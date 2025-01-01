Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson Movie Quotes

Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson Movie Quotes

William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Where were ya?
William Halsey It's the first of the moon.
Nate Salisbury That's not what Buffalo Bill asked ya! Now where in the hell have you been?
William Halsey During the first day of the first moon, Sitting Bull visits the sun in the mountains while his squaws move the teepees to the moon path.
Nate Salisbury Damn it, Halsey! Stop sunning and mooning us! Now where the hell have you been?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[explaining why Sitting Bull should be in Buffalo Bill's show]
Ned Buntline A rock ain't a rock once it becomes gravel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Halsey Great Father, Sitting Bull has waited to ask you a very simple thing for his people.
President Grover Cleveland Mr. Halsey, I remind you that in government, nothing is simple.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Tell me what you got on your mind.
William Halsey [Speaking for Sitting Bull] Sitting Bull has said that he is here by the will of the Great Spirit, and by their will he is chief. His heart is red and sweet. Whatever passes near tries to lick him with its tongue, and the bears taste the honey, and the green leaves lick the sky. If the Great Spirit has chosen anyone to be leader of their land, it is Sitting Bull.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Halsey, you tell Sitting Bull that Buffalo Bill says his leaves can turn whichever way he wants as long as he knows which way the wind is blowing.
[Sits down. To his advisors]
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody I give him back the same kind of murky logic that he gave us. Whatya think, um?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody My daddy was killed tryin' to keep slavery outta Kansas.
Oswald Dart How'd he do that, sir?
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Well, my daddy hated slavery with such a passion, that rather than let the coloreds get in to becomin' slaves, he just fought to keep 'em all out of the state.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline Injuns gear their lives to dreams. And what an Injun dreams, no matter how farfetched, will wait until he dies to come true. The white men - they're different. The only time they dream is when things are going their way. I'm no expert on the subject, but it seems to me that what Sitting Bull does is a hell of a lot cheaper than mounting a Wild West Show - which is dreaming out loud.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Halsey Sitting Bull says that history is nothing more than disrespect for the dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maj. John M. Burke Don't worry about how you feel about where you ought to be... just come on over here where you should be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline Bill, any youngster like yourself who figures to set the world on fire best not forget where he got the matches.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Remember, son, the last thing that a man wants to do is the last thing he does.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nate Salisbury I'm the only partner Bill Cody ever had who tells him the truth. And in the end, we always agree.
Ned Buntline I was taught that when two partners always agree, one of them ain't necessary.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
President Grover Cleveland Where will you sleep, Buffalo Bill?
Ed Goodman You can sleep with me, Uncle Will.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody No, Ed, I will sleep out on the prairie underneath the moon and listen to the lullaby of the coyotes. You see, I ain't always been a comfortable man.
President Grover Cleveland You know, it's a man like that that made this country what it is today!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Nostalgia ain't what it used to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody The difference between a white man and an injun in all situations is that an injun is red. And an injun is red for a very good reason. So we can tell us apart! We can tell us apart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Crutch So, Sitting Bull's the little fella, hanh? He don't look so savage to me. I'm gonna sleep with a shotgun under my bed at night. You know, Sitting Bull's famous for scalping folks in their beds. I sure hope Bill can handle 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Crutch Come here, Mr. Buntline! Come over here and look at Sitting Bull! The son-of-a-bitch must be seven feet tall!
Ned Buntline He's getting smaller every year.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline I bring up this dream business because, well, because things are beginning to take on an unreal shape. Now I was thinking about Sitting Bull. Just put yourself in that Injun's place. You sit in your tepee and dream. And then yu go to wherever the dream may take you... it might come true. And you wait for real life to catch up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maj. John M. Burke Gentlemen! In this moment, fraught with friendship, with history humming harmonic overtones, Bill, I have the distinct pleasure of presenting Chief Sitting Bull. Chief, it gives me pleasure to present to you the Honorable William F. Cody, Buffalo Bill!
