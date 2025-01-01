William Halsey[Speaking for Sitting Bull]Sitting Bull has said that he is here by the will of the Great Spirit, and by their will he is chief. His heart is red and sweet. Whatever passes near tries to lick him with its tongue, and the bears taste the honey, and the green leaves lick the sky. If the Great Spirit has chosen anyone to be leader of their land, it is Sitting Bull.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' CodyHalsey, you tell Sitting Bull that Buffalo Bill says his leaves can turn whichever way he wants as long as he knows which way the wind is blowing.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' CodyWell, my daddy hated slavery with such a passion, that rather than let the coloreds get in to becomin' slaves, he just fought to keep 'em all out of the state.
Ned BuntlineInjuns gear their lives to dreams. And what an Injun dreams, no matter how farfetched, will wait until he dies to come true. The white men - they're different. The only time they dream is when things are going their way. I'm no expert on the subject, but it seems to me that what Sitting Bull does is a hell of a lot cheaper than mounting a Wild West Show - which is dreaming out loud.
William HalseySitting Bull says that history is nothing more than disrespect for the dead.
Maj. John M. BurkeDon't worry about how you feel about where you ought to be... just come on over here where you should be.
Ned BuntlineBill, any youngster like yourself who figures to set the world on fire best not forget where he got the matches.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' CodyThe difference between a white man and an injun in all situations is that an injun is red. And an injun is red for a very good reason. So we can tell us apart! We can tell us apart.
CrutchSo, Sitting Bull's the little fella, hanh? He don't look so savage to me. I'm gonna sleep with a shotgun under my bed at night. You know, Sitting Bull's famous for scalping folks in their beds. I sure hope Bill can handle 'em.
CrutchCome here, Mr. Buntline! Come over here and look at Sitting Bull! The son-of-a-bitch must be seven feet tall!
Ned BuntlineI bring up this dream business because, well, because things are beginning to take on an unreal shape. Now I was thinking about Sitting Bull. Just put yourself in that Injun's place. You sit in your tepee and dream. And then yu go to wherever the dream may take you... it might come true. And you wait for real life to catch up.
Maj. John M. BurkeGentlemen! In this moment, fraught with friendship, with history humming harmonic overtones, Bill, I have the distinct pleasure of presenting Chief Sitting Bull. Chief, it gives me pleasure to present to you the Honorable William F. Cody, Buffalo Bill!
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' CodyWell, I would just like to take this occasion to congratulate you on your safe journey, and to extend a titanically momentous welcome to Buffalo Bill's Wild West.
Ed GoodmanIt's a question of law and order, Annie. Uncle Will keeps the law - and Sitting Bull is out of order.
Ed GoodmanSittin' Bull? I didn't know he was interested in the show business.
Jules KeenIf he wasn't interested in the show business, he wouldn't have become a chief, Ed.
Ned BuntlineNate and Bill are in the big time now. They can afford to spend fifty bucks a week. Now, tell me, what Injun villain do you know who's worth that amount? Sitting Bull.
Ned BuntlineSo, one morning, I'm wandering through the camp, and I spot this - this scrawny-lookin' kid, lyin' underneath the wagon. I drag him out, I take one look at him, and I know I can make him a star. I ask him, "What's your name?" He says, "Cody, Bill Cody." I say, "What do you do?" He says, "I'm a scout and a buffalo hunter." Well, I'm really gonna write about somebody, because I got a batch of exciting new plots I might take to Hickok, except I'm mad at him. So I say to the kid, "From now on, your name is Buffalo Bill, and in six months, the whole damn country's gonna know about you."
Nate SalisburyHere's the man you've all been waiting for, the man whose place in history, and solid character, has made him popular throughout the continent! Ladies and gentlemen, the one, the only, America's national entertainer. Let's put one all together now for William F. Cody, Buffalo Bill!
Ned BuntlineTimes are bad and gettin' worse. That's when the show business flourishes, when times are bad.
William HalseyMy father has promised me this land, and, in protecting it, I have had a hard time. The rivers flow with the blood of my people. The wind blows the echoes of lies. The white man has stolen the truth.
Ned BuntlineYes, he was truly born to entertain. No ordinary man woulda had the foresight to take credit for acts of bravery and heroism that he couldn'ta done. And no ordinary man could realize what tremendous profits could be made by tellin' a pack of lies, in front of witnesses, like it was the truth. No, Bill Cody could only trust his senses. And when his senses fail him, he might just see things as they really are.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody[to Lucille DuCharme]Morning! You're up. Listen, I, eh, I'm really sorry about last night. It was the first show of the season, and the boys like to kick up a little dust. I don't like to have them drink alone. I must have been kind of a disappointment. You look awful pretty in that light. Actually, eh, I've become something of a morning man. Now, there's no pressure. You see, at night - and the whisky we get here is, eh, kinda dulls the...
