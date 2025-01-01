Menu
Slap Shot Movie Quotes

Slap Shot Movie Quotes

[referee skates over to Steve Carlson during the playing of the National Anthem]
Peterboro Referee I got my eye on the three of you, guys. You pull one thing, you're out of this game! I run a clean game here. I have any trouble here, I'll suspend you!
Steve Hanson I'm listening to the fucking song!
[after meeting the Hansons]
Reggie Dunlop Oh you cheap son of a bitch. Are you crazy? Those guys are retards!
McGrath I got a good deal on those boys. The scouts said they showed a lot of promise.
Reggie Dunlop They brought their fuckin' TOYS with 'em!
McGrath Well, I'd rather have em playin with their toys than playin with themselves
Reggie Dunlop They're too dumb to play with themselves. Boy, every piece of garbage that comes into the market and you gotta buy it!
McGrath Reg, Reg, that reminds me. I was coachin' in Omaha in 1948 and Eddie Shore sends me this guy who was a terrible masturbator, you know, couldn't control himself. Why, he would get deliberate penalties so he could get over in the penalty box all by himself and damned if he wouldn't... you know...
Jim Carr Hi, Jim Carr again. Denis, I know that some in our audience don't know the finer points of hockey. Could you tell them, for example, what is icing?
Denis Lemieux Well, um, icing happen when the puck come down, bang you know, before the other guys you know. Nobody there, you know. My arm go comme ça then the game stop then start up.
Jim Carr I see. What is high-sticking?
Denis Lemieux High-sticking happen when the guy take the stick, you know, and he go like that
[high-sticks Jim Carr]
Denis Lemieux you know. You don't do that.
Jim Carr You don't do that?
Denis Lemieux Oh no, never, never.
Jim Carr Why not?
Denis Lemieux Against the rules. You know, you're stupid when you do that. Just some English pig with no brains, you know.
Jim Carr Uh, what is slashing?
Denis Lemieux Slashing is um, like that
[demonstrates on Jim Carr]
Denis Lemieux you know.
Jim Carr Mm-hmm. And there's a penalty for that?
Denis Lemieux Yeah and for the trip also, you know like that
[demonstrates]
Denis Lemieux . And for hook like this
[demonstrates]
Denis Lemieux . And for spear, you know, like that.
[demonstrates]
Denis Lemieux You do that, you go to the box, you know. Two minutes, by yourself, you know and you feel shame, you know. And then you get free.
Jim Carr Oh this young man has had a very trying rookie season, with the litigation, the notoriety, his subsequent deportation to Canada and that country's refusal to accept him, well, I guess that's more than most 21-year-olds can handle... Ogie Ogilthorpe!
Reggie Dunlop Hey Hanrahan! Hanrahan! Hanrahan - Suzanne sucks pussy! Hey Hanrahan she's a dyke! I know, I know! She's a lesbian, a lesbian, a lesbian!
[at the Chiefs Fashion Show]
Johnny Upton I'm gonna flash' em, Joe!
McGrath No, you're not.
Johnny Upton I'm gonna walk down that stinkin' runway, open up this faggot robe and wiggle my dick at 'em! And do you know why? Because I want you to have a heart-attack and die so we don't have to do this shit again! You and your fucking fashion shows!
Hyannisport broadcaster The fans are standing up to them! The security guards are standing up to them! The peanut vendors are standing up to them! And by golly, if I could get down there, I'd be standing up to them!
Reggie Dunlop What are you guys doing?
Steve Hanson Puttin' on the foil!
Jeff Hanson Every game!
Jack Hanson Yeah, you want some?
[after losing at poker]
Denis Lemieux Fuck. I lose my blouse.
Jim Ahern Shirt... shirt.
Denis Lemieux Shit.
Reggie Dunlop Goddamn lard-ass Barkley Donaldson, I'm tellin' you he jumped us!
Steve Hanson [nodding head] Mm huh.
Reggie Dunlop Gloves off, stick down, no warning, he challenged the Chiefs!
Steve Hanson Called us names!
Reggie Dunlop Called us names! But Dave was there.
