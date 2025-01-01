Menu
Frank Capua What's that for?
Charley You celebrate, I celebrate, too.
Frank Capua Oh, come on. You don't drink.
Charley Hey, what kind of a put-down is that? I gotta start sometime. I'm sixteen.
Frank Capua You wouldn't even like it.
Charley How do you know unless you try?
Frank Capua Take a sip.
Charley Salud.
[takes a sip]
Charley Good!
Frank Capua Oh, my God. Hey!
Charley I'm gonna get drafted in two years!
Frank Capua So you'll drink when you're drafted!
Charley I won't know how.
Frank Capua You'll know how.
Charley What do you want me to do? Drink with strangers?
Charley Salud.
Frank Capua If you get sick, don't say I didn't warn you.
Charley Salud.
Frank Capua Salud.
Charley Hey, Frank. You know what? What about a little sugar in his gas tank? That'll fix him. I read that in a magazine about how the saboteurs work.
[laughing]
Charley You think I'm drunk?
Frank Capua I don't need any sugar in his gas tank 'cause I'm gonna beat that son-of-a-bitch anyway!
Frank Capua People stay married because they want to, not because the doors are locked.
