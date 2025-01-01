Andrew CraigI don't want you to think that I am terribly rude, but, something urgent has come up and I'm going to have to leave right away.
Dr. Denise MarceauOh, what's her name?
Andrew CraigProbably, Miss Wild Goosechase. Will you forgive me?
Dr. Denise MarceauNever! And I'm going to make you pay for it tonight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Speaker at Nudist MeetingClothing does more than keep out the sun and air. It makes the human anatomy accessibly mysterious, giving rise to improper thoughts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andrew CraigHypocrisy! Hypocrisy! Lies, lies, lies! I wish to be heard. Now, listen to me, all of you. I'm speaking as an American citizen and as a non-nudist...
NudistThrow him out, Mr. Norberg!
Andrew CraigTemporarily caught with his pants down. But, eh, don't listen to Mr. Norberg, there, because he's playing the skin game! While you're sitting here in the altogether, your clothing lies back there in the lorckerrooms at the mercy of professional thieves! Mr. Norberg's stealing the shirt off your backs and that's the naked truth!
Count Bertil JacobssonI wonder if everything will go well this time?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
American TV News CorrespondentIn chemistry, the prize went to the French husband and wife team, Dr. Claude Marceau and Dr. Denise Marceau. They achieved the Prize for their research into sperm structure and the vitrification of human reproductive cells.