demonstrates on Jim Carr]

Denis Lemieux you know.

Jim Carr Mm-hmm. And there's a penalty for that?

Denis Lemieux Yeah and for the trip also, you know like that

[demonstrates]

Denis Lemieux . And for hook like this

[demonstrates]

Denis Lemieux . And for spear, you know, like that.

[demonstrates]