Miranda SampsonWhat do you do this kind of crummy work for, anyway?
Lew HarperWhat, are you trying to be funny? I do it because I believe in the United Nations and Southeast Asia, and - you think it's funny if your life depends on what goes through the Panama Canal? What about the English pound? I'll tell you something - as long as there's a Siberia, you'll find Lew Harper on the job.
Elaine SampsonI don't like him drunk on the loose. He gets sloppy, sentimental. He gives things away. Last time it happened, he gave away a whole mountain. He gave it to some semi-nude religious nut from Los Angeles. You know, LA is the big league for religious nuts.
Lew HarperThat's because there's nothing to do at night.
Lew HarperStop acting like a bitch in heat every time anything pretty in pants wanders by.
Miranda SampsonOh, so we think we're pretty.
Lew HarperI'm shocked, Mr. Troy. A man of your eminence... involved in something as seamy as smuggling in immigrant labor?
Dwight TroyYeah, well, you are right, you know. It is beneath me. But it pays so well. You know they are wonderfully cheap workers? And the point is, they pay me to smuggle them in, and the ranch owners and the farmers, they pay me, too. Disgustingly lucrative! But, as you suggest, hardly enriching to the soul.
Albert GravesYou were hired by a bitch to find scum.
Lew HarperYeah... every time I hope it's going to be Prince Charming sending me out to scout out Cinderella.
Dwight Troy[Pointing a pistol]I beg you not to do anything foolish, old stick.
Lew Harper[flustered, thinking]... Six... one-hour frug lessons, absolutely free. Yes. I'm Austin Schwartz-Marmaduke, of the Schwartz-Marmaduke Institue for Ballroom Education. You must've heard of us, we're just off Wilshire near the Frug Foundation...
Susan Harper[she has recognized Harper's voice and is paying him back now]My husband is dead!
Lew Harper[not sure where this is going]Well, that's too bad, as a matter of fact...
Susan Harper[gaining the upper hand in this joke]No... as a matter of fact, you're wrong. His death did nothing but serve the cause of mankind. He was a fool, a sadist, a functioning pathological pervert... He was grotesque in all ways. Can a soul be atrocious?
[Harper has lost control and covers the phone, chuckling]
Susan HarperHis was. He was a degenerate's degenerate. You won't believe this, Mr. "Marmaduke", but he used to call me on the phone sometimes, pretending to be other people. He actually thought it was funny!
Susan Harper[as Harper walks out the door]Just an infinitely lingering disease.
PuddlerKill the body and the head dies.
ClaudeI'm sorry. You may not come onto holy ground. You've not been purified. I was once a lost and evil man, blind-hearted and sinful. Miranda, here, can tell you that. But then the sword of the blessed sun slew the black beast of the flesh, and I was purified at last.
Miranda SampsonYes. So she retired from competition. Falling off the horse gave her the chance to do it. For all I know, she did it intentionally. And you've got to admit, it's pretty extreme, hiring a private detective when your husband's been gone just one night.
Susan HarperI have taken it. Every year since we were married I took it. And I've talked to him, too. He holds no more surprises. No more nothing. You hear me, Lew? I don't love you. And you can get shot in some stinking alley and I'll be a little sorry, sure, but that's all. Just a little sorry. Tell him that, lawyer. Tell the man he is *not loved*.
Fay EstabrookYou killed him in cold blood!
Lew HarperIf you don't stop yelling I'm gonna kill *you*.
Fay EstabrookI'll give you everything. I'll give you everything I have.
Lew HarperIt's a rich choice. I'll take your shoes.
Fay Estabrook[in a small scared voice after she briefly awakens when Harper has dumped her drunken body on the sofa]Don't try to do anything to me tonight, dumpling, everything is tilting! Some other time, any other - time.
[starts snoring]
Betty Fraley[Harper has locked Fay in a closet]Fay'll get out.
Lew HarperWhat, a fat, barefoot alcoholic? Sure she will.
Miranda SampsonWell, what's *your* big deficiency?
Miranda SampsonYeah, what about that woman last night at the restaurant?
Lew HarperWhat could be more saintly? Just feeding booze to an alcoholic to get information... all part of the job.
Miranda Sampson[as they're driving up a winding, mountain dirt road]Well, when I'm bored, I drive fast. I pretend I'm on my way to meet something utterly new, all naked and bright. I've gone 105 along here.
Lew HarperOh, what are you trying to do, impress me?
Miranda SampsonWell, why don't you stand on it, old man? You're just as stuffy as Albert. The same Victorian hang-up. You probably still think a woman's place is in the home.
Betty Fraley[when Harper asks her about Mr. Sampson]He's a drunk, and all drunks look alike.
Claude[as Harper is checking out the "Temple in the Clouds"]I know you think me a charlatan. I can only say that if you were correct, then death could not claim me too quickly. You obviously have some strong connection with the Sampsons. Don't deride me to them, I beg you. The gift of this temple was the beginning of my life. I know to you I look ridiculous, but I only want to increase the amount of love in this world. Where is the harm?
Lew HarperYeah, well, listen, you better tell Miranda I'll be there as soon as I can.
Elaine SampsonBut Ralph didn't have any enemy in the world. He was such a good man. Gentle, kind, wouldn't hurt a fly.
Fay Estabrook[obviously pleased that Harper's interest is apparently the result of jealousy]You're getting jealous! You're getting jealous I can tell! What is it with me that men all the time want to possess me?
Fay Estabrook[Drunkenly grinning at Harper and preparing to give him a huge wet kiss to apologise for the drink she's just spilled on him]Aww, I'm sorry babe! You ain't no Gemini! Here, let me make it up to you!
Lew Harper[Dismissively]It's nothing like that. She happens to be a hard night's work
Lew Harper[Having made Fay think he's jealous, he starts pumping the visibly drunk woman for information]This Ralph, he here now?
Fay Estabrook[Wistfully]Oh, no. Ralph's my oldest friend, but now I only do his astrological charts and a little interior decorating. I did his room here in the hotel, I wish I could show it to you. I have this fabulous taste!
Lew Harper[Looking his plump companion up and down]Babe, you got everything!
Lew HarperActually that autograph's for me! I used to watch all your pictures. Ain't nobody a bigger fan of you than me!
Fay EstabrookAch, the green-eyed dragon!
Allan TaggertThe thing about you, Miranda, is you're such a drag.
Miranda SampsonWell, you can fly Mr. Harper there or you can stay here with me.
Susan HarperI don't care what he says. He's just trying to stall because he thinks I'm gonna change my mind about this. Well, I may change a lot of things from now on, but my mind isn't about to be one of them.
Elaine SampsonActually, I have no intention of divorcing him. I only intend to outlive him. I only want to see him in his grave.
Lew HarperI'm gonna crack this thing, Albert. I swear to you. It's gonna be laid out.
Lew HarperShe's a perverted, no-talent junkie. A prime nympho, on top of that. Night I was there, she was all over me like a tent. Not just me, but everybody in sight. She swings in any direction. She's a blemish come to life, that one. Can you believe that something as rancid as her was once a baby? You know, if we had the right contacts, we could make a lot of loot off her. Book her into all the best freak shows. 'Course, we'd only let her be seen at night. We wouldn't wanna have little kids looking at her, right, Beauty? I've seen pigs in my day, but - can you imagine what it'd be like, touching something like that? Yeech. Like cozying up to a piece of fungus. Like what crawls out from under a rock. That's the first chick I ever met that was a human disaster area.
Lew HarperTypecast for the hero. You keep getting fooled by appearances.
Lew HarperYeah, well, listen, buddy, with a little luck we'll all be bombed by suppertime.