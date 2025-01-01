[at the microphone, supposedly trying to calm a panicked crowd]

Fellow Americans. Fellow Americans. Let us consider the American way. The American way... is innocence. In each and every situation we must display an innocence that is so vast and awesome that the entire world is reduced by it. When our boys drop a napalm bomb on a cluster of gibbering slants, it's a bomb with a heart. And inside the heart of that bomb, mysteriously but truly present, is a fat, little old lady on her way to the world's fair. And that lady is as innocent as she is fat and motherly.