William HalseyThis simple request will satisfy Sitting Bull's people for the length of time, Great Father.
President Grover ClevelandLet me point out that I'm "Great Father" for only four years at a time.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' CodyI'm curious, Chief. My friends are curious. My women are curious. My fans are curious. And they pay me for it. I give 'em what they expect. You can't live up to what you expect. And that makes you more make-believe than me, 'cause you don't even know if you're bluffin'!
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' CodyBull! Bull! Damn you! You see, in a hundred years, I'm still gonna be Buffalo Bill, star! And you're gonna be the Injun. My God, look at you. Look at you. You wanna stay the same. Well, that's goin' backwards!
McLaughlinI'm ready to dispose of my prisoner.
Maj. John M. BurkeSweet McLaughlin, you are now in Codyland. Sitting Bull is no longer your prisoner, but a star in the Buffalo Bill heavens.
McLaughlinAs far as I'm concerned, he's a murderer.
Nate SalisburyHistory, real history, is hard come. And the man I'm about to celebrate is not a mere personation of a patriot, but the true monarch of genuity. Scout, showman, family person, valued partner, America's national entertainer.
Ned BuntlineWhat a fine citizen you're makin' out of Bill. Why, it don't even seem like the same man anymore. Never gets into trouble. Never looks bad in public.
Nate SalisburyAll I care about is the Wild West. I'm going to Codyfy the world.
Nate SalisburyThat's my star.
Maj. John M. BurkeHe belongs to all of us, Nate.
Nate SalisburyOur star.
Maj. John M. BurkeAmerica's.
Ned BuntlineWell, I'll be Goddamned if it ain't Nervous Nate.
Nate SalisburyBuntline, you're not doing anybody a favor by being here.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' CodyI'm smart enough to know that the difference between a white man and an Injun, in a situation like this, is us whites are smart enough to know that an Injun always turns down your first offer.
Ed GoodmanHe must be the big one in the red blanket. Sure don't look like no ordinary Injun.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' CodyThe point bein', that little bastard ain't gonna make my life easy. I can't deal with him and deal with you, and be my best at the both; so, what I'm tryin' to say is, I think it's time for you to go.
Maj. John M. BurkeBuffalo Bill, monarch of the West, it delights me to present this compellingly cornucopias canary, this curvaceous cadenza in the compendium of classical chanson, this collation of champagne and columbine, this cultivated coloratura from Colorado - words fail me - Lucille DuCharme.
Nate SalisburyAnd now, to open our show in the big way, Buffalo Bill and Nate Salsbury present a feature attraction unique and unparalleled. The foremost woman marksman in the world, the little girl of the Western plains, the peerless Lady Wing-Shot, Annie Oakley! Annie Oakley! Fairest flower of the West!
Nate SalisburyPursuing the brave, invulnerable buffs is our star, America's national hero, Bill Cody: Buffalo Bill! Let's hear it for Buffalo Bill!
Nate SalisburyThe most feared, the most murderous, the most colorful redskin alive. Here he comes, the battling Chief of the Hunkpapa Sioux, Sitting Bull!
Ned BuntlineWhen Bill's dressed for a ride, and mounted on that high-steppin' stallion of his, any doubts concerning his legends are soon forgotten. Yes, Bill's fine physical portrait hides whatever faults his mind might possess. But even the least seasoned of trappers will tell you: "If you don't know what it is you're truly after, you're better off staying at home."
Ed GoodmanUncle Will! It's just like in Sittin' Bull's dream.
Ned BuntlineI was beginnin' to think you didn't exist. But here you are in the glorious flesh and what a sight for sore eyes! Oh, you sure passed me by. Like plantin' a seed and watchin' it grow into a tree, too tall to climb. You got everything you ever wanted, my friend. You even got the President of the United States sleepin' in your bed, right now.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' CodyMr. President, I now understand why you're our President. It's uncanny. That basic pioneer perception. You see, the difference between a President and a Chief in a situation like this, is the President always knows enough to retaliate before it's his turn.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' CodyGod meant for me to be white. God meant for me to be white. And it ain't easy. I got people with no lives - they're livin' through me. They're proud people, but they're people to worry about.