Rheinhardt[at the microphone, supposedly trying to calm a panicked crowd]Fellow Americans. Fellow Americans. Let us consider the American way. The American way... is innocence. In each and every situation we must display an innocence that is so vast and awesome that the entire world is reduced by it. When our boys drop a napalm bomb on a cluster of gibbering slants, it's a bomb with a heart. And inside the heart of that bomb, mysteriously but truly present, is a fat, little old lady on her way to the world's fair. And that lady is as innocent as she is fat and motherly.
RheinhardtAmericans - our shoulders are broad, and sweaty. But our breath... is sweet!
RheinhardtAmericans - remember no matter what anyone says... we're OK! Only in America can a people say, "We're OK!" Now I want you to say that with me. "We're OK!" Say it with me. "We're OK!" Don't whisper it! Say it loud! "We're OK!" I want to feel it! "We're OK!"
FarleyFirst, the man took a drink, friends. Then the drink took a drink. Then the drink took the man. Now that could be the end of the story. But because there is a power greater than ours that man was able to raise himself up and walk again in the sunlight of grace. Dearly beloved, that young man was myself.