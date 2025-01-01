Menu
Kinoafisha Films From the Terrace From the Terrace Movie Quotes

From the Terrace Movie Quotes

Mary St. John Why didn't you bestow this honor on some other girl out there?
Alfred Eaton Because I rather liked the view from the terrace. Then I saw you and I liked the view even more.
Mary St. John You've touched me deeply.
Alfred Eaton But not in the right places.
[Alfred is coldly welcomed home by his father]
Sam Eaton How was the war?
Alfred Eaton Okay I guess. We won it.
Alfred Eaton What if I don't want to save my marriage?
James Duncan MacHardie Then we've failed. Then you'll have failed, Eaton. Divorce is a damnable thing. It violates good order. It's a threat to good order.
Alfred Eaton Isn't it just possible that infidelity might be grounds for a divorce?
James Duncan MacHardie There are no grounds for divorce. And if you want my personal theology, infidelity is the lesser sin. I will do anything in my power to prevent a divorce.
Alfred Eaton Including condoning infidelity?
James Duncan MacHardie I consider your word "condone" disrespectful. I "condone" none of it. The problem of infidelity is between a husband, and wife, and God. The problem of divorce concerns the whole of civilization. What is marriage? An exchange of vows, a contract. It is my duty to myself and to any man who is working for me to demand that he honor all his contracts. When you came here you found out that we always honor our word, even if it means taking a loss. This is the first opportunity you've had of putting yourself to our test.
Alfred Eaton And if I don't choose to meet your test?
James Duncan MacHardie You've worked hard and well, Eaton. You have a fine hard-earned record with us. You can't afford to throw that away.
Alfred Eaton With all due respect, sir, I can afford to do as I please.
James Duncan MacHardie And I say with all due respect that you can afford nothing of the kind.
Mary St. John Well... and what does she call you?
Alfred Eaton Huh?
Mary St. John Miss, um... Benziger. She calls me Mrs. Eaton and you call her Natalie, but she doesn't call you anything. Aren't you Mr. Eaton or Alfred?
Alfred Eaton As a matter of fact, I'm Calvin Coolidge but she doesn't know that.
Mary St. John Yes. She has something I haven't got - niceness. But then I have something she hasn't got.
Alfred Eaton Me?
Mary St. John No. Honesty and guts. She has no guts.
Natalie Benzinger Do you believe in love at first sight?
Alfred Eaton No. I believe in confusion.
Natalie Benzinger Yes.
Alfred Eaton A man walks around in a desert all his life looking for water. All he ever finds is sand.
Natalie Benzinger I didn't know you were lost in the desert.
Alfred Eaton I didn't know it either, until last night.
Martha Eaton I have no heroes, only some people I love.
Martha Eaton I needed love whereever I could find it!
Sam Eaton Love? You're a pig! I can't stand the sight of you!
Sam Eaton You've put on a couple of pounds.
Alfred Eaton Soft living in the navy.
Alexander 'Lex' Porter Are you getting anything out of all your success besides more success?
Alfred Eaton Incidentally, just where did you wear that little number until 2:00 this morning?
Mary St. John I wore this little number to the Mona Lisa.
[She takes his champagne glass that he had been drinking from]
Mary St. John Would you unzip me in the back, please?
Alfred Eaton I thought Sage didn't like that place anymore.
Mary St. John Oh, Sage wasn't along. She stayed home with a bad tooth or something.
Alfred Eaton What, just you and her husband?
Mary St. John Just little old us.
Alfred Eaton Can't you do any better than that?
Mary St. John As a matter of fact, I could have, but unfortunately he had another date, with the Dingham Report.
Alfred Eaton Dunham.
Mary St. John Oh, so sorry, Dunham
Alexander 'Lex' Porter Can I ask you a corny question?
Alfred Eaton If you don't mind me giving you a corny answer.
Alfred Eaton How do you like them apples?
Alfred Eaton I know you've come to congratulate me. Thank you very much my...
Mary St. John You're making a fool of yourself.
Alfred Eaton Oh, that was terribly considerate of you last night when you were telling me about the quote "beautiful relationship we could have" end quote, but you never bothered mentioning anything about the partnership, because maybe I would've thought the partnership had something to do with your new found if somewhat unwholesome interest in our marriage.
Mary St. John [while Alfred is walking briskly away] Alfred. Alfred, I want to talk to you.
Alfred Eaton Any further communication between you and me will be through legal channels.
Mary St. John All right, go to her, but it won't do you any good.
Alfred Eaton If she's foolish enough to still have me, nothing will stop me from spending the rest of my life with her.
Mary St. John Well I'm going to stop you, because I'll never give you a divorce.
Alfred Eaton Wait till you see the the little collection of photographs our friend Creighton Duffy will release for public consumption.
Mary St. John What photographs?
Alfred Eaton You won't be able to show your face in this entire city if you don't give me a divorce. How do you like them apples?
Mary St. John If you're trying to annoy me, Mr. Eaton, you're succeeding.
Alfred Eaton Would you like to go and cry or something?
Mary St. John No, but I wouldn't mind if you faded into the sunset.
Mary St. John The trouble with this company is it's run by a lot of old men.
Alfred Eaton You skate on thin ice, you'll get your feet wet
Sam Eaton You're not big enough to walk in my shadow, and you'll never be!
Sage Rimmington Darling, if you'll excuse me, I think I'll put on something more comfortable, hmmm? Like my husband!
Alexander 'Lex' Porter Uh, bye, sweetie.
Alexander 'Lex' Porter She's secretly engaged to the guy she's with, the doctor, Jim Roper. I really don't think he's rich enough for her, but if it isn't him, it'll be someone else who is. If you're not thinking of marrying her, you can forget about anything else. She's really saving it that way.
Alfred Eaton You want to make a little bet?
Clemmie Shreve [after an accidental brush in a doorway during a party] Ooh, you're fresh... I like you! Sam?
Alfred Eaton No, Alfred.
Clemmie Shreve Are you going to make a pass at me, Alfred?
Alfred Eaton You believe in long courtships, don't you?
Clemmie Shreve Oh, who's got time? I'm only 19.
Alfred Eaton What? Years or guys?
Clemmie Shreve Nasty! C'mon, let's dance and crowd each other.
Alfred Eaton Look, honey, I got a wooden leg. I better go fill it first.
Clemmie Shreve Oh, you mean it's all over between us?
Alfred Eaton Well, these things don't last forever.
Mary St. John You're not going to want anyone else as long as you live!
Sage Rimmington Oh, I'm curious. What does success look like when you turn off the lights?
Mary St. John Oh, you're so impossible, Sage! You know that?
Sage Rimmington I say if work is a man's mistress, then there's only one answer for the wife - another man!
Alfred Eaton First he is going to look us over to find out whether we're sufficiently respectable. Then he is going to look me over to find out whether my halo's bright enough to qualify me for one of those desks of his at number 25 Wall Street. An aging fortress of banking integrity.
Alfred Eaton Glad to see you dried off.
Sandy Duffy Thank you very much for fishing me out of the pond.
Alfred Eaton My pleasure.
Creighton Duffy And?
Sandy Duffy And - Oh, yes. And it's a good thing I wasn't any smaller or you'd have had to throw me back.
Mary St. John I knew you were going to kiss me today but I didn't know I was going to kiss you back, and it isn't going to happen again, so don't try to get me off alone somewhere.
Alfred Eaton I think you'd like that.
Martha Eaton The Porters and the