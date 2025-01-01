Menu
Kinoafisha Films Harper Harper Movie Quotes

Harper Movie Quotes

Lew Harper The bottom is loaded with nice people, Albert. Only cream and bastards rise.
Miranda Sampson Why so fast, Harper? You trying to impress me?
Lew Harper You got a way of starting conversations that ends conversation.
Miranda Sampson Why is your wife divorcing you?
Lew Harper You got a way of starting conversations that ends conversation.
Bartender It's two after six. We don't serve domestic after six. Only imported.
Lew Harper Terrific. Keep the change.
Bartender There is no change.
Lew Harper [pause] Keep it anyway.
Miranda Sampson What do you do this kind of crummy work for, anyway?
Lew Harper What, are you trying to be funny? I do it because I believe in the United Nations and Southeast Asia, and - you think it's funny if your life depends on what goes through the Panama Canal? What about the English pound? I'll tell you something - as long as there's a Siberia, you'll find Lew Harper on the job.
Miranda Sampson Are you putting me on?
Lew Harper Jeez, I don't think so.
Elaine Sampson Drink, Mr. Harper?
Lew Harper Not before lunchtime.
Elaine Sampson I thought you were a detective.
Lew Harper New type.
Miranda Sampson Don't you ever feel the need to relax? Let's relax some, Harper.
Lew Harper For what? So the beauty in the next room is gonna get all hot and bothered? Lady, if you can't get him hot and bothered by yourself, I sure ain't gonna do it for you.
Miranda Sampson Don't you think I'm attractive?
Lew Harper You're young, rich, and beautiful, and my wife is divorcing me. What do you think I think?
Miranda Sampson I think you want to relax.
Sheriff Who is this clown?
Albert Graves He's a private detective working for us.
Lew Harper Yeah, I used to be a sheriff 'til I passed my literacy test.
Fay Estabrook [Talking about Ralph] Oh! He's my oldest friend, but he's not a nice man. He... he's gotten to be a very kinky personality.
Lew Harper Kinky?
Fay Estabrook Kinky is a British for weird, you... weird. You know what I mean?
Lew Harper I think your husband was kidnapped. I think that note was dictated. Your husband keeps lousy company, Mrs. Sampson, as bad as there is in L.A. And that's as bad as there is.
Elaine Sampson I knew it. Oh, he loves playing the family man, but he never fooled me. Water seeks its own level, and that should leave Ralph bathing somewhere in a sewer.
Lew Harper [asking about Fay Estabrook] She used to be a pretty hot young starlet. What happened to her?
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot She got FAT!
Elaine Sampson I don't like him drunk on the loose. He gets sloppy, sentimental. He gives things away. Last time it happened, he gave away a whole mountain. He gave it to some semi-nude religious nut from Los Angeles. You know, LA is the big league for religious nuts.
Lew Harper That's because there's nothing to do at night.
Lew Harper Stop acting like a bitch in heat every time anything pretty in pants wanders by.
Miranda Sampson Oh, so we think we're pretty.
Lew Harper I'm shocked, Mr. Troy. A man of your eminence... involved in something as seamy as smuggling in immigrant labor?
Dwight Troy Yeah, well, you are right, you know. It is beneath me. But it pays so well. You know they are wonderfully cheap workers? And the point is, they pay me to smuggle them in, and the ranch owners and the farmers, they pay me, too. Disgustingly lucrative! But, as you suggest, hardly enriching to the soul.
Albert Graves You were hired by a bitch to find scum.
Lew Harper Yeah... every time I hope it's going to be Prince Charming sending me out to scout out Cinderella.
Dwight Troy [Pointing a pistol] I beg you not to do anything foolish, old stick.
Lew Harper Is that thing loaded?
Dwight Troy Six times.
Albert Graves Did you meet Sampson's daughter?
Lew Harper That ugly, skinny kid? Yeah, we passed in the night.
Albert Graves [Takes out a cheesecake picture of Miranda] Oh, Lew, isn't she incredible?
Lew Harper Oh boy, you dirty old man.
Albert Graves Go on. You think I'm too old for her.
Lew Harper Nah. When she's a 100, you only be a 124.
Albert Graves You think I'm old enough to be her father.
Lew Harper You're old enough to be her *grandfather*.
Albert Graves Ah, go to hell.
Lew Harper Solid Citizen Albert, hung up on a chick at your age. That's a hoot!
[last lines]
Albert Graves Aw, hell.
Lew Harper Aw, hell.
Lew Harper [placing a crank call to his wife, imitating English accent into phone] Mrs. Harper? Mrs. Lewis Harper?
Susan Harper [puzzled and sleepy] Yes...
Lew Harper Oh thank heavens! You see, we've just picked your name from this enormous drum full of names... Only you had to be there to win... and you are, so you have!
Susan Harper Win?
