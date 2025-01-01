Menu
WUSA Movie Quotes

Rheinhardt I'm a survivor. Ain't that great?
Rheinhardt [at the microphone, supposedly trying to calm a panicked crowd] Fellow Americans. Fellow Americans. Let us consider the American way. The American way... is innocence. In each and every situation we must display an innocence that is so vast and awesome that the entire world is reduced by it. When our boys drop a napalm bomb on a cluster of gibbering slants, it's a bomb with a heart. And inside the heart of that bomb, mysteriously but truly present, is a fat, little old lady on her way to the world's fair. And that lady is as innocent as she is fat and motherly.
Geraldine [watching Rheinhardt, appalled] You smart-mouthed bastard.
Rheinhardt Americans - our shoulders are broad, and sweaty. But our breath... is sweet!
Rheinhardt Americans - remember no matter what anyone says... we're OK! Only in America can a people say, "We're OK!" Now I want you to say that with me. "We're OK!" Say it with me. "We're OK!" Don't whisper it! Say it loud! "We're OK!" I want to feel it! "We're OK!"
[with comic irony]
Rheinhardt Terrific!
Rheinhardt That boy is gonna be late for his job at the morgue.
Rheinhardt The future of America is up to you.
Bingamon This is a station with a point of view.
Rheinhardt What are you trying to prove?
Rainey Not-not trying to prove anything... just... trying to stay alive.
Geraldine Why are you so mean?
Rheinhardt Drunk defense... self defense.
Rheinhardt [to Rainey] I too am a moralist like you, so I understand your anguish and I've got no right to deny it. So let me give you an alternative. Drop dead!
Geraldine Rheinhardt, don't do that.
Rheinhardt DROP DEAD... while you're among friends.
Farley Ministers run a terrible risk with neurotic old women. They really do.
Rainey I think you're afraid of me already.
Farley [putting on a facade as a preacher] Is there anything I can do for you, brother?
Rheinhardt Yeah, Farley. You owe me fifty bucks.
Farley Cool it, Rheinhardt!
Rheinhardt The only beast in the arena is the crowd.
Rheinhardt God, I hate whiners! They're evil!
[first lines]
Farley First, the man took a drink, friends. Then the drink took a drink. Then the drink took the man. Now that could be the end of the story. But because there is a power greater than ours that man was able to raise himself up and walk again in the sunlight of grace. Dearly beloved, that young man was myself.
Rheinhardt Amen!
