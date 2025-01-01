[Chief O'Hallorhan has just found out the fire is heading towards the elevator shaft]

Chief O'Hallorhan You'd better call Duncan, tell him to stop those people in the car room from using that express elevator, or somebody's going to get killed.

[Roberts picks up the phone to comply]

Chief O'Hallorhan [addressing a colleague] OK, Kappy... ring in a third alarm. I want some rescue squads here and I also want choppers. We're going to need them if we're going to get those people. - All right, come on, firemen. I'll be on 81.

Doug Roberts [on the phone to Duncan as injured firemen are brought into the office to get medical help] The fire's moving towards the main shaft. Use the scenic elevator - don't overload.

[Duncan hangs up the phone and turns to do so but is confronted by Roger Simmons]

Roger Simmons I don't like the way you talked to me.

James Duncan You drunk?

Roger Simmons Not yet.

James Duncan Well then, get out of my way!

Roger Simmons You didn't talk like this two years ago, did you? Running over budget and out of money? Did you ask me then how I could shave two million dollars off our electrical costs?

James Duncan [making his way to the elevators] Shut up and help me with these people!

Roger Simmons And let me ask you, my dear father-in-law! Am I the only subcontractor you encouraged to cut corners?

James Duncan [addressing people in the crowd] Excuse me.

Roger Simmons Where did you save the other $4 million in Doug's original budget?

[Duncan reaches the front of the crowd and pushes past Simmons]

James Duncan [Addressing the crowd at the elevators, and lying to save his own life:] Please, please. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm sorry. You'll have to move back into the Promenade Room, and we'll be taking you down by the scenic elevator. Now, these express elevators can be activated by fire, and with the probability of short circuits, the cars might stop on the floor where the fire is. So please, we'll use the scenic elevator. It's over here.