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Well, I would just like to take this occasion to congratulate you on your safe journey, and to extend a titanically momentous welcome to Buffalo Bill's Wild West.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Goodman It's a question of law and order, Annie. Uncle Will keeps the law - and Sitting Bull is out of order.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Bull's gonna suffer a worse defeat than Custer ever did. Custer could die. Bull's just gonna get humiliated.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Oswald Dart Annie, I'll pack your guns now.
Annie Oakley Oswald, don't touch my guns!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[to Sitting Bull's ghost]
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody My God, look at ya! Look at ya! You want to stay the same! Well, that's going backwards!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jules Keen We know who it is, Ed.
Ed Goodman Who? Tell me.
Jules Keen Sitting Bull.
Ed Goodman Sittin' Bull?
Jules Keen Sitting Bull.
Ed Goodman Sittin' Bull? I didn't know he was interested in the show business.
Jules Keen If he wasn't interested in the show business, he wouldn't have become a chief, Ed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline Nate and Bill are in the big time now. They can afford to spend fifty bucks a week. Now, tell me, what Injun villain do you know who's worth that amount? Sitting Bull.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline So, one morning, I'm wandering through the camp, and I spot this - this scrawny-lookin' kid, lyin' underneath the wagon. I drag him out, I take one look at him, and I know I can make him a star. I ask him, "What's your name?" He says, "Cody, Bill Cody." I say, "What do you do?" He says, "I'm a scout and a buffalo hunter." Well, I'm really gonna write about somebody, because I got a batch of exciting new plots I might take to Hickok, except I'm mad at him. So I say to the kid, "From now on, your name is Buffalo Bill, and in six months, the whole damn country's gonna know about you."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Me and my staff are simply the best at what we do. And what we do is to make the best look better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nate Salisbury Here's the man you've all been waiting for, the man whose place in history, and solid character, has made him popular throughout the continent! Ladies and gentlemen, the one, the only, America's national entertainer. Let's put one all together now for William F. Cody, Buffalo Bill!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline Times are bad and gettin' worse. That's when the show business flourishes, when times are bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody [waking up] What the hell are you doin' here?
William Halsey Sitting Bull has come to tell you what he will do in your show.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Show? God, the sun ain't hardly up yet!
William Halsey Sitting Bull's thoughts do not have a time schedule.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody I could expect disrespect from anybody except you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
McLaughlin If you're smart you'll lock them dog-eaters in the stockade.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nate Salisbury Did Burke promise you that?
William Halsey Sitting Bull no longer accepts promises from white men. His dreams told him that this is the place he would meet the Great Father.
Nate Salisbury Sitting Bull is here because he dreamed he'd meet President Cleveland?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Well, what does she have to say this time?
Ed Goodman [reading a letter] "Dear husband, your deeds as a frontier hero are pale compared to your adventures with opera singers and milk maids."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody I ain't gonna put up with it! You ain't gonna put up. *We* ain't gonna put up with it! It's bedlam in here. I can't think. I'm gonna lie down and take a nap.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Halsey He will own his own photographs.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Hell he will! I got all photographic rights and historics!
William Halsey Sitting Bull says a man may never let go of his face. Therefore, he will own his own photographs.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody My ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Halsey My father has promised me this land, and, in protecting it, I have had a hard time. The rivers flow with the blood of my people. The wind blows the echoes of lies. The white man has stolen the truth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline Yes, he was truly born to entertain. No ordinary man woulda had the foresight to take credit for acts of bravery and heroism that he couldn'ta done. And no ordinary man could realize what tremendous profits could be made by tellin' a pack of lies, in front of witnesses, like it was the truth. No, Bill Cody could only trust his senses. And when his senses fail him, he might just see things as they really are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody [to Lucille DuCharme] Morning! You're up. Listen, I, eh, I'm really sorry about last night. It was the first show of the season, and the boys like to kick up a little dust. I don't like to have them drink alone. I must have been kind of a disappointment. You look awful pretty in that light. Actually, eh, I've become something of a morning man. Now, there's no pressure. You see, at night - and the whisky we get here is, eh, kinda dulls the...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Halsey This simple request will satisfy Sitting Bull's people for the length of time, Great Father.
