Judge Roy Bean [Sees a man digging a hole in the earth, just outside of town] What's your name, mister?

Grizzly Adams I'm Grizzly Adams, direct descendant of John Quincy Adams... sixth president of the United States. His blood is in me. But I went wild as a youth, and run away to the mountains. Good life, free life - but COLD. So cold I'd go to the bears in the winter and lie up with them in their cave. That's why I'm known as "Grizzly" - I cohabitated with the bears.

Judge Roy Bean What are you doing in Vinegarroon?

Grizzly Adams All my life I been cold. I come south to die where it's warm.

Judge Roy Bean Well, it's warm here... but there'll be no *illegal* dying! The only people that die in my town are those that I shoot or hang. Now, get along with ya'.