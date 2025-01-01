Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Towering Inferno The Towering Inferno Movie Quotes

[last Lines]
Chief O'Hallorhan You know, we were lucky tonight. Body count's less than 200. You know, one of these days, you're gonna kill 10,000 in one of these firetraps, and I'm gonna keep eating smoke and bringing out bodies until somebody asks us... how to build them.
Doug Roberts [looks up at the smoky building] Okay. I'm asking.
Chief O'Hallorhan You know where to reach me. So long, architect.
Doug Roberts [picks up ringing phone] Roberts.
Chief O'Hallorhan It's out of control, and it's coming your way. You got about fifteen minutes. Now, they wanna try somethin'. They wanna blow those water tanks two floors above you. They think it might kill the fire.
Doug Roberts [surveys room] How're they gonna get the explosives up here?
Chief O'Hallorhan [after already having been given the task] Oh, they'll find some dumb son of a bitch to bring it up.
Doug Roberts I don't know. Maybe they just oughta leave it the way it is. Kind of a shrine to all the bullshit in the world.
Chief O'Hallorhan [sighs] Architects.
Doug Roberts Yeah, it's all our fault.
Chief O'Hallorhan Now, you know there's no sure way for us to fight a fire in anything over the seventh floor, but you guys just keep building 'em as high as you can.
Doug Roberts Hey. Are you here to take me on, or the fire?
Doug Roberts I thought we were building something that... where people could work and live and be SAFE! If you had to cut costs, why didn't you cut floors instead of corners?
James Duncan Now listen. Any decisions that were made for the use of alternate building materials were made because I as a builder have a right to make those decisions; if I remain within the building code and god-dammit, I did!
Doug Roberts [Chuckling] Building code? Jesus. Building code. Come on, Dunc, I mean that's a standard cop-out when you're in trouble. I was crawling around up there. I mean, duct holes weren't fire-stopped! Corridors without fire doors in it, sprinklers won't work, and an electrical system that's good for what? I mean, it's good for starting fires! Hoo boy, where was I when all this was going on? Because I'm just as guilty as you and that god-damned son-in-law of yours! What do they call it when you kill people?
Chief O'Hallorhan All right. It's your building, but it's our fire. Now, let's get these people the hell out of here.
James Duncan Now, I don't think you're listening, Chief. There's no way for a fire on 81 to reach up here, not in this building.
Chief O'Hallorhan OK. I'll do it.
[He prepares to announce an evacuation]
James Duncan [stops him] Hold it, hold it. The Mayor's out there. Do you want me to pull rank on you?
Chief O'Hallorhan When there's a fire, I outrank everybody here. Now, one thing we don't want is a panic. Now, I could tell them, but you ought to do it. Just make a nice cool announcement to all your guests and tell them the party's being moved down below the fire floor. Right now.
[the firemen are trapped in an elevator shaft]
Chief O'Hallorhan We'll go down by rope. We're gonna rappel down to 65, get on top of that elevator, use it as an exit.
Young Fireman I can't make it. I'll fall. I know I'll fall.
Chief O'Hallorhan Okay. Then you better go first. That way when you fall, you won't take any of us with you.
Chief O'Hallorhan How long before you can give me a complete list of your tenants?
Harry Jernigan Oh, you don't have to worry about that, we're moving them out right now.
Chief O'Hallorhan Not live-in. *Business* tenants.
Harry Jernigan Well, we kind of looked up there, too. The majority of them haven't moved in yet, and those that have aren't working tonight.
Chief O'Hallorhan I want to know *who* they are, not *where* they are.
Harry Jernigan [perplexed] But what does that got to do with anything, who they are?
Chief O'Hallorhan [patiently] Do you have any wool or silk manufacturers? You see, in a fire, wool and silk give off cyanide gas. Do you have any sporting goods manufacturers, like table tennis balls? They give off toxic gases. Now, do you want me to keep going down the line?
Harry Jernigan [now understanding] No. One list of tenants coming right up.
Chief O'Hallorhan Thank you.
