PreacherI can understand a storm. It's a natural thing not meant to harm anyone, but the violence of men, their cruelty, their savageness... to one another... to themselves!
Prospector[Describing finding the dead body]No, just one look at that face, and I got out of there as fast as I could!
Con Man[laughs]Now, what makes people so jittery about the dead? Why, some of my best friends are corpses... the only ones I can trust! Oh, sure, they stink a little but no more than a few alive ones that I know.
ProspectorShut up, you! This is a preacher standing here.
Con ManPreacher? It can't be! He woke me up. They usually put me to sleep.