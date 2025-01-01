Jim Carr
Hi, Jim Carr again. Denis, I know that some in our audience don't know the finer points of hockey. Could you tell them, for example, what is icing?
Denis Lemieux
Well, um, icing happen when the puck come down, bang you know, before the other guys you know. Nobody there, you know. My arm go comme ça then the game stop then start up.
Jim Carr
I see. What is high-sticking?
Denis Lemieux
High-sticking happen when the guy take the stick, you know, and he go like that
[high-sticks Jim Carr]
Denis Lemieux
you know. You don't do that.
Jim Carr
You don't do that?
Denis Lemieux
Oh no, never, never.
Jim Carr
Why not?
Denis Lemieux
Against the rules. You know, you're stupid when you do that. Just some English pig with no brains, you know.
Jim Carr
Uh, what is slashing?
Denis Lemieux
Slashing is um, like that
[demonstrates on Jim Carr]
Denis Lemieux
you know.
Jim Carr
Mm-hmm. And there's a penalty for that?
Denis Lemieux
Yeah and for the trip also, you know like that
[demonstrates]
Denis Lemieux
. And for hook like this
[demonstrates]
Denis Lemieux
. And for spear, you know, like that.
[demonstrates]
Denis Lemieux
You do that, you go to the box, you know. Two minutes, by yourself, you know and you feel shame, you know. And then you get free.