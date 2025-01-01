Judge Roy Bean[Bean apologizes to the marshals' wives]I understand you have taken exception to my calling you whores. I'm sorry. I apologize. I ask you to note that I did not call you callous-ass strumpets, fornicatresses, or low-born gutter sluts. But I did say "whores." No escaping that. And for that slip of the tongue, I apologize.
Whorehouse Lucky Jim (Jackson gangYou call that justice?
Judge Roy BeanThe last time that bear ate a lawyer, he had the runs for thirty-three days.
Tector Crites (Jackson gang[voice-over]There is nothing worse than a harlot turned respectable. A reformed anything is bad enough, but a reformed harlot is the direct wrath of the Devil. Seems that those who have spent time giving pleasure for profit are all the more zealous when it comes to dealing out misery.
Rev. Mr. LaSalleThat was the first and last time I saw Judge Roy Bean. I never got back to that country and died of dysentery in old Mexico. I haven't seen him since, so he probably went to Hell.
Judge Roy Bean[Last lines: Judge Roy Bean's last letter to Lily Langtry, voiceover]My dearest Lily: I take pen in hand to write to you for this very last time. I wish to tell you that although I've never seen you, or heard the sound of your voice, I have carried you with me in my heart always. Your presence on this earth has given me strength and dignity becoming to a gentleman. Helped me to drive away the cold of my long and lonely night. I wish to say lastly, it has been an honor to adore you. God willing, sometime in this life or afterwards, I may yet stand in your light and declare myself, forever and ever, your ardent admirer and champion... Judge Roy Bean.
[Bean has just shot a man for shooting a picture of Lily Langtry]
Judge Roy BeanI fine this man, uh, $50 for disturbing the peace and $10 for lying around.
Tector Crites (Jackson gang[voice-over]Looking back, we had, in the person of Teddy Roosevelt, the finest President in the history of this country. He had the spirit and determination that matched the times and the land. Then the women got the vote, and everything went to hell. While our boys was overseas fighting the Kaiser, the women got Prohibition put in. Drinking and gambling and whoring were declared unlawful. All those things which come natural to men became crimes.
Judge Roy BeanCrestfallen by the... report that Miss Lily, in a playful mood at a royal outing, slipped a frog down the back of His Highness, Albert Edward, Prince of Wales. It was a moment of frivolity, you understand.
Tector Crites (Jackson gangShe slipped a frog down this prince's neck?
Judge Roy BeanAnyway, the Prince was ruffled by the incident... and disfavored Miss Lily for it.
Tector Crites (Jackson gangI suppose he would.
Judge Roy Bean"Suppose he would"? I ought to go over there and hang the son of a bitch! I would, too, except I got too much respect for the royal family.
Bad BobBean! Hey, Beano! It's me, Bob. Bad Bob. Hey, Bean. I've come here to shoot your eyes out. And then, I'm gonna take my ivory handled knife and cut your head off and sell it to a friend of mine in a carnival. It is my intention, Beano, to rid the ground of your shadow and take my pleasure upon this town. I have one thing to add. Lily Langtry is a pig-faced, whore, bitch, dog, and I wouldn't waste my bullet on her; let alone my seed.
[laughs]
Bad BobYou hear me, Beano? I'm ready Beano. Come get me, Beano. Come on, Beano! Come on, Beanie! Come and get it! I'm ready for you, Beano!
Judge Roy BeanBy the power vested in me through God and the great and honorable State of Texas, I hereby proclaim you to be Marshals of the court of the county of greater Vinegarroon. For Texas and Miss Lily!
Bart JacksonBart Jackson, Nick the Grub (Jackson gang, Whorehouse Lucky Jim (Jackson gang, Tector Crites (Jackson gang, Fermel Parlee (Jackson gang: For Texas and Miss Lily!
Judge Roy Bean[Sees a man digging a hole in the earth, just outside of town]What's your name, mister?
Grizzly AdamsI'm Grizzly Adams, direct descendant of John Quincy Adams... sixth president of the United States. His blood is in me. But I went wild as a youth, and run away to the mountains. Good life, free life - but COLD. So cold I'd go to the bears in the winter and lie up with them in their cave. That's why I'm known as "Grizzly" - I cohabitated with the bears.
Grizzly AdamsAll my life I been cold. I come south to die where it's warm.
Judge Roy BeanWell, it's warm here... but there'll be no *illegal* dying! The only people that die in my town are those that I shoot or hang. Now, get along with ya'.
Grizzly AdamsCan't die here, can't die there! Man can't even DIE where he sees fit no more. I want no part of what this world's come to and I'm GLAD my days are at an end!
Judge Roy Bean[talking to Maria Elena]Maybe you can explain to these people here that I mean them no harm. Tell 'em it's going to be a new place. It's going to be a nice place to live. I'm the new judge. There will be law. There is going to be order, progress, civilization, peace... Above all, peace. And I don't care who I have to kill to get it. Now go on, you tell 'em that.
Rev. Mr. LaSalleI shall pray for you, Bean. This land abounds in ruffians and varmints. Their numbers are legion, their evil skills commensurate.
Fermel Parlee (Jackson gangWell, I mean he never had a chance.
