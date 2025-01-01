[Caesar is aiming his gun at Corky, who is tied up - 'bound' as the title has it]

Caesar God. I should have seen this coming the minute I met you. Everybody knows your kind can't be trusted. Fucking queers make me sick. But you made a fatal mistake. You tried fucking the wrong guy. And I swear to you that I'm going to kill you for it. Where's my money?

Violet Don't tell him.

Caesar Shut up, Violet!

Violet He can't kill you.

Caesar [He aims the gun at Violet] Violet!

Violet Not until he has the money.

[He fires the gun at the wall behind Violet to scare and silence her]

Caesar Now. Where is it?

Corky Lick me.

Caesar Where is my money?