President Grover Cleveland Let me point out that I'm "Great Father" for only four years at a time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline You ain't changed, Bill.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody I ain't supposed to. That's why people pay to see me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody I'm curious, Chief. My friends are curious. My women are curious. My fans are curious. And they pay me for it. I give 'em what they expect. You can't live up to what you expect. And that makes you more make-believe than me, 'cause you don't even know if you're bluffin'!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Bull! Bull! Damn you! You see, in a hundred years, I'm still gonna be Buffalo Bill, star! And you're gonna be the Injun. My God, look at you. Look at you. You wanna stay the same. Well, that's goin' backwards!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
McLaughlin I'm ready to dispose of my prisoner.
Maj. John M. Burke Sweet McLaughlin, you are now in Codyland. Sitting Bull is no longer your prisoner, but a star in the Buffalo Bill heavens.
McLaughlin As far as I'm concerned, he's a murderer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody What did Bull ever do for you?
Annie Oakley He wanted to show the truth to the people. Why can't you accept that just once?
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Because I got a better sense of history than that. Besides, I say what goes on in this show, not some Goddamn Injun runt and his half-assed half-breed!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nate Salisbury You know, when I was traveling with the troubadours, there were times when I was asked to be a colored. Now, do I look like a colored?
Whip & Fast Draw Act Oh, no, no, sir.
Nate Salisbury But when I had to play a colored, I was a colored. I thought a colored, I drank a colored, I walked a colored. I was a colored.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline Ah, the Shakespeare of the half-dime. Sit down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nate Salisbury History, real history, is hard come. And the man I'm about to celebrate is not a mere personation of a patriot, but the true monarch of genuity. Scout, showman, family person, valued partner, America's national entertainer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline What a fine citizen you're makin' out of Bill. Why, it don't even seem like the same man anymore. Never gets into trouble. Never looks bad in public.
Nate Salisbury All I care about is the Wild West. I'm going to Codyfy the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nate Salisbury That's my star.
Maj. John M. Burke He belongs to all of us, Nate.
Nate Salisbury Our star.
Maj. John M. Burke America's.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline Well, I'll be Goddamned if it ain't Nervous Nate.
Nate Salisbury Buntline, you're not doing anybody a favor by being here.
Ned Buntline I ain't in the favor business, Nate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody I'm smart enough to know that the difference between a white man and an Injun, in a situation like this, is us whites are smart enough to know that an Injun always turns down your first offer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Goodman He must be the big one in the red blanket. Sure don't look like no ordinary Injun.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody I ain't buyin' no ordinary Injun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Ah, listen. You go on over there now, and get rid of him without me tellin' him. And don't you tell me that you told him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Goodman Shall we holler for help?
Nate Salisbury We are the help.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Margaret, I've been sittin' here thinkin' about us.
Margaret I'm glad, Bill.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody The more I think about us, the less I think about Sittin' Bull, and that ain't good for the Wild West.
Margaret I'd never interfere with the Wild West.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody The point bein', that little bastard ain't gonna make my life easy. I can't deal with him and deal with you, and be my best at the both; so, what I'm tryin' to say is, I think it's time for you to go.
Margaret Oh, no, Bill, no.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody And the quicker you go, the quicker you can start missin' me.
Margaret [sings] Alas, my love, You do me wrong, To cast me off, Discourteously...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Oh, Chief, we got a colored standin' in place for you 'cause he's the closest thing on our staff to a real Injun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucille DuCharme Why, what a shot you are! My second husband, Count Eggenweiler, was a champion trap shooter.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Trap shootin's a different thing, ma'am, not takin' anything away from your second, eh...
Lucille DuCharme Deceased.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody [smiles] Husband. He used a shotgun that sprayed. The pistol's a more - exactin' weapon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maj. John M. Burke Buffalo Bill, monarch of the West, it delights me to present this compellingly cornucopias canary, this curvaceous cadenza in the compendium of classical chanson, this collation of champagne and columbine, this cultivated coloratura from Colorado - words fail me - Lucille DuCharme.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Of course. Handel's "Rinaldo".
