Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Hud Hud Awards

Awards and nominations of Hud 1963

Academy Awards, USA 1964 Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964 BAFTA Awards 1964
Best Foreign Actress
Winner
Best Film from any Source
Nominee
 Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1963 Venice Film Festival 1963
OCIC Award
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more