Frank Capua What's that for?

Charley You celebrate, I celebrate, too.

Frank Capua Oh, come on. You don't drink.

Charley Hey, what kind of a put-down is that? I gotta start sometime. I'm sixteen.

Frank Capua You wouldn't even like it.

Charley How do you know unless you try?

Frank Capua Take a sip.

[takes a sip]

Frank Capua Oh, my God. Hey!

Charley I'm gonna get drafted in two years!

Frank Capua So you'll drink when you're drafted!

Charley I won't know how.

Frank Capua You'll know how.

Charley What do you want me to do? Drink with strangers?