Steve Hanson Dave's a killer!
Johnny Upton Dave's a mess.
Reggie Dunlop But Dave's out. Who's gonna take his place?
Ned Braden Is the answer Jesus?
Reggie Dunlop [looks at the Hanson brothers] Ok guys. Show us what you got.
Reggie Dunlop I am personally placing a hundred-dollar bounty on the head of Tim McCracken. He's the head coach and chief punk on that Syracuse team.
Jim Carr A bounty?
Reggie Dunlop Yeah, a hundred bucks of my own money for the first of my guys who really nails that creep.
Reggie Dunlop You know, your son looks like a fag to me.
Anita McCambridge I beg your pardon?
Reggie Dunlop You better get re-married again, or he's gonna have someone's cock in his mouth before you can say Jack Robinson.
Anita McCambridge How dare you! How dare you!
Tim McCracken Dunlop, you suck cock.
Reggie Dunlop All I can get.
Reggie Dunlop How's it going, Nick?
Nick Brophy # 8 Hyannisport Presidents I'm drunk.
Reggie Dunlop Nah!
Nick Brophy # 8 Hyannisport Presidents I'm not bullshittin' ya. Got stinkin' shitfaced on the bus. Louise left me, and that son of a bitch over there keeps playin' me when he knows I'm shitfaced.
Reggie Dunlop Jeez, I'm really sorry.
Nick Brophy # 8 Hyannisport Presidents Anybody throws me against the boards, I'm gonna piss all over myself.
Suzanne Hanrahan [Lying naked in bed] You are the first man I've slept with since I left Hanrahan.
Reggie Dunlop Aw Suzanne, a beautiful woman like you?
Suzanne Hanrahan Well, I've been sleeping with women. Are you shocked?
Reggie Dunlop No.
Suzanne Hanrahan Did you ever wanna sleep with a man?
Reggie Dunlop No.
Suzanne Hanrahan Never?
Reggie Dunlop No. I don't blame you though Suzanne, I mean, well see, women's bodies are beautiful. But men's bodies, see I see 'em everywhere you know, in the locker rooms, their cocks all over the place and everything...
Suzanne Hanrahan Do you wanna know how it happened?
Reggie Dunlop Huh? No, that's OK.
Suzanne Hanrahan No, that's all right 'cause I have to tell it in court anyway. Every time Hanrahan went out on the road I would go over to this wife's house. And we would get drunk, and we would talk about how depressed and lonely we were without the guys. Every week blah, blah, blah. And one night we were talking about how we hated the life and how we had never done much of anything ourselves. And I don't know why really, we were like kids, we started playing with one another. We were drunk as usual. And the next week we did it sober, and it was terrific!
Reggie Dunlop At the end of the day I think about women. You know, I think about women's bodies. Now maybe all that'll change, maybe I'll end up sleeping with old goalies. I mean, things bein' what they are, who knows?
Suzanne Hanrahan When Hanrahan found out about it he went crazy! He... he said if I was a dyke that made him a queer. And he started slappin' me around. I ended up in the hospital.
Reggie Dunlop Aw, Jesus!
Suzanne Hanrahan Yeah. I'm on the lam, I'm hiding out.
Reggie Dunlop We play 'em next week, you know.
Steve Hanson [to Ogie Ogilthorpe] Hi Ogie. Buy you a soda after the game?
Hyannisport broadcaster Look at that. You can't see that, I'm on radio.
Jim Carr Andre "Poodle" Lussier, defense. Andre, as you know, has been living in semi-seclusion in Northern Quebec ever since the unfortunate Denny Pratt tragedy.
Morris Wanchuk Not Poodle.
Jim Carr And from Mile 40, Saskatchewan, where he now runs a donut shop, number 10, former penalty-minute record holder for the years 1960 to 1968 inclusive, Gilmore Tuttle.
Denis Lemieux Ned, what's "échanger" in English?
Ned Braden "Trade me right fucking now."
Denis Lemieux [on the phone] Trade me right fucking now!
Ned Braden Now hang up.
