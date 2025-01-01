VioletBecause I want... to. I've wanted to ever since I saw you that day in the elevator. I know you don't believe me, but I can prove it to you. You can't believe what you see. But you can believe... what you feel. I've been thinking about you all day.
VioletYou seem uncomfortable. Do I make you nervous, Corky?
CorkyWhen you get tired of Cagney and Lacey, find me.
VioletTry not to steal anything on your way out...
CorkyFor me, stealing's always been a lot like sex. Two people who want the same thing: they get in a room, they talk about it. They start to plan. It's kind of like flirting. It's kind of like... foreplay, 'cause the more they talk about it, the wetter they get. The only difference is, I can fuck someone I've just met. But to steal? I need to know someone like I know myself.
VioletIt's funny. Nobody really calls it that anymore. Caesar just calls it "the Business."
Gino MarzzoneCaesar, you gotta do me a favor. A personal favor for me. You gotta start respecting Johnnie, the way you respect me. Capisce? Good, good. And you, Johnnie. You gotta stop acting stupid. You gonna earn this respect that Caesar's gonna give. Capisce? Good, done!
CorkySo what are you saying? You don't have sex with men?
[Caesar is aiming his gun at Corky, who is tied up - 'bound' as the title has it]
CaesarGod. I should have seen this coming the minute I met you. Everybody knows your kind can't be trusted. Fucking queers make me sick. But you made a fatal mistake. You tried fucking the wrong guy. And I swear to you that I'm going to kill you for it. Where's my money?
CaesarI'm a dead man, Johnnie? I'm a fucking dead man? Guess again, Johnnie. Who's the dead man? Who? Who's dead, fuckface? Who? Who? I can't hear you, Johnnie. Guess again. Take another guess, Johnnie. Take another fucking guess.