James Duncan [smiling genially, sure that he can smarm his way out of the situation] Everything under control?
Chief O'Hallorhan You've gotta move all these people out of here.
James Duncan Aw, now, just how bad is it?
Chief O'Hallorhan It's a fire, mister, and all fires are bad.
[Carlos has tied himself to a wine case in preparation for the water tank detonations]
James Duncan For God's sakes, Carlos, don't tie yourself up to a lot of glass.
Carlos That's the '29!
Senator Parker At this rate it's going to take a couple of hours to get everyone down. So, I would suggest that those of us with stout hearts and trim waistlines start using the stairs.
James Duncan That's 135 floors.
Senator Parker All downhill.
Chief O'Hallorhan [picking up a security phone] This is O'Hallorhan, who am I speaking to?
Flaker [into the phone] Chief Flaker, sir. US Navy Air Rescue.
Chief O'Hallorhan It's about time, we can use your rescue choppers.
Flaker I've ordered them right away. I'd like to set up communications next to the forward command center.
Chief O'Hallorhan No no, too dangerous! Stay out of those elevators!
Flaker Well then, sir, we'll just trot right up the stairs.
Chief O'Hallorhan Yeah, you'll just trot right up to 79, huh?
Flaker [chastened] Standing by in the lobby, sir.
Chief O'Hallorhan Thank you.
Chief O'Hallorhan For what it's worth, architect, this is one building that I figured wouldn't burn.
Doug Roberts Either did I.
[O'Hallorhan starts to walk toward Roberts's office on the 79th floor, so Roberts decides to add the kicker]
Doug Roberts And they're celebrating! A party.
Chief O'Hallorhan Party? What party? Where?
Doug Roberts In the Promenade Room. 300 people.
Chief O'Hallorhan Well, why didn't you get them the hell out of there?
Doug Roberts Why don't you go on upstairs and talk to Duncan? He ain't exactly listening to me.
Chief O'Hallorhan I will.
James Duncan Did you change any of Doug's electrical specifications?
Roger Simmons I most certainly did.
James Duncan For God's sake, why?
Roger Simmons The reason should be obvious, especially to you.
James Duncan We've got a fire, and if it was caused by anything you did I'm going to hang you out to dry... and then I'm going to hang you!
Roger Simmons [He tears up his breeches buoy ticket and indicates some of the men directly behind him] The women are gone. WE are going next.
James Duncan [Punches him hard in the stomach; to the other men] You've all got numbers, and you're going to take your turn. And if it's any consolation, I'm going to be the last one out of here, along with my son-in-law!
[about setting the charges for the tanks]
Chief O'Hallorhan How do I get back down?
[long pause]
Chief O'Hallorhan Oh shit! Huh...
Doug Roberts Hey Dunc, if that fire was caused by fluky wiring in this building, we could get fires breaking out everywhere!
Doug Roberts I'm not a cheeseburger.
Susan No, you're way better, all protein, no bread, now all I need to take with you is eight glasses of water.
[O'Hallaran is getting his air tank changed]
Chief O'Hallorhan Why do they make these goddamned things so heavy?
Kappy You want it easier, Chief?
Chief O'Hallorhan I don't know why they couldn't design a survival suit for us like they did for football players.
Kappy Who pays to see us play?
[Chief O'Hallorhan has just found out the fire is heading towards the elevator shaft]
Chief O'Hallorhan You'd better call Duncan, tell him to stop those people in the car room from using that express elevator, or somebody's going to get killed.
[Roberts picks up the phone to comply]
Chief O'Hallorhan [addressing a colleague] OK, Kappy... ring in a third alarm. I want some rescue squads here and I also want choppers. We're going to need them if we're going to get those people. - All right, come on, firemen. I'll be on 81.
Doug Roberts [on the phone to Duncan as injured firemen are brought into the office to get medical help] The fire's moving towards the main shaft. Use the scenic elevator - don't overload.
James Duncan OK, Doug.
[Duncan hangs up the phone and turns to do so but is confronted by Roger Simmons]
Roger Simmons I don't like the way you talked to me.
James Duncan You drunk?