[Denis hangs up the phone]
Jim Carr Here's a name for you nostalgia fans: Clarence "Screaming Buffalo" Swamptown. I'll never forget an exclusive interview in which Swamptown revealed that he calls his hockey stick the "Big Tomahawk," and he usually refers to the opposing players as "the little scalps".
Jeff Hanson Eddie Shore?
McGrath Piss on Eddie Shore.
Steve Hanson Old-time hockey?
McGrath Piss on old-time hockey!
Lily Braden What's the story on that dog?
Reggie Dunlop That's the dog that saved Charleston from the 1938 flood.
Lily Braden Well fuck him.
McGrath Good crowd out there tonight, boys, let's really try to win this one.
Ned Braden You have to hand it to the old bastard, he's highly original.
Jim Ahern That man traveled 15 hours by bus to say that?
McGrath Every scout in the NHL is out there tonight, with contracts in their pockets, and they're looking for talent. For winners. OOOOOOOOOH. All my years of publicity. All the fashion shows and radiothons for nothing... They come here tonight... to scout the Chiefs... the toughest team in the Federal League! Not this! Buncha... pussies."
Tim McCracken Hundred bucks says you're gonna crack my skull.
Ned Braden I wouldn't crack your knuckles for a hundred bucks.
Tim McCracken So, he's bluffing.
Ned Braden Somebody's gonna kill you, ya dumb son of a bitch, but it's not gonna be me.
Ned Braden Now, they give you one phone call. See they book you, and then the give you one phone call.
Jack Hanson Call the pizza man!
Morris Wanchuk Why dontcha call a massage parlor!
[Reggie is trying to get his pre-game nap]
McGrath Are you nuts? A bounty? We could all end up in the clinker for this. You can't put a bounty on a man's head.
Reggie Dunlop Bullshit. I just did.
[Hangs up, Phone rings again]
Dave 'Killer' Carlson Coach, I want that hundred dollars.
Reggie Dunlop Ya gotta earn it, Killer.
Dave 'Killer' Carlson My attitude's right.
Jim Ahern [dressed up for a fashion show] I look like some cock-sucking faggot in this thing...
McGrath Have you seen Reg or Braden?
Jim Ahern Joe, I don't care man. Enough is enough. Nowhere in my contract does it say I gotta make a fool out of myself, am I right? Hey?
Reggie Dunlop And remember I went up to your room afterwards and you were dressed in chick's clothes? Yeah, you had on this black bra with tassels! You were dancing in front of a mirror with this kinda zebra skin jockstrap.
McGrath Bitch!
Reggie Dunlop Remember how I screamed at you when you started coming on to me? And I just said 'Jesus stop it Joe, I'm ashamed of you!'
McGrath Goddamn you.
Reggie Dunlop I wanted to tell you I forgot the whole thing. Years have passed, now I'm sexually liberated. I don't care who's a fag no more. I mean who cares? It's natural, it's all around us.
Reggie Dunlop Who's the owner Joe?
Denis Lemieux I'm tired of it! Puke! Blah! All the time, puke!
Reggie Dunlop You're a goalie, you're supposed to be like that.
[repeated line]
Dickie Dunn I tried to capture the spirit of the thing.
Morris Wanchuk [while watching a soap opera in the bar] That cunt is no good!
Johnny Upton [On watching the Hanson Brothers and their unsportsmanlike play] These guys are a fucking disgrace!
Reggie Dunlop It's their rink, it's their ice, and it's their fuckin' town. But tonight we got our fans with us!
[other players cheer]
Reggie Dunlop They spent their own dough to get here, and they came here to see us! All right, let's show 'em what we got, guys! Get out there on the ice and let 'em know you're there. Get that fuckin' stick in their side. Let 'em know you're there! Get that lumber in his teeth. Let 'em know you're there!
Ned Braden Bleed all over 'em. Let 'em know you're there.
Reggie Dunlop Give 'em a good warm-up, Denis. Come on, fellas!
Reggie Dunlop You mean you could sell us, but you won't?
Anita McCambridge I could probably sell you, but I can't.
Reggie Dunlop Well - you know, uh - we're human beings, you know.