Lucille DuCharme [sings] Ah-*Ah*-Ahhh, Ah-Ah-Ah-*Ah*-Ah, Ah-*Ah*-*Ah*, Ah-Ah, Che crudel!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Why is everything such a big problem around here?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody May the sun never set on this great nation, unless it comes up again in the mornin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nate Salisbury And now, to open our show in the big way, Buffalo Bill and Nate Salsbury present a feature attraction unique and unparalleled. The foremost woman marksman in the world, the little girl of the Western plains, the peerless Lady Wing-Shot, Annie Oakley! Annie Oakley! Fairest flower of the West!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nate Salisbury Pursuing the brave, invulnerable buffs is our star, America's national hero, Bill Cody: Buffalo Bill! Let's hear it for Buffalo Bill!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nate Salisbury The most feared, the most murderous, the most colorful redskin alive. Here he comes, the battling Chief of the Hunkpapa Sioux, Sitting Bull!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline When Bill's dressed for a ride, and mounted on that high-steppin' stallion of his, any doubts concerning his legends are soon forgotten. Yes, Bill's fine physical portrait hides whatever faults his mind might possess. But even the least seasoned of trappers will tell you: "If you don't know what it is you're truly after, you're better off staying at home."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ed Goodman Uncle Will! It's just like in Sittin' Bull's dream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody [to Lucille DuCharme] You know, knowing that you're layin' there waitin' for me will only serve to stiffen my resolve.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William Halsey This request is very simple.
Ed Goodman Halsey, the President's tryin' to tell you that nothin' ain't simple. Don't you understand American?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mrs. Cleveland Grovie? Can Nina sing now?
President Grover Cleveland Oh, yes, my rose petal. Go ahead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maj. John M. Burke What a cultivated lady she is.
Mrs. Cleveland I'm always trying to spread culture.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody You know, it's too bad the Injuns can't learn from you coloreds. But then of course they'd have nothin' to fuss about and Injuns do like to fuss about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline Well, I'll be damned! Buffalo Bill himself.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Hi, Ned.
Ned Buntline Buy an old friend a drink, Bill?
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Another glass.
Ned Buntline I was beginnin' to think you didn't exist. But here you are in the glorious flesh and what a sight for sore eyes! Oh, you sure passed me by. Like plantin' a seed and watchin' it grow into a tree, too tall to climb. You got everything you ever wanted, my friend. You even got the President of the United States sleepin' in your bed, right now.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Let's forget all that stuff, Ned, and get drunk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Well, Mr. President, I - I know you're tired and wanna hit the hay. My personal bed is at your disposal.
Old Soldier Oh, Buffalo Billy!
President Grover Cleveland That's very nice.
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Ain't hardly even been used.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Mr. President, I now understand why you're our President. It's uncanny. That basic pioneer perception. You see, the difference between a President and a Chief in a situation like this, is the President always knows enough to retaliate before it's his turn.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody God meant for me to be white. God meant for me to be white. And it ain't easy. I got people with no lives - they're livin' through me. They're proud people, but they're people to worry about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline Crutch? What do I owe you for my stay?
Crutch Nothin', Mr. Buntline. You don't owe me nothin'.
Ned Buntline Thanks, Crutch. 'Cause that's what I got. Nothin.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Listen, did I ever tell you that I hold the record for a continuous ride on the Pony Express? 322 miles in eighteen days.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody I'll see you around.
Ned Buntline See you in hell, Bill!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ned Buntline I'm off to California to preach against the vultures of Prometheus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody Custer was a star. Oh, he was a good man. Gave coffee and sugar to the... Oh, don't do that. He was a good man. He gave the Injuns reason to be famous.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody How come all of ya took him for a king?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
William F. 'Buffalo Bill' Cody You see, I ain't got nobody to talk to. Except you. And you ain't even there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more