Roger Simmons Not yet.
James Duncan Well then, get out of my way!
Roger Simmons You didn't talk like this two years ago, did you? Running over budget and out of money? Did you ask me then how I could shave two million dollars off our electrical costs?
James Duncan [making his way to the elevators] Shut up and help me with these people!
Roger Simmons And let me ask you, my dear father-in-law! Am I the only subcontractor you encouraged to cut corners?
James Duncan [addressing people in the crowd] Excuse me.
Roger Simmons Where did you save the other $4 million in Doug's original budget?
[Duncan reaches the front of the crowd and pushes past Simmons]
James Duncan [Addressing the crowd at the elevators, and lying to save his own life:] Please, please. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm sorry. You'll have to move back into the Promenade Room, and we'll be taking you down by the scenic elevator. Now, these express elevators can be activated by fire, and with the probability of short circuits, the cars might stop on the floor where the fire is. So please, we'll use the scenic elevator. It's over here.
[Suddenly an elevator door opens behind Duncan, and several people surge past him into it. Duncan tries to stop them but is unable to, and the door closes behind him and the elevator starts down. Duncan hits the button to try to stop the elevator but it does not return]
Scott What building's on the corner of Montgomery and... aw Jesus, it's the Glass Tower.
Young Fireman What?
Scott The Glass Tower! I sure hope that fire's on the first floor!
Young Fireman You ever fight one in a high rise?
Scott Yeah.
Young Fireman Is it as tough as I hear?
Scott Like being inside a chimney!
Dan Bigelow I used to run the 100 in 10 flat.
Lorrie Don't go.
Dan Bigelow I'll be back with the whole fire department.
Dan Bigelow What happened, somebody hang the wallpaper upside down?
Doug Roberts [on security phone with Wes] Doug... I'm up on 83 with Will. Listen, we got a little wiring problem. If we've got an overload it could be trouble. Shut down as many of the Zone One systems as you can.
Wes [into the phone] I'm afraid I can't do that, Mr. Roberts. We've got all the lights on for the dedication ceremony.
Doug Roberts [in disbelief] All... you mean the whole building?
Wes Well, we're taking the overload just fine.
Doug Roberts [sharply] Well shut it down, right away!
Wes But I can't do that without a direct okay from Mr. Duncan himself.
Doug Roberts I'll accept the responsibility for that. Just turn off the goddamned lights!
Wes What about the lights in the tower for the party?
Doug Roberts I didn't say kill all the power, just the overload!
Wes Yes sir, Mr. Roberts.
[about the fire spreading up the building]
Mayor Ramsey How much time do we have?
James Duncan Bob, I wish I knew.
Mayor Ramsey Goddammit, Jim, you built the place!
James Duncan I just don't think that all of us are going to make it.
James Duncan What I wanted to tell us is that Senator Parker is flying in for the dedication tonight. And he's almost guaranteed to sign the Urban Renewal Contract. Now do you know what that means? Skyscrapers like this all over the country! You design 'em, I'll build 'em.
Doug Roberts Don't you think you're suffering from an edifice complex?
James Duncan You'll never leave.
Doug Roberts Right after the party - come on downstairs and watch me burn my black tie.
[about breeches buoy lottery]
Doug Roberts We'll send the kids out first, and then the women. Number this up to, I don't know - a hundred or so.
Susan High-rise roulette.
Doug Roberts High-rise roulette. That's right.
Lorrie [smelling smoke] Did you leave a cigarette burning?
[Duncan is talking about Roberts' unemployment after the Tower job]
James Duncan You know, there's a saying that goes "No matter how hot it gets up there during the day...
James Duncan James Duncan, Doug Roberts: [in unison] There isn't a damn thing you can do at night."
James Duncan That's right. Now what the hell are you going to do at night in the middle of nowhere?
Doug Roberts Sleep like a winner.
[Doug Roberts gets a call for Harry Jernigan from the Security station in the Tower basement]
Doug Roberts Harry? It's for you.
Harry Jernigan [Picks up the phone] Jernigan.