Anita McCambridge I have to confess I've never let the children watch a hockey game. I have a theory that children imitate what they see on a TV screen. If they see violence, they'll become violent. If they see someone stick up a bank, they'll stick up a bank. Heroin. You name it.
Reggie Dunlop You're fucked!
Anita McCambridge What?
Reggie Dunlop You are totally fucked! You're garbage for letting us all go down the drain.
Anita McCambridge Are you serious?
Ned Braden You take the van, I'll keep the dog.
Nick Brophy # 8 Hyannisport Presidents Anybody throws me against the boards I'm gonna piss all over myself.
Reggie Dunlop She underlines the fuck scenes for ya? Jesus, if she underlines the fuck scenes for ya, she must worship the ground you walk on.
Ned Braden They teach you how to underline in college.
Reggie Dunlop Not the fuck scenes, they don't. Braden, you gotta learn to put out more, you know what I mean?
Jim Carr Ned, what's a young man of your background still doing playing professional hockey?
Ned Braden I hate my father.
Jim Carr Is that right?
Ned Braden That's what I said, isn't it?
Tim McCracken They don't call me Dr. Hook for nothin'.
Jeff Hanson How ya doin'?
Reggie Dunlop They convicted Ogilthorpe!
Jack Hanson [to Andre "Poodle" Lussier] Hi. You know Toe Blake? No?
Johnny Upton Jesus, what did the old man trade for these assholes, a used puck bag?
Jim Carr Well I may be bald, but at least I'm not chickenshit like you!
Johnny Upton [Raises his glass in a toast] Hell, here's to the Sunshine State!
Morris Wanchuk Here's to all that gorgeous snatch in F-L-A. Yeah!
Denis Lemieux My allergy to those fucking fans has returned!
[afterthe Hansons join the team]
Johnny Upton They're fuckin' horrible-lookin'.
Johnny Upton Fuckin' Chrysler plant, here I come!
Jim Ahern If Hanrahan's wife's a dyke, does that make him a fag?
Shirley Upton Johnny always says you can just screw so much and drink so much.
Jim Carr The fans are shouting kill, kill, kill--this is hockey!
Morris Wanchuk I know a good bar here. The Palm lsle. Fucked the barmaid last trip. I mean, I walked into the place, she comes up to me without even sayin' hello and just rubs up against me.
Reggie Dunlop Ah, come on, Mo. Jesus. What?
Morris Wanchuk I mean, she had her jugs right up against my suit. Nipples as hard as little rocks.
Johnny Upton [Seeing Reggie in a store phone booth] He's probably calling Florida. See how the sale is going.
Morris Wanchuk I was in Florida once on a southern tour where I met this little redhead who's an underwater specialist. And the first thing she says to me was, "Come on out by the pool." So I went out and she comes leaping out of this cabana wearing nothing but this little see-through wet suit.
Johnny Upton [Reggie exits the phone booth] Hey Reg, I want a chair by the pool.
Morris Wanchuk I want some snatch by the pool!
Reggie Dunlop [In the locker room after starting a fight on the ice] I called his wife a dyke.
Morris Wanchuk You called her a dyke? No wonder he went nuts. I would go nuts if someone called my wife a dyke.
Reggie Dunlop His wife IS a dyke!
[players start laughing]
Jim Ahern Does that make him a fag?
Lily Braden You're bullshit, you're really bullshit.
Ned Braden You're drunk.
Reggie Dunlop You're right, he's bullshit.
Lily Braden Yeah? Well, he and I are the only decent items in this town
[Leaves]
Reggie Dunlop That's great. Why should she care what anyone thinks about her? Shes just scrappin' Hey, how does Braden treat her? Is he nice to her?
Denis Lemieux Oh yeah, he love her. He tell me 'I love her.'
Reggie Dunlop Well, maybe Braden's a faggot, you ever think of that?
Denis Lemieux No way, he got a big cock, like horse.
Gilmore Tuttle We'll straighten you out, you little prick!
[repeated line]
Referee Ecker You, out!
Reggie Dunlop Jesus Christ, what a friggin' nightmare...
