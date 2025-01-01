Menu
Lady L Movie Quotes

Lord Dicky Lendale Life is sometime exquisite in its choice of punishments. And what better punishment for you, that your son should one day be a Duke.
Armand Denis A Duke! Never!
Louise Thank you. It's a good career for a boy.
Lord Dicky Lendale You think that money corrupts, don't you? It specially corrupts those who don't have any. People like you.
Lord Dicky Lendale My sister Lettice likes to light small fires on the buildings. Specially when they are full of people. She tried it at Buckingham Palace once during the garden party. Luckily, it always rains on that day.
Lord Dicky Lendale Now, these - these are very interesting. These are Egyptian scarabs of the third millennium. My late father stole them from various temples while he was liberating Egypt from the Turks. Their size makes them very easy to steal.
Louise Why do you say that?
Lord Dicky Lendale Because my father stole them.
Louise The more she wants to win, the more she pretends she doesn't mind losing. That's England, too.
Sir Percy Ah, you wicked foreigner. You discovered one of our best kept secrets.
Sir Percy I have no time for those who pretend to dislike appearances. Society couldn't exist without them.
Louise Give into it Percy. It's cheap and vulgar. Don't resist it.
Lord Dicky Lendale I deliberately led you to temptation. But then, after all, I am a Duke. You know what that means. My family started stealing earlier than most others, that's all.
Lord Dicky Lendale Are you accusing me of lying?
Inspector Mercier A duke is incapable of lying, Your Grace. He has... lapses of memory.
Louise You can't write my story, Percy, precisely because it's too moral to be accepted by society.
Inspector Mercier Never tamper with a policeman's dignity, Lacoeur. He's as sensitive about his dignity as a crook is about his honor.
Louise My people came to Paris when I was a baby. They were very poor. I worked from my earliest youth delivering laundry, much of it to a house.
Sir Percy Laundry is usually delivered to houses, if I'm not mistaken.
Louise This was not so much a house - as a *house*.
Sir Percy I don't follow you?
Louise A house full of girls or all shapes and sizes and of every nationality.
Sir Percy Oh, I see. A kind of finishing school.
Louise Oh, is that what they call them in England?
Ambroise Gérôme Mademoiselle, I should congratulate you on your beauty; but, I feel I must congratulate nature even more.
Madam You're very young Louise. I'm sure you still believe in the right man.
Louise Oh, yes, I do.
Madam There is no right man! There are only right men and wrong men.
Louise You only say that because you never had the courage to wait.
Louise Is this by you?
Lord Dicky Lendale No, that is a Rembrandt. Not a very good one; so, your mistake is understandable... Now, this - this is a Boucher!
[shows a painting of bare bottomed woman laying on a bed]
Lord Dicky Lendale A minor master painting, but, a major master of the erotic. Just look at that glorious - I don't know, it has something!
Louise We had many such paintings in our - house in Paris.
Louise How can you afford it?
Lord Dicky Lendale Well, how can I put this, I have - independent means.
Louise And no wife? I thought you said...
Lord Dicky Lendale I had, alas, I had a wife. A magnificent figure of a woman. But, I couldn't take her home. Her Majesty wouldn't hear of a gypsy at the Court of St. James. Maybe she was right. England would have killed Dolores. All that soap and chlorinated water and no rhythm in the whole wretched country - except for the snoring in the clubs.
Lord Dicky Lendale I think you're exactly what you thought I was: a liar, a confidence trickster, a thief.
Louise [stands up] How dare you!
[faints]
Louise Oh, my God.
Lord Dicky Lendale You're pregnant, are you? My dear, Countess, you simply must marry me.
Armand Denis I suppose she forgot to tell you that she's carrying my child?
Lord Dicky Lendale Not at all. It was I that suggested the child might need a father instead of an overgrown schoolboy.
Lord Dicky Lendale Louise, the world is not divided into the rich and the poor; it's divided into the helpers and the helped. You and I are both helpers.
Lord Dicky Lendale He may come back.
Louise Who?
Lord Dicky Lendale Oh, that good-looking, incompetent, muddle-headed, jackass. He may.
Louise Are you a professional painter?
Lord Dicky Lendale No, I'm a professional Duke. Which means that I'm an amateur at everything else. Lendale's the name, Dicky Lendale.
Louise Enchanted. I am the Countess of Camõens.
Lord Dicky Lendale Camõens! Ah, the great Portuguese poet!
Louise He was my husband.
Lord Dicky Lendale And you're still in mourning? What devotion. He died in 1580.
Armand Denis Trust a woman to make her stab in the back look like charity.
Louise It's a lovely party, isn't it Dicky.
British Nanny Bath time, my Lord.
Louise [playing with her son] Another five minutes, Nanny.
British Nanny If we break the routine, Your Grace, it may have incalculable affects on his Lordship in later life. A rolling stone gathers no moss, remember, Your Grace. Come, sir.
Louise Don't you think you bathe him too often?
British Nanny There's nothing like cold water to harden the lad. After all, we don't want him a faint heart, do we?
Louise In France, we don't take a bath every day.
British Nanny That explains a great deal, if you don't mind my saying so.
Louise What do you mean?
British Nanny India, Africa, Canada! Come on, my Lord, mind over matter. Grin and bear it. Grin and bear it!
Louise I'm sorry, Dicky. I'm not feeling very well.
Louise Come, my dear, the car will be here presently to take us into London. I had tickets for a new play about the gunpowder plot. The critics have hailed as "explosive"!
Ambroise Gérôme Mademoiselle, I fought a duel this morning.
Louise Indeed?
Ambroise Gérôme Because my wife's lover insulted my mistress, who happens to be his wife. You can see that I will stop at nothing to satisfy honor.
Ambroise Gérôme [sneezes] If Lacoueur should hurt your feelings after I have gone, do not hesitate to communicate with me at -at this address. In fact, do not hesitate to communicate with me even if Lacoeur *fails* to hurt your feelings.
Brigitte, Red-Headed Prostitute You see, ladies, we shall always be victimized until we've organized ourselves into a union!
Lecoeur That's enough. Go into your rooms!
Brigitte, Red-Headed Prostitute Long live socialized love!
Inspector Mercier If you really are the Minister, "Your Excellency," can you explain why your coat reeks of gunpowder?
Louise His Excellency fought a duel at dawn this morning.
Policeman The Prime Minister, five o'clock, in the woods.
Inspector Mercier The Prime Minis - Again?
Policeman Every week, at least once. It's a coalition government.
Louise How long haven't you seen your mother, Dicky?
Lord Dicky Lendale Oh, eighteen years?
Louise And you don't kiss her?
Krajewski [Armand aims a gun at him] You are agents of the Russian government. Do it quickly if you have charity. Long live Poland!
Armand Denis What hotel are you staying in?
Krajewski Hotel? No, no, no.
Krajewski [puts the gun's cannon in his own chest] Do it here. It is a quite respectable hotel where they hate noise.
Louise Duke, are you telling me the truth?
Lord Dicky Lendale Countess, would you recognize the truth if you heard it?
Sir Percy Great news. My publisher is ecstatic. He wants me to start on your biography without delay. "Lady L.: The Portrait of a Very Great Lady" is the title already chosen for the work.
Ambroise Gérôme The best wines are those which try our patience. It is a sin to drink them too soon; but, when they are ready...
Lord Dicky Lendale [jokingly to Louise not knowing that there is a bomb in the bag] What have you got in that bag? A bomb?
Louise Armand, I was so frightened you might kill someone.
Armand Denis Oh, so was I.
