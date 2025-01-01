Menu
Winning
Winning
Winning Movie Quotes
Winning Movie Quotes
Frank Capua
What's that for?
Charley
You celebrate, I celebrate, too.
Frank Capua
Oh, come on. You don't drink.
Charley
Hey, what kind of a put-down is that? I gotta start sometime. I'm sixteen.
Frank Capua
You wouldn't even like it.
Charley
How do you know unless you try?
Frank Capua
Take a sip.
Charley
Salud.
[takes a sip]
Charley
Good!
Frank Capua
Oh, my God. Hey!
Charley
I'm gonna get drafted in two years!
Frank Capua
So you'll drink when you're drafted!
Charley
I won't know how.
Frank Capua
You'll know how.
Charley
What do you want me to do? Drink with strangers?
Charley
Salud.
Frank Capua
If you get sick, don't say I didn't warn you.
Charley
Salud.
Frank Capua
Salud.
Charley
Hey, Frank. You know what? What about a little sugar in his gas tank? That'll fix him. I read that in a magazine about how the saboteurs work.
[laughing]
Charley
You think I'm drunk?
Frank Capua
I don't need any sugar in his gas tank 'cause I'm gonna beat that son-of-a-bitch anyway!
Frank Capua
People stay married because they want to, not because the doors are locked.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Paul Newman
Richard Thomas
