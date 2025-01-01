Menu
Kinoafisha Films Paris Blues Paris Blues Movie Quotes

Lillian Corning Well, a vacation certainly goes awfully fast, doesn't it, when you're having a good time. I want to do something, though. I'd like to give you a going away present. You may not like it, but I don't care. It's just this: You're never gonna forget me. You're gonna walk down the street of wherever you happen to be, and you're gonna see me, even when you know I'm not there. And nobody in this whole world is ever going to be as right for you as I was. For 12 days, in Paris, in the Autumn. 'Cause that's been your gift to me.
Ram Bowen This romance is doomed.
Lillian Corning Why?
Ram Bowen You get up too early.
Eddie Cook Look. Here, nobody says, "Eddie Cook, negro musician." They say, "Eddie Cook, musician," period. And that's all I want to be.
Connie Lampson And that's what you are here.
Eddie Cook That's what I am here. Musician, period. And I don't have to prove anything else.
Connie Lampson Like what?
Eddie Cook Like: Because I'm negro I'm different. Because I'm negro I'm not different. I'm different. I'm not different. Who cares? Look, I don't have to prove either case. Can you understand that?
Connie Lampson There isn't a place on the face of the Earth that isn't hell for somebody. Some race, some color, some sex.
Eddie Cook For me, Paris is just fine.
Connie Lampson Things are much better than they were five years ago and they're gonna still be better next year. And not because negroes come to Paris. But because negroes stay home and with millions of white people they work to make things better for everybody everywhere in America!
Ram Bowen You just picked the wrong guy for what you wanted.
Lillian Corning Yeah?
Ram Bowen Yeah. I'm not on the market.
Lillian Corning I wasn't shopping.
Lillian Corning You know something? Everybody is always waiting for everybody else to take a chance, because they're so afraid. Me, I'm more afraid of not taking a chance than taking it and getting
[thumbs down]
Ram Bowen Well, you can get kicked in the teeth that way.
Lillian Corning My brother's a dentist.
Michel 'Gypsy' Devigne Birds are the only free things and we put them in cages. They look so sad, so starved. People are like birds, you know, Ram? Nicole is a wren. Marie is a big, bold, shining starling. And I'm the cuckoo bird, eh?
Ram Bowen You just do anything I say, don't you?
Lillian Corning Well, I want to stay.
Ram Bowen You're a nut. Well, I ain't gettin' involved with no nut!
Connie Lampson What's that?
Eddie Cook Notre Dame.
Connie Lampson You didn't even look.
Eddie Cook Well, I didn't think they'd moved it.
Connie Lampson Is your girl friend as pretty as you are?
Ram Bowen Yes. She's a white girl.
Connie Lampson She might be hard to find. All these white girls look alike.
Wild Man Moore People's talking about your playing, Ram. Nice, real nice. Be up there one night and blow you out of the joint.
Connie Lampson I know these jazz musicians. If we go tonight, he's gonna think we're eager.
Lillian Corning I suppose so. You know something?
Connie Lampson What?
Lillian Corning I am eager.
Ram Bowen You like this all the time?
Lillian Corning Like what?
Ram Bowen I don't know. In my league, the guy usually makes the pitch. You not only pitch, you pick up the bat and hit for one. You come on like this with all the guys?
Lillian Corning No. Only with the special ones.
Eddie Cook Connie, you know, every time, I could belt you for reminding me of all the things I've tried five years to forget.
Lillian Corning What did we come to Paris for? To be run out of town by two kooks just because we got our feelings hurt?
Ram Bowen I got no time for what you want.
Lillian Corning I want you. And I think you want me.
Lillian Corning I want. I'm no martyr. I want you.
Eddie Cook Do you want to have fun or do you want to discuss the race question?
Eddie Cook He's a longhair and he doesn't always know what he's talking about.
Eddie Cook It's the City of Love, doll.
Eddie Cook You're interested in a cause. I'm not interested in a cause. I'm only interested in us.
Connie Lampson You're not interested in us. You're interested in you.
Eddie Cook It sure won't be easy watching you all go tomorrow on that sad old train.
Ram Bowen Kid, you don't want me for what you want. Now, in the States, when you got nothing to do, maybe. But in Paris, I'd just be a waste of a good vacation. There are companies that take care of tourists. You know, I'm not the Travelers Aid.
Lillian Corning Well, I'm not looking for any help, so you don't have to worry about me.
Ram Bowen I'll tell you the truth, honey. I worry about me, not you.
Lillian Corning Honestly, you're in no danger from me.
Ram Bowen That phrase does not exist coming from a female, especially a female on a two-week vacation. It's like a job I had when I was a kid in camp. Boy, the dames just came up like sharks.
Ram Bowen If you don't like it, why don't you say so?
Eddie Cook I said I liked it.
Ram Bowen Yeah, I heard the way you said it.
Eddie Cook What do you want me to say? It's great? All right, you're Gershwin, you're Ravel and Debussy.
Ram Bowen What's wrong with that?
Eddie Cook Look, you're Ram Bowen. You write a piece of music, I listen to it, and that's what it says. Ram Bowen, all by itself. Now, what more than that do you want?
