The Outrage Movie Quotes

Judge It may not look it, but you are in a court of law. Justice doesn't need a courthouse or trapping of any kind... only order and truth.
Juan Carrasco [to the Wife] Senora, you cook up the pot of tamales. I just peeck up the lid!
Con Man [Sarcastically to the Prospector] I never forget a face, young man, but in your case I'll make an exception.
Prospector There was a trial.
Con Man What happened?
Prospector A man was murdered.
Con Man Just one? A slow day!
Preacher Is truth the luxury of the rich?
Preacher I can understand a storm. It's a natural thing not meant to harm anyone, but the violence of men, their cruelty, their savageness... to one another... to themselves!
Prospector [Describing finding the dead body] No, just one look at that face, and I got out of there as fast as I could!
Con Man [laughs] Now, what makes people so jittery about the dead? Why, some of my best friends are corpses... the only ones I can trust! Oh, sure, they stink a little but no more than a few alive ones that I know.
Prospector Shut up, you! This is a preacher standing here.
Con Man Preacher? It can't be! He woke me up. They usually put me to sleep.
Prospector [to the Preacher] Don't pay him no mind.
Preacher Who is he?
Prospector He's a con man... a swindler... an old scalawag.
Con Man How else can a man live to be old nowadays?
Con Man [laughing after hearing a description of the corpse] Ah, hah-hah! I know, I know. You know, they all look so surprised... them cadavers.
[Chuckles]
Con Man I bet death must be a lot different than anybody thinks.
Juan Carrasco I could have had hundreds women, but for you I take big chance.