Lew Harper [flustered, thinking] ... Six... one-hour frug lessons, absolutely free. Yes. I'm Austin Schwartz-Marmaduke, of the Schwartz-Marmaduke Institue for Ballroom Education. You must've heard of us, we're just off Wilshire near the Frug Foundation...
Susan Harper I don't want any frug lessons.
Lew Harper Of course you do, dear lady. Why just think how t'riffic you'll feel next time you and your husband try frugging...
[starts to break up, chuckling at his own humor]
Lew Harper how endlessly feminine you'll feel...
[starts to really break up]
Susan Harper [she has recognized Harper's voice and is paying him back now] My husband is dead!
Lew Harper [not sure where this is going] Well, that's too bad, as a matter of fact...
Susan Harper [gaining the upper hand in this joke] No... as a matter of fact, you're wrong. His death did nothing but serve the cause of mankind. He was a fool, a sadist, a functioning pathological pervert... He was grotesque in all ways. Can a soul be atrocious?
[Harper has lost control and covers the phone, chuckling]
Susan Harper His was. He was a degenerate's degenerate. You won't believe this, Mr. "Marmaduke", but he used to call me on the phone sometimes, pretending to be other people. He actually thought it was funny!
Susan Harper [as Harper walks out the door] Just an infinitely lingering disease.
Puddler Kill the body and the head dies.
Claude I'm sorry. You may not come onto holy ground. You've not been purified. I was once a lost and evil man, blind-hearted and sinful. Miranda, here, can tell you that. But then the sword of the blessed sun slew the black beast of the flesh, and I was purified at last.
Lew Harper Can't I just look around?
Claude You'll be risking the wrath of the sun god.
Lew Harper I'm lionhearted.
Dwight Troy [about Fay Estabrook] Why are you interested in an old bag of worms like her?
Lew Harper She's not an old bag of worms. She's the sexiest thing I ever seen.
Dwight Troy Well, I disagree, but then, you see, I am married to Miss Estabrook and I know whereof I speak.
[Fay snores]
Dwight Troy See what I mean? Now, my name is Dwight Troy. I don't think you ever specified what your name was.
Lew Harper My name is Lewis Harper. I sell insurance. I didn't know she was married. I'd sure like to get out of here.
Dwight Troy Oh, relax, old stick. I am not the jealous type. You want her, you can have her!
Miranda Sampson My stepmother, Lady Macbeth, is always going to extremes.
Lew Harper Meaning me, Miss Sampson? I'm a very moderate-type fellow.
Miranda Sampson Not you, especially. *Everything* she does is extreme. Other women fall off horses without getting paralyzed. Not Elaine. I think it's psychological, don't you
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot You've been reading too many books.
Miranda Sampson That's something they'll never accuse *you* of. She's not a raving beauty anymore.
Lew Harper [disinterested] Can I have a sandwich?
Miranda Sampson Yes. So she retired from competition. Falling off the horse gave her the chance to do it. For all I know, she did it intentionally. And you've got to admit, it's pretty extreme, hiring a private detective when your husband's been gone just one night.
Susan Harper I have taken it. Every year since we were married I took it. And I've talked to him, too. He holds no more surprises. No more nothing. You hear me, Lew? I don't love you. And you can get shot in some stinking alley and I'll be a little sorry, sure, but that's all. Just a little sorry. Tell him that, lawyer. Tell the man he is *not loved*.
Fay Estabrook You killed him in cold blood!
Lew Harper If you don't stop yelling I'm gonna kill *you*.
Fay Estabrook I'll give you everything. I'll give you everything I have.
Lew Harper It's a rich choice. I'll take your shoes.
Fay Estabrook [in a small scared voice after she briefly awakens when Harper has dumped her drunken body on the sofa] Don't try to do anything to me tonight, dumpling, everything is tilting! Some other time, any other - time.
[starts snoring]
Betty Fraley [Harper has locked Fay in a closet] Fay'll get out.
Lew Harper What, a fat, barefoot alcoholic? Sure she will.
Miranda Sampson Well, what's *your* big deficiency?
Lew Harper I have none - I'm a bloody saint.
Miranda Sampson Yeah, what about that woman last night at the restaurant?
Lew Harper What could be more saintly? Just feeding booze to an alcoholic to get information... all part of the job.
Miranda Sampson [as they're driving up a winding, mountain dirt road] Well, when I'm bored, I drive fast. I pretend I'm on my way to meet something utterly new, all naked and bright. I've gone 105 along here.
Lew Harper Oh, what are you trying to do, impress me?
Miranda Sampson Well, why don't you stand on it, old man? You're just as stuffy as Albert. The same Victorian hang-up. You probably still think a woman's place is in the home.
Lew Harper Not in my *home*.
Betty Fraley [when Harper asks her about Mr. Sampson] He's a drunk, and all drunks look alike.
