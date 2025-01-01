Menu
Kinoafisha Films Hud Hud Movie Quotes

Hud Movie Quotes

Homer Bannon Lonnie, little by little the look of the country changes because of the men we admire. You're just going to have to make up your own mind one day about what's right and what's wrong.
Homer Bannon You don't care about people Hud. You don't give a damn about 'em. Oh, you got all that charm goin' for ya. And it makes the youngsters want to be like ya. That's the shame of it because you don't value anything. You don't respect nothing. You keep no check on your appetites at all. You live just for yourself. And that makes you not fit to live with.
Hud Bannon You don't look out for yourself, the only helping hand you'll ever get is when they lower the box.
Homer Bannon It don't take long to kill things, not like it takes to grow.
Pastor I know what you're feeling, my boy. Look at it this way, he's gone to a better place.
Lonnie Bannon I don't think so... not unless dirt is a better place than air.
Hud Bannon Happens to everybody. Horses, dogs, men. Nobody gets out of life alive.
[Hud has grabbed a rifle and shot at the buzzards]
Homer Bannon Don't do that, Hud; they help keep the country clean. Besides, it's against the law.
Hud Bannon Well, I've always thought the law was meant to be interpreted in a lenient manner. Sometimes I lean one way and sometimes I lean the other.
Homer Bannon That's your solution for getting out of a tight? To pass bad beef on to my neighbors who wouldn't know what they was getting? Or maybe risk starting an epidemic in the entire country?
Hud Bannon This country is run on epidemics, where you been? Price fixing, crooked TV shows, inflated expense accounts. How many honest men you know? Why you separate the saints from the sinners, you're lucky to wind up with Abraham Lincoln. Now I want out of this spread what I put into it, and I say let us dip our bread into some of that gravy while it is still hot.
Homer Bannon You're an unprincipled man Hud.
Hud Bannon Don't let that worry you none. You got enough for both of us.
Lonnie Bannon I wouldn't mind driving her the long way home.
Hud Bannon You ought to take a crack at that. Get all the good you can out of seventeen 'cause it sure wears out in one hell of a hurry.
Hud Bannon Give me a clean white shirt.
Alma Brown Boy, you're real big with the "please" and "thank you," aren't you?
Hud Bannon Please get up off your lazy butt and get me a clean white shirt. Thank you.
Hud Bannon The only question I ever ask any woman is "What time is your husband coming home?"
Hud Bannon [about selling oil leases for his land] My daddy thinks oil is something you stick in your salad dressing.
Homer Bannon If there's oil down there, you can get it sucked up after I'm under there with it. There'll be no holes punched in this land while I'm here. They ain't gonna come in and grade no roads so the wind can blow me away. What's oil to me? What can I do with a bunch of oil wells? I can't ride out every day and prowl amongst 'em like I can my cattle. I can't breed 'em or tend 'em or rope 'em or chase 'em or nothing. I can't feel a smidgen of pride in 'em 'cause they ain't none of my doing.
Hud Bannon There's money in it.
Homer Bannon I don't want that kind of money. I want mine to come from something that keeps a man doing for himself.
Hud Bannon I'll do anything to make you trade him.
Alma Brown No thanks. I've done my time with one cold-blooded bastard, I'm not looking for another.
Hud Bannon Too late, honey, you already found him.
Hud Bannon [Last line] You know something Fantan? This world is so full of crap, a man's gonna get into it sooner or later whether he's careful or not.
Lonnie Bannon [Referring to the slaughtr of the cattle] It didn't take long.
Homer Bannon It don't take long to kill things, not like it does to grow.
Alma Brown [Hud has just parked his pink Cadillac on Alma's flower bed] Why do you always park that thing in my flowers?
Hud Bannon If you don't like it, then don't plant them where I park.
Homer Bannon Hud, how'd a man like you come to be a son to me?
Hud Bannon Man like that sounds no better than a heel.
Alma Brown Aren't you all?
Hud Bannon Honey don't go shooting all the dogs 'cause one of 'em's got fleas.
Alma Brown I was married to Ed for six years. Only thing he was ever good for was to scratch my back where I couldn't reach it.
Hud Bannon You still got that itch?
Alma Brown Off and on.
Hud Bannon Well let me know when it gets to bothering you.
Hud Bannon You're half native already. I've never seen you in a pair of shoes since you have work here.
Alma Brown I wore'em once. I think to get married in. White satin pumps. I don't have'em anymore or the man either.
Hud Bannon [In his first scene, Hud has been sleeping with Joe's wife; he blames it on Lonnie. Joe is ready to kill Lonnie when Hud cuts in] ... My nephew's diabetic, but don't worry; I'll cool his temperature but good.
[to Lonnie]
Hud Bannon Relax; you'll be able to charge a stud fee for yourself, after that story gets around town.
Hud Bannon They're letting ladies in free tonight Alma, you just might qualify.
Hud Bannon I'll remember you, honey. You're the one that got away.
Hud Bannon My momma used to love me, but she died.
Lonnie Bannon It's a lonely old night isn't it?
Hud Bannon Ain't they all?
Lonnie Bannon Probably you think I'm a jerk.
Hud Bannon You don't care what I think.
Lonnie Bannon This probably gonna hand you a big laugh, but I do.
Hud Bannon You have another little drink and I'll have another little drink. Then maybe we can work up some real family feeling here.
Alma Brown I go in for those prize contests. "How Shinette shampoo changed my life" in 20 words or less. They give free trips to Europe but I end up with the fountain pens and the Japanese binoculars.
Homer Bannon [Referring to his prize longhorns] I'll kill them two myself... seein' as how I raised them... Lord, I've chased them longhorns for many a mile.
Hud Bannon You gonna let them shoot your cows out from under you on account of a schoolbook disease?
[a cowboy has taken exception to Lon looking at his girlfriend]
Hud Bannon Now wait a minute. You sure you didn't give him some encouragement? 'Cause I was sittin' way across the room and got a little encouraged watchin' you move around inside that dress.
Angry cowboy Why, you...
Hud Bannon Now I don't want to be hoggish. Lon, you want some of him?
[Hud sucker punches the cowboy]
Lonnie Bannon Didn't take long.
Homer Bannon It don't take long to kill things. Not like it does to grow.
Hud Bannon Ah, look at them buzzards! They'll be back. You couldn't scare 'em off with artillery.
Homer Bannon I wish you wouldn't do that, Hud. They keep the country clean. Besides, there's a law against killing buzzards.
Hud Bannon Well, I always say the law was meant to be interpreted in a lenient manner. And that's what I try to do: sometimes I lean to one side of it, sometimes I lean to the other.
[first lines]
Lonnie Bannon OK, thanks for the lift.
