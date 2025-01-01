British Nanny Bath time, my Lord.

Louise [playing with her son] Another five minutes, Nanny.

British Nanny If we break the routine, Your Grace, it may have incalculable affects on his Lordship in later life. A rolling stone gathers no moss, remember, Your Grace. Come, sir.

Louise Don't you think you bathe him too often?

British Nanny There's nothing like cold water to harden the lad. After all, we don't want him a faint heart, do we?

Louise In France, we don't take a bath every day.

British Nanny That explains a great deal, if you don't mind my saying so.

Louise What do you mean?