Kinoafisha Films Pocket Money Pocket Money Movie Quotes

Pocket Money Movie Quotes

Jim Kane You just can't buy back a bad impression.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonard It ain't easy down here, Jim. You got to fight tooth and nail.
Jim Kane I'll fight... I just don't wanna fight here.
[slaps the money into Leonard's hand]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[In anger, a television was just thrown out a hotel window]
Bill Garrett That's hotel property, and I'm just sittin' here waiting for the house dicks to come.
Leonard [pretentiously, with sort of a faux-cool] But you're the one that's gotta have to pay.
Bill Garrett Who the hell is he?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonard You know, we can wait around here all day.
Jim Kane We don't wait for anybody, Leonard.
Leonard [confused] Well, how 'bout I wait around?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jim Kane Boy, if anybody cheats me, I'm gonna hit him with a Stillson wrench and shove him in a coal hopper
Bill Garrett [chokes on his scotch-on-the-rocks] Well, if you're gonna talk like that...
[shuffles away]
Jim Kane Hmm?
Bill Garrett [nervously; shuffling away a bit more] Well, if, ah, if you're gonna talk like that, I'm, I'm-a just gonna move down the line.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonard [while herding the cattle] I don't know why, but those two spotted ones always seem to stick together.
Jim Kane [Jim looks back at the two spotted ones] Buddies. They got buddies too, Leonard.
Leonard Reminds me of two hookers I knew in Flagstaff... or was it Kansas City?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonard If we get our heads together down here, Jim, we could make a lot of money. We could eat it with a knife and a fork.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Leonard Well, I ain't going to check but they all bulls?
Mexican Rancher In this country señor, we do not castrate.
Jim Kane Well now, if I was buying I could give you a better price for steers.
Mexican Rancher You would be getting inferior cattle.
Jim Kane In my country they say that castration changes their mind from ass to grass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