Claude [as Harper is checking out the "Temple in the Clouds"] I know you think me a charlatan. I can only say that if you were correct, then death could not claim me too quickly. You obviously have some strong connection with the Sampsons. Don't deride me to them, I beg you. The gift of this temple was the beginning of my life. I know to you I look ridiculous, but I only want to increase the amount of love in this world. Where is the harm?
Lew Harper Nowhere.
Miranda Sampson You have such and advantage in emotional scenes, Elaine - being frigid.
Elaine Sampson Puss, puss, puss. Did Allan brush you off again?
Miranda Sampson You simpy, primping, narcissistic... .
Elaine Sampson Either I'm a narcissist or I'm frigid pussy. I can't very well be both.
Lew Harper [clears throat] Excuse me, ladies.
[walks away]
Elaine Sampson Why are you living? It's so attractive here.
Deputy Sheriff Okay, put them up.
Lew Harper Put what up?
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot Hey, this detective work is really fun!
Elaine Sampson Are you going to rescue my Ralph for me?
Albert Graves Oh, now Elaine, I don't want you to worry.
Elaine Sampson How can I worry with men like you on the job?
Sheriff Now there's a pretty brave woman.
Lew Harper Yeah, gutty as hell.
Lew Harper [Sees Ralph's gaudy bedroom] Wow! No wonder your old man took to the sauce. I would, too, if I had to sleep in here.
Albert Graves He was scum, Lew. I swear it.
Lew Harper Well, I'm sorry, Mrs. Sampson, but your husband is dead.
Elaine Sampson Oh, that's terrible. Terrible! Ralph!
Lew Harper Yeah, well, listen, you better tell Miranda I'll be there as soon as I can.
Elaine Sampson But Ralph didn't have any enemy in the world. He was such a good man. Gentle, kind, wouldn't hurt a fly.
Fay Estabrook [obviously pleased that Harper's interest is apparently the result of jealousy] You're getting jealous! You're getting jealous I can tell! What is it with me that men all the time want to possess me?
Lew Harper People in love will say anything.
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot Hey, Lew baby!
Lew Harper How are ya, beauty?
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot Top of the morning!
Lew Harper [Feigning surprise when he clocks Fay] Miss Estabrook? *The* Fay Estabrook?
Fay Estabrook [Patting her platinum blond curls with false modesty] Shhhh, Dumpling!
Lew Harper [Asked if he was from Vegas] Oh, yeah. I just come up.
Bartender You know, I would've guessed you were from Vegas.
Lew Harper No kidding? You can tell, huh? Oh, really tell. You must be physic.
Bartender Psychic, you mean.
Lew Harper Tell me about Sampson's disappearance.
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot He disappeared.
Fay Estabrook [Drunkenly grinning at Harper and preparing to give him a huge wet kiss to apologise for the drink she's just spilled on him] Aww, I'm sorry babe! You ain't no Gemini! Here, let me make it up to you!
Lew Harper Where do you live?
Fay Estabrook Why?
Lew Harper 'Cause if I don't grab you pretty soon, I'm gonna get sick.
Fay Estabrook Oh, I live in Pacific Palisades. 118 Woodlawn Lane.
Claude Is there no end to your sacrilege?
Dwight Troy You know by now, along with my friends here, that I enjoy inflicting pain. As well as I know that you do not enjoy enduring it.
Fay Estabrook No, you're no Mexican. I know Mexicans and you're no Mexican.
Albert Graves You look like death warmed over.
Lew Harper Always nice to hear from my fans.
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot Well, I think I'll flake out awhile and then call some friends.
Miranda Sampson You work hard, you know that?
Lew Harper Yep. Regular beaver.
Fay Estabrook Wait a minute, when's your birthday?
Lew Harper June 2
Fay Estabrook [obviously worried by what Harper has just told her] June 2! June 2! Gemini! Oh, Geminis are supposed to be cold hearted! You're not cold hearted are you, dumpling
Lew Harper [Leering at Fay's ample chest] Hell no! Why big dawgs is always licking my hands!
Lew Harper I'm gonna take you home, honey.
Fay Estabrook Oh, now, don't rush things. Come on, let's have another little drinkie first. You want a little drinkie?
Lew Harper No, it stiffens up my chewing gum. Anyway, you're too classy for a place like this.
Fay Estabrook Yeah, I am classy. Not everybody notices.
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot [Leering at Fay through the door] Well...
Lew Harper [Dismissively] It's nothing like that. She happens to be a hard night's work
Lew Harper [Having made Fay think he's jealous, he starts pumping the visibly drunk woman for information] This Ralph, he here now?
Fay Estabrook [Wistfully] Oh, no. Ralph's my oldest friend, but now I only do his astrological charts and a little interior decorating. I did his room here in the hotel, I wish I could show it to you. I have this fabulous taste!