[There is a pause as Jernigan learns from a security officer on the other line that Lisolette Mueller is trapped on the 87th floor, trying to rescue the Albright family in their apartment]
Harry Jernigan What? Damnit man, you should have sent a man up there!
[pause as the officer tells Jernigan that he called the Albright apartment earlier but there was no answer]
Harry Jernigan How do you expect Mrs. Albright to hear a phone call? She's deaf!
[pause as the officer asks about the two Albright children]
Harry Jernigan Sure the kids can hear!
[pause as the officer asks why didn't the Albright children answer their phone]
Harry Jernigan I don't know. Maybe they were in the shower or something when you called.
[Another pause as the officer asks Jernigan something]
Harry Jernigan No, you stay where you are. I'll get them down.
[Jernigan hangs up the phone as Doug Roberts listens while Kappy angrily demands reinforcements over his radio]
Harry Jernigan There's still some people on 87. I'll get 'em down.
Doug Roberts I'll give you a hand.
Lorrie There never were any firemen, were there?
Dan Bigelow I said that to make it easier on you. I switched off the phones. There's no way to call out. Nobody knows we're up here.
Lorrie [smiles bravely] Well, I always did want to die in bed.
Giddings [Will has produced the original blueprints of the Glass Tower] Well Doug, here you are. The original specs. Zone 1 only, but we have to start somewhere.
[referring to Roger changing the electrical specs]
Giddings You really think he did it?
Doug Roberts Well, he didn't admit it, but two bucks'll get you ten that he did.
Giddings Payoffs and kickbacks, that's the only way he could have swung it.
Doug Roberts [referring to Roger's lack of cooperation in producing the wiring specifications]
Doug Roberts Son of a bitch gave us an impossible job!
James Duncan [showing Senator Parker a rare case of vintage wine] That's all you're going to drink tonight!
Senator Parker The whole case?
Roger Simmons [Returning after his failed attempt to escape down the stairs] Pretty ridiculous spectacle. There's no way down.
Patty Duncan Simmons Oh, thank God you're all right! Oh Roger, what are we going to do?
Roger Simmons [Takes vodka bottle and glass] I know what I'm going to do. Get quietly drunk.
Patty Duncan Simmons If you're responsible for all this, I know how you must be feeling.
Roger Simmons You don't even know the meaning of the word!
Patty Duncan Simmons Responsible?
Roger Simmons Feeling! Oh you know a lot about responsibility, it's a family trait! The Duncans are big on responsibility, at least on the surface!
Patty Duncan Simmons That's not fair! I don't think it's wrong to feel a sense of duty!
Roger Simmons [scoffs] When you turn a phrase, lift an eyebrow the exact same way, I see and I hear your father! The two of you, one! Like a great big tree and a baby tree in the shade where the acorn fell.
Patty Duncan Simmons Roger, I came over to you right now, because I-I thought you might need me!
Roger Simmons What I need most right now, is this.
[Grabs vodka and glass and walks away]
Harlee Claiborne Do you, er, do you believe in destiny?
Lisolette [grins] I believe in all good things.
James Duncan Give me the architect that designed you, and who needs Doug Roberts?
Susan I do.
Dan Bigelow I'll be back, with the whole fire department.
James Duncan Have someone call me when the fire department arrives. In the meantime, get into your dinner jacket, come on up, and join the party!
Harlee Claiborne I brought you up here tonight to sell you a thousand shares in Greater Anaheim Power and Light.
Lisolette Is it a good investment?
Harlee Claiborne There is no Greater Anaheim Power and Light! Only the certificate I had printed. I must say, I think you'd have admired the artwork. Beautiful engraving.
James Duncan You know there's... nothing that any of us can do to bring back the dead.
[Returning after his failed attempt to escape down the stairs]
Roger Simmons Pretty ridiculous spectacle. There's no way down.
[to Duncan after hearing about Giddings on the phone]
Doug Roberts Will Giddings is dead. He died twenty minutes ago.
[pause]
Doug Roberts Oh, boy. Ohh! I wonder how many more will be dead by tomorrow.
