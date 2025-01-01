[Doug Roberts gets a call for Harry Jernigan from the Security station in the Tower basement]
Harry Jernigan
[Picks up the phone]
Jernigan.
[There is a pause as Jernigan learns from a security officer on the other line that Lisolette Mueller is trapped on the 87th floor, trying to rescue the Albright family in their apartment]
Harry Jernigan
What? Damnit man, you should have sent a man up there!
[pause as the officer tells Jernigan that he called the Albright apartment earlier but there was no answer]
Harry Jernigan
How do you expect Mrs. Albright to hear a phone call? She's deaf!
[pause as the officer asks about the two Albright children]
Harry Jernigan
Sure the kids can hear!
[pause as the officer asks why didn't the Albright children answer their phone]
Harry Jernigan
I don't know. Maybe they were in the shower or something when you called.
[Another pause as the officer asks Jernigan something]
Harry Jernigan
No, you stay where you are. I'll get them down.
[Jernigan hangs up the phone as Doug Roberts listens while Kappy angrily demands reinforcements over his radio]
Harry Jernigan
There's still some people on 87. I'll get 'em down.