Lew Harper [Looking his plump companion up and down] Babe, you got everything!
Lew Harper Actually that autograph's for me! I used to watch all your pictures. Ain't nobody a bigger fan of you than me!
Fay Estabrook Ach, the green-eyed dragon!
Allan Taggert The thing about you, Miranda, is you're such a drag.
Miranda Sampson Well, you can fly Mr. Harper there or you can stay here with me.
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot I'll fly. It'll keep me from getting bored.
Susan Harper I don't care what he says. He's just trying to stall because he thinks I'm gonna change my mind about this. Well, I may change a lot of things from now on, but my mind isn't about to be one of them.
Elaine Sampson Actually, I have no intention of divorcing him. I only intend to outlive him. I only want to see him in his grave.
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot He's some cat, that Felix.
Miranda Sampson Daddy keeps a lot of clothes at the bungalow. He likes to be able to pick up fast. So do I.
Fay Estabrook They don't wanna play La Cucaracha, and I do La Cucaracha like nothing!
[singing]
Fay Estabrook La Cucaracha, La Cucaracha...
Betty Fraley [to Harper] You're not very hip, but I believe you. Except you got cop's eyes. Narcotics? Listen, I did my time. I'm straight now.
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot Hey, Lew. You all right?
Lew Harper I'm awful tired of answering that question.
Betty Fraley Puddler. He's fuzz, Puddler.
Lew Harper You know how to use this?
[hands Taggert a pistol, he starts impersonating James Cagney]
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot Oh, I prefer a Thompson, actually, but this'll do in a pinch. You dirty rat! You gave that man oranges? A-ha. A-hmm.
Betty Fraley [singing] Living alone, Just living alone, Sure I tell myself, That I like it on the shelf, But if the truth were known, I hate this living alone...
Albert Graves Miranda? Hello, Miranda. Miranda's coming. How are you?
Miranda Sampson Suicidal. I just had the nicest chat with stepmommy.
Miranda Sampson Hey, Harper, what do you think of me?
Lew Harper Well, I'd say you had nearly everything and could develop into almost anything.
Lew Harper I'm getting buggy sitting around here.
Elaine Sampson I should think you'd be accustomed to not being loved by now.
Miranda Sampson I love your wrinkles. I revel in them.
Elaine Sampson Puss, puss, puss.
Claude Whoever comes to the Temple of the Clouds may be sure of some warm beans and a bed.
Puddler You can't trick me.
Lew Harper You fish-eyed faggot.
Claude Walk with love.
Lew Harper I'll try.
Susan Harper You'll leave me.
Lew Harper I hate it. I'm done with it.
Susan Harper You'll leave me!
Lew Harper I swear to you.
Susan Harper You just want a warm body beside you, someone you can use for a while.
Allan Taggert, Sampson's Pilot Sure, I been to the joint a couple of times. Just to hear her. I dig the way she plays. But I don't know her, Lew. I don't. Honestly.
Susan Harper I can't help you, Lew. I can't! We're not going to get involved.
Lew Harper We are involved.
Susan Harper Were. We've been there. It didn't work.
Lew Harper Help me, Susan.
Susan Harper What do you want from me?
Lew Harper Just a few kind words.
Susan Harper What else?
Lew Harper Anything I can get.
Susan Harper At least you're honest.
Albert Graves What're you gonna be doing?
Lew Harper I'm gonna crack this thing, Albert. I swear to you. It's gonna be laid out.
Lew Harper She's a perverted, no-talent junkie. A prime nympho, on top of that. Night I was there, she was all over me like a tent. Not just me, but everybody in sight. She swings in any direction. She's a blemish come to life, that one. Can you believe that something as rancid as her was once a baby? You know, if we had the right contacts, we could make a lot of loot off her. Book her into all the best freak shows. 'Course, we'd only let her be seen at night. We wouldn't wanna have little kids looking at her, right, Beauty? I've seen pigs in my day, but - can you imagine what it'd be like, touching something like that? Yeech. Like cozying up to a piece of fungus. Like what crawls out from under a rock. That's the first chick I ever met that was a human disaster area.
Lew Harper Typecast for the hero. You keep getting fooled by appearances.
Lew Harper Yeah, well, listen, buddy, with a little luck we'll all be bombed by suppertime.
Albert Graves What?
Lew Harper Stoned by suppertime!
Lew Harper The happiness market's crashed, baby.
Elaine Sampson Miranda! Miranda! Mommy has something to tellllll you.
Betty Fraley He fingered me.
Albert Graves How does it feel to be popping your flash bulbs in dirty little motel rooms, spying on the cheaters?
Lew Harper Yeah, well, things just don't turn out the way we plan them, do they?
Albert Graves You did all you could, Lew.
Lew Harper No, if you did all you could and you did it right, it wouldn't have to end this way.
