Homer BannonLonnie, little by little the look of the country changes because of the men we admire. You're just going to have to make up your own mind one day about what's right and what's wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Homer BannonYou don't care about people Hud. You don't give a damn about 'em. Oh, you got all that charm goin' for ya. And it makes the youngsters want to be like ya. That's the shame of it because you don't value anything. You don't respect nothing. You keep no check on your appetites at all. You live just for yourself. And that makes you not fit to live with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hud BannonYou don't look out for yourself, the only helping hand you'll ever get is when they lower the box.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Homer BannonIt don't take long to kill things, not like it takes to grow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PastorI know what you're feeling, my boy. Look at it this way, he's gone to a better place.
Lonnie BannonI don't think so... not unless dirt is a better place than air.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hud BannonHappens to everybody. Horses, dogs, men. Nobody gets out of life alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Hud has grabbed a rifle and shot at the buzzards]
Homer BannonDon't do that, Hud; they help keep the country clean. Besides, it's against the law.
Hud BannonWell, I've always thought the law was meant to be interpreted in a lenient manner. Sometimes I lean one way and sometimes I lean the other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Homer BannonThat's your solution for getting out of a tight? To pass bad beef on to my neighbors who wouldn't know what they was getting? Or maybe risk starting an epidemic in the entire country?
Hud BannonThis country is run on epidemics, where you been? Price fixing, crooked TV shows, inflated expense accounts. How many honest men you know? Why you separate the saints from the sinners, you're lucky to wind up with Abraham Lincoln. Now I want out of this spread what I put into it, and I say let us dip our bread into some of that gravy while it is still hot.
Alma BrownBoy, you're real big with the "please" and "thank you," aren't you?
Hud BannonPlease get up off your lazy butt and get me a clean white shirt. Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hud BannonThe only question I ever ask any woman is "What time is your husband coming home?"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hud Bannon[about selling oil leases for his land]My daddy thinks oil is something you stick in your salad dressing.
Homer BannonIf there's oil down there, you can get it sucked up after I'm under there with it. There'll be no holes punched in this land while I'm here. They ain't gonna come in and grade no roads so the wind can blow me away. What's oil to me? What can I do with a bunch of oil wells? I can't ride out every day and prowl amongst 'em like I can my cattle. I can't breed 'em or tend 'em or rope 'em or chase 'em or nothing. I can't feel a smidgen of pride in 'em 'cause they ain't none of my doing.
Hud BannonWell let me know when it gets to bothering you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hud BannonYou're half native already. I've never seen you in a pair of shoes since you have work here.
Alma BrownI wore'em once. I think to get married in. White satin pumps. I don't have'em anymore or the man either.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hud Bannon[In his first scene, Hud has been sleeping with Joe's wife; he blames it on Lonnie. Joe is ready to kill Lonnie when Hud cuts in]... My nephew's diabetic, but don't worry; I'll cool his temperature but good.
[to Lonnie]
Hud BannonRelax; you'll be able to charge a stud fee for yourself, after that story gets around town.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hud BannonThey're letting ladies in free tonight Alma, you just might qualify.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hud BannonI'll remember you, honey. You're the one that got away.