Judge Roy BeanNot at all. Never did, never would have. I didn't ask him to come here. I don't abide giving killers a chance. He wants a chance, let him go someplace else.
Rev. Mr. LaSalle[Narrating]The first time I saw Roy Bean, he was set on killing me. Thought I was the Devil, come to take him. It was an understandable thought, considering all the carnage that he had so recently brought forth.
Judge Roy BeanThere are several reasons advanced for the fall of Rome: the decline of the military, increase in the savage hordes. But I got my own opinion. I think it was those Roman baths. Roman generals didn't even bother to fight their own wars no more. Swam around in scented oils, lollygagging with the slaves, stuffing themselves with larks' tongues.
Judge Roy BeanI know the law. And I have spent my entire life in its flagrant disregard. But I had never killed a man before. Oh, I had shot at some... in self-defense or blind fright, but I never hit anyone. So God must have directed my bullets. Why, he even sent an angel to deliver this weapon
Judge Roy Beanpractice and give Him some help. Get on with the reading.
Maria ElenaShame on you Judge! Quarreling with a bear!
Judge Roy BeanDid you see what he did to Miss Lily? He defiled her. He licked her dear face. Breathed on her with his beer-fouled breath. Oh!
Judge Roy Bean[to Sam Dodd, whom the marshals have brought to Bean's court to be tried for murder]Get down off that horse! I don't cotton looking up to the likes of you.
Tector Crites (Jackson gangThe Watch Bear moved right into the household. The Judge and him and Maria Elena were inseparable like. The three of them used to go picnicking together.
Bad Bob[addressing Nick the Grub]You go tell that snake-scum judge that I intend to burn his eyes out and feed him to the buzzards. But before I do, I want to eat breakfast. I've ridden a long way and amassed a powerful hunger.
Bad Bob[continues]Now listen. You tell him... to prepare to go to HELL! I will send him there directly. Now git!
Judge Roy BeanIt's all changing. The country's changing. The railroad's coming. People will pass by... and look out the window and never know what it took to make all this. They won't know about the bear. They won't know about me... I guess it doesn't matter.
Maria ElenaI'm going to have your baby in the spring.
Judge Roy BeanA son... Make it a son. I need a son. King Louis XIV, King of France, had 103 of them. A man can't live forever. A man is mortal.
Judge Roy Bean[Contemptuously addressing the drunken doctor]Hanging is the outlaw's path to glory... and much too good for the likes of you.
Rev. Mr. LaSalleI buried them because Christ had died for all of them. It was his choice, not mine. I am not one to question the wisdom of the almighty.
Judge Roy BeanYeah, well, it is Summer and the sky is clear, there's no wind; so, I think you ought to spend the night with me in the courthouse so I can protect you from the elements.
Judge Roy BeanMan has two loves: an unattainable goddess and mortal woman. And he loves the mortal woman twice as much. having worshipped Lily Langtry.
Rose BeanI am a Bean! And we Beans just don't know when we're licked.
Frank GassWe must be done with Beanism!
Nick the Grub (Jackson gangDamn, Judge! You shot him in the back!
Whorehouse Lucky Jim (Jackson gangAppears like he shot him in the back and the front! Judge, you didn't give him no chance!
Judge Roy BeanHe'd didn't deserve a chance. If he wanted a chance; he should have gone somewhere else.
Snake River Rufus KrileI'm blood kin to a Gila monster. Can drink my weight in wolf poison. Massacre, bloodshed, famine and drought all put meat on my bones.
SignFormerly Bean's - Now Gass
Judge Roy BeanAll of this has come to past because it is the duty of the righteous, which is us, to hang the wicked whenever we can. So, that a man can say truly that *God* has appointed a judge upon the earth. That is how it is - and the way it will be. Amen.
Nick the Grub (Jackson gangNick the Grub (Jackson gang, Whorehouse Lucky Jim (Jackson gang, Fermel Parlee (Jackson gang, Tector Crites (Jackson gang, Bart Jackson, Maria Elena: Amen.
Sam Dodd[Narrating for himself]It was wrong to do this to me for the crimes mentioned, but I'd also killed white men and stole their horses. So I figured that that's what I was being hung for. My only concern was that that rope be tied properly.and the whole thing done right. It was.
Frank GassIt seemed that the Judge found me valuable in defending prisoners who had financial resources elsewhere. A spirited defense might unearth these resources. I agreed to split the fees 60/40. I soon had a burgeoning law practice established. But I never forgot what that egomaniac had done to me. I intended to repay the Judge in full someday... and I had allies.
Tector Crites (Jackson gangHere ye, here ye. Court of Vinegarroon is in session. There'll be no drinkin'. Judge Roy Bean preceding.
PimpI would like to make amends.
Judge Roy BeanAmends? What you have done to these - gentle damsels. I accuse you, sir, of leadin' 'em down the Primrose Path - makin' 'em *slaves* to a passion in the dollar.
PimpFive dollars.
Black Haired WhoreThree!
Brunette WhoreTwo fifty.
Red Head WhoreFor you, Judge - nothin'.
Judge Roy BeanGet those ladies down from that travelin' bordello and put 'em on the porch.
Title CardNear the turn of the last century the Pecos River marked the boundries of civilization in western Texas. West of the Pecos there was no law, no order, and only bad men and rattlesnakes lived there.