Bound Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Corky You know what the difference is between you and me, Violet?
Violet No.
Corky Me neither.
Caesar What did she do to you?
Violet Everything you couldn't.
Violet I'm not apologizing for what I did. I'm apologizing for what I didn't do.
Caesar You don't wanna shoot me, Vi. Do ya. Do ya? I know you don't.
Violet Caesar, you don't know shit.
Corky If there's one thing I can't stand about sleeping with women, it's all the fucking mind-reading.
Corky What are you doing?
Violet Isn't it obvious? I'm trying to seduce you.
Corky Why?
Violet Because I want... to. I've wanted to ever since I saw you that day in the elevator. I know you don't believe me, but I can prove it to you. You can't believe what you see. But you can believe... what you feel. I've been thinking about you all day.
Violet You seem uncomfortable. Do I make you nervous, Corky?
Corky No.
[drinks from beer bottle]
Violet Thirsty, maybe?
Violet We're not that different, Corky.
Corky Ah, let's see. This is the part where you tell me what matters is on the inside, and that inside of you there's a little dyke just like me.
Violet No, she's nothing like you. She's a whole lot smarter than you are.
Violet That's a great tattoo. Beautiful labrys. Are you surprised I know what it is?
Corky Maybe.
Violet I have a tattoo. Would you like to see it?
Corky [after making love with Violet] I can see again!
Corky You planned this whole thing. You dropped that earring down the sink on purpose, didn't you?
Violet If I say yes, will you take your hand away?
Corky No.
Violet Yes.
Corky When you get tired of Cagney and Lacey, find me.
Violet Try not to steal anything on your way out...
Corky For me, stealing's always been a lot like sex. Two people who want the same thing: they get in a room, they talk about it. They start to plan. It's kind of like flirting. It's kind of like... foreplay, 'cause the more they talk about it, the wetter they get. The only difference is, I can fuck someone I've just met. But to steal? I need to know someone like I know myself.
Violet You think you know me like that?
Violet We make our own choices, we pay our own prices.
Violet I have this image of you - inside of me - like a part of me.
Violet Caesar, I'm leaving.
Caesar What? Oh, come on, I didn't use one of the good towels.
Corky So, Caesar works for the Mafia?
Violet It's funny. Nobody really calls it that anymore. Caesar just calls it "the Business."
Gino Marzzone Caesar, you gotta do me a favor. A personal favor for me. You gotta start respecting Johnnie, the way you respect me. Capisce? Good, good. And you, Johnnie. You gotta stop acting stupid. You gonna earn this respect that Caesar's gonna give. Capisce? Good, done!
Corky So what are you saying? You don't have sex with men?
Violet I don't.
Corky Oh, for Christ's sake, Violet, I heard you. Thin walls, remember?
Violet Shelly knows what I am. He saw me in a bar with another woman.
Corky Yeah, I suppose he just wants to watch.
[Caesar is aiming his gun at Corky, who is tied up - 'bound' as the title has it]
Caesar God. I should have seen this coming the minute I met you. Everybody knows your kind can't be trusted. Fucking queers make me sick. But you made a fatal mistake. You tried fucking the wrong guy. And I swear to you that I'm going to kill you for it. Where's my money?
Violet Don't tell him.
Caesar Shut up, Violet!
Violet He can't kill you.
Caesar [He aims the gun at Violet] Violet!
Violet Not until he has the money.
[He fires the gun at the wall behind Violet to scare and silence her]
Caesar Now. Where is it?
Corky Lick me.
Caesar Where is my money?
Corky Either pull the trigger or get that fucking thing out of my face.
Corky You can't kill me.
Caesar Oh really? Why not?
Corky I could be lying.
Violet I want what's mine; I want half the money. We get rid of Micky, and no one else dies. No one. Say, "Yes, I understand."
Caesar Yes, I unnerstan'.
Caesar I'm a dead man, Johnnie? I'm a fucking dead man? Guess again, Johnnie. Who's the dead man? Who? Who's dead, fuckface? Who? Who? I can't hear you, Johnnie. Guess again. Take another guess, Johnnie. Take another fucking guess.
Violet They're just cops.
Violet [to Corky] Hold the elevator. Thanks.
Johnnie Marzzone [after being shot] Don't shoot.
Micky Malnato Now I'm gonna ask you 10 times, Shelly, 10 times.
Violet Oh, Johnnie hits on me all the time. He hits on anything in high heels.
Violet Gino doesn't speak much English, or at least he pretends not to.
Caesar It's fuckin' dark in here!
