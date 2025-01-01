Lillian CorningWell, a vacation certainly goes awfully fast, doesn't it, when you're having a good time. I want to do something, though. I'd like to give you a going away present. You may not like it, but I don't care. It's just this: You're never gonna forget me. You're gonna walk down the street of wherever you happen to be, and you're gonna see me, even when you know I'm not there. And nobody in this whole world is ever going to be as right for you as I was. For 12 days, in Paris, in the Autumn. 'Cause that's been your gift to me.
Connie LampsonThings are much better than they were five years ago and they're gonna still be better next year. And not because negroes come to Paris. But because negroes stay home and with millions of white people they work to make things better for everybody everywhere in America!
Ram BowenYou just picked the wrong guy for what you wanted.
Michel 'Gypsy' DevigneBirds are the only free things and we put them in cages. They look so sad, so starved. People are like birds, you know, Ram? Nicole is a wren. Marie is a big, bold, shining starling. And I'm the cuckoo bird, eh?
Eddie CookIt sure won't be easy watching you all go tomorrow on that sad old train.
Ram BowenKid, you don't want me for what you want. Now, in the States, when you got nothing to do, maybe. But in Paris, I'd just be a waste of a good vacation. There are companies that take care of tourists. You know, I'm not the Travelers Aid.
Lillian CorningWell, I'm not looking for any help, so you don't have to worry about me.
Ram BowenI'll tell you the truth, honey. I worry about me, not you.
Eddie CookNo! You stick around Paris for a while and stretch a bit. Sit down for lunch somewhere without getting clubbed for it and you'll wake up one day, look across the ocean and you'll say, "Who needs it?" Who needs it.
Eddie CookYou know, if I had a teacher like you when I went to school, boy, I would've learned something.
Lillian CorningIt's just that all these mornings I've watched you sleeping and I've cleaned the apartment and I've made coffee, and I haven't done that for a man in a long time.
Ram BowenWhat do you want to do, wrap me up and take me home? How are you gonna declare me at Customs? A souvenir of Paris?
Michel 'Gypsy' DevigneMany people fear birds. They think of them as a snake that fly. But I - I have always loved the birds. Their songs, their flying. When I was a little boy, I was sure I could fly. Do you know that many children have this? Like, a memory of flying. Many children get killed trying to fly. Did you know that? I tried once. From a high hill. Very painful. Now, I don't try to fly anymore, except in the music.
Ram BowenThis little chick and me, we're gonna make it together big.
