British Nanny
Bath time, my Lord.
Louise
[playing with her son] Another five minutes, Nanny.
British Nanny
If we break the routine, Your Grace, it may have incalculable affects on his Lordship in later life. A rolling stone gathers no moss, remember, Your Grace. Come, sir.
Louise
Don't you think you bathe him too often?
British Nanny
There's nothing like cold water to harden the lad. After all, we don't want him a faint heart, do we?
Louise
In France, we don't take a bath every day.
British Nanny
That explains a great deal, if you don't mind my saying so.
British Nanny
India, Africa, Canada! Come on, my Lord, mind over matter. Grin and bear it. Grin and bear it!