Wild Man Moore Let me look at you. You're looking great, boy, real great. Younger than me. This town agrees with you. What is it, the chicks or the wine?
Ram Bowen Oh, it's both, man.
Connie Lampson Don't you need to sleep?
Eddie Cook No, I - I like to walk. And I like the way you walk. And Paris is a city to walk in.
Connie Lampson So, you think it's all right for two girls to go out to a nightclub alone?
Lillian Corning Of course, this is Paris. Anything is all right.
Eddie Cook That sure is a cute little devil you tried to pick up in the station today, big daddy.
Ram Bowen Tried? Looks like I have. Come on, man, let's play. Ah, "Mood Indigo."
Connie Lampson We do need our roots, don't we? And where our roots are, our home is. Wouldn't you say?
Eddie Cook I would say that you're one of them socially conscious chicks, right?
Connie Lampson Home, to me, is home. And my family is my family. And whatever problems they've got, I've got them, too.
Eddie Cook Of all the beautiful girls who come to Paris every year, I get a swinger for the cause.
Ram Bowen What do you do with yourself? Back home, I mean.
Lillian Corning Small town, small job, small life.
Eddie Cook Look at it. And not just what you see, but the way the place makes you feel. I'll never forget the first day I walked down Avenue Champs-Élysées. Just like that, I knew I was here to stay.
Connie Lampson How long have you been away from home?
Eddie Cook Five years.
Connie Lampson You've never wanted to go back?
Eddie Cook No! You stick around Paris for a while and stretch a bit. Sit down for lunch somewhere without getting clubbed for it and you'll wake up one day, look across the ocean and you'll say, "Who needs it?" Who needs it.
Eddie Cook You know, if I had a teacher like you when I went to school, boy, I would've learned something.
Connie Lampson I think you've learned enough.
Eddie Cook Not in school.
Lillian Corning I can always eat. You wouldn't know it, but I eat like a horse.
Ram Bowen I'd know it.
Lillian Corning It shows?
Ram Bowen Not in public.
Lillian Corning Not in private, either.
Ram Bowen It's all right. I like a girl with a little, eh...
Lillian Corning A little what?
[laughs]
Marie Séoul For you, lunch and dinner with the same woman, that's unusual. How long is she here for?
Ram Bowen I don't know. Couple of days. I don't dig this. What're you trying to do, tie me up?
Marie Séoul I'm trying to keep you untied.
Lillian Corning What's Paris Blues?
Ram Bowen Hey, you'd better get dressed.
Lillian Corning Do you write music, too?
Ram Bowen Honey, I live music. Morning, noon, the whole night. Everything else is just icing on the cake. You dig?
Lillian Corning I dig.
Marie Séoul [singing] Smokin', drinkin', Never thinkin' of tomorrow, Nonchalant, Dancing, dining, Diamonds shining, With some man in a restaurant...
Lillian Corning You'd think he'd be exhausted after working all night.
Eddie Cook Not him. I've seen him go like this for a week. Ten days, just balling it up. And then.
[collapses]
Lillian Corning There's not much time.
Ram Bowen There's time enough.
Lillian Corning Friday is so close.
Ram Bowen We got time for a cup of coffee?
Lillian Corning It's just that all these mornings I've watched you sleeping and I've cleaned the apartment and I've made coffee, and I haven't done that for a man in a long time.
Ram Bowen What do you want to do, wrap me up and take me home? How are you gonna declare me at Customs? A souvenir of Paris?
Michel 'Gypsy' Devigne Many people fear birds. They think of them as a snake that fly. But I - I have always loved the birds. Their songs, their flying. When I was a little boy, I was sure I could fly. Do you know that many children have this? Like, a memory of flying. Many children get killed trying to fly. Did you know that? I tried once. From a high hill. Very painful. Now, I don't try to fly anymore, except in the music.
Ram Bowen This little chick and me, we're gonna make it together big.
Connie Lampson [to expatriate Eddie Cook] Things are much better than what they were five years ago and they'll even be better the next year, and not because negros come to Paris, but because negros came home and with millions of white people they worked and made things better to everybody everywhere in America.
Ram Bowen If you keep on this way...
Michel 'Gypsy' Devigne It's my way. I'm lucky. If I die, I'll be buried by friends.
Ram Bowen Oh, what's the matter, kid? Somebody forget it was your birthday or something?
Ram Bowen Look, you like him, play it cool. You dig each other? Let it go at that.
Ram Bowen Don't take it, Michel.
Michel 'Gypsy' Devigne Why? I'm taking a little fix. What's so bad?
Ram Bowen Come on, you cats! Let's swing a little bit! Come on! Come on!
Ram Bowen Come on, let's cut out.
Lillian Corning Home?
Ram Bowen Yeah, home.
Lillian Corning It's such a crazy life.
Eddie Cook Yeah, well, that's because you're one of the day people. We are the night people and it's a whole different world.
Eddie Cook No sleep, no dames, no nothing.
Marie Séoul Why do you need me today? Because you feel you're wonderful - or because you feel you are worth nothing?
Connie Lampson You in the band?
Eddie Cook Come on, I'll take you down.
Wild Man Moore I hear you've taken the town right over. They tell me I gotta blow real loud to put you down.
