Ari Ben CanaanThis is Taha, Mukhtar of Abu Yesha. And this is Karen, Secretary of the Rooms Committee, Bungalow 12, Gan Dafna. We have no Kadi to pray for Taha's soul. And we have no Rabbi to pray over Karen. Taha should have lived a long life, surrounded by his people and his sons. And death should have come to him... as an old friend offering the gift of sleep. It came, instead, as a maniac. And Karen, who loved her life, and who lived it as purely as a flame, why did God forget her? Why did she have to stumble upon death so young? And all alone? And in the dark? We of all people... should no longer be surprised when death reaches out to us. With the world's insanity and our own slaughtered millions, we should be used to senseless killing. But I am not used to it. I cannot and will not get used to it. I look at these two people, and I want to howl like a dog. I want to shout 'murder', so that the whole world will hear it and never forget it. It's right that these two people should lie side by side in this grave, because they will share it in peace. But the dead always share the earth in peace. And that's not enough. It's time for the living to have a turn. A few miles from here, there are people who are fighting and dying, and we must join them. But I swear, on the bodies of these two people, that the day will come when Arab and Jew will share, in a peaceful life, this land that they have always shared in death. Taha, old friend, and very dear brother. Karen, child of light, daughter of Israel. Shalom.
[Jewish Ari Ben Canaan is masquerading as a gentile British officer named Bowen]
Maj. Caldwell[about Jews]They look funny too. I can spot one a mile away.
Ari Ben Canaan[pointing at his eye]Would you mind looking into my eye, sir? It feels like a cinder.
Maj. CaldwellYes, certainly.
[Caldwell looks into Ben Canaan's eye]
Maj. CaldwellYou know, a lot of them try to hide under gentile names, but one look at their face, you just know.
Maj. CaldwellI'm sorry Bowen, I can't find a thing.
Akiva Ben CanaanIn this fatal optimism, you are Haganah. In methodology you are Irgun. But in your heart, you are Israel.
MandriaThey're Cypriots. They would like to see the Britons in Britain, the Jews in Palestine and the Cypriots in Cyprus. Not, mind you, that I am anti-British. If I must have a master, the British are by far the best. The problem, my dear friends, is: why have a master at all?
[last lines]
Ari Ben CanaanTaha, old friend, and very dear brother; Karen, child of light... and daughter of Israel: Shalom.
Dov Landau[explaining to the leaders of the Irgun how he survived Auschwitz]The Germans used me -- like you would use a woman.
Ari Ben Canaan[Talking to Kitty, aboard the ship]Each person onboard this ship is a soldier. The only weapon we have to fight with is our willingness to die.
Dr. Odenheim[referring to the shipboard hunger strike]We made a mistake... a bad mistake in letting the children be a part of this. A child's body grows every hour. They need food more than adults. Their blood requires more sugar.
Karen JohanssonDov, you're always fighting and you're always in a place where you might get killed. If anything happened to you before I could tell you how much I love you I just wouldn't want to live anymore. Please love me Dov. I'm not afraid, honest I'm not.
Ari Ben CanaanA year is a long time in the life of a pretty woman. Have you found another man?
Kitty FremontMany reasons. One is that my husband's work took up his whole life and I presume that's good or at least most men seem to think so. But I think that a man whose work is his whole life is only half a man.
Kitty FremontExactly. The other half of his life must be a woman, what else?
Kitty Fremont[to Ari, discussing Jewish history in Jezreel]Can't you understand that you make me feel like a Presbyterian when you can't, just for a minute or two, forget that you're a Jew?
Maj. CaldwellWe're really up to our necks in Jews, sir.
[first lines]
Cypriot guideThe island of Cyprus, madame. World famous for beauty, and long, tragic history. Been conquered many times, conquered by Phoenicians, Assyrians, Persians, Macedonians; also conquered by Greeks, Romans, Byzantines, Turks. Purchased from Turkey by your esteemed self, the British Empire. All Cyprus most wanted the British.
Kitty Fremont[correcting him]I'm an American.
Cypriot guideFond of Americans, also; we Cypriots are fond of everybody.