Kinoafisha
Films
Pocket Money
Pocket Money Movie Quotes
Jim Kane
You just can't buy back a bad impression.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonard
It ain't easy down here, Jim. You got to fight tooth and nail.
Jim Kane
I'll fight... I just don't wanna fight here.
[slaps the money into Leonard's hand]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[In anger, a television was just thrown out a hotel window]
Bill Garrett
That's hotel property, and I'm just sittin' here waiting for the house dicks to come.
Leonard
[pretentiously, with sort of a faux-cool]
But you're the one that's gotta have to pay.
Bill Garrett
Who the hell is he?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonard
You know, we can wait around here all day.
Jim Kane
We don't wait for anybody, Leonard.
Leonard
[confused]
Well, how 'bout I wait around?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Kane
Boy, if anybody cheats me, I'm gonna hit him with a Stillson wrench and shove him in a coal hopper
Bill Garrett
[chokes on his scotch-on-the-rocks]
Well, if you're gonna talk like that...
[shuffles away]
Jim Kane
Hmm?
Bill Garrett
[nervously; shuffling away a bit more]
Well, if, ah, if you're gonna talk like that, I'm, I'm-a just gonna move down the line.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonard
[while herding the cattle]
I don't know why, but those two spotted ones always seem to stick together.
Jim Kane
[Jim looks back at the two spotted ones]
Buddies. They got buddies too, Leonard.
Leonard
Reminds me of two hookers I knew in Flagstaff... or was it Kansas City?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonard
If we get our heads together down here, Jim, we could make a lot of money. We could eat it with a knife and a fork.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonard
Well, I ain't going to check but they all bulls?
Mexican Rancher
In this country señor, we do not castrate.
Jim Kane
Well now, if I was buying I could give you a better price for steers.
Mexican Rancher
You would be getting inferior cattle.
Jim Kane
In my country they say that castration changes their mind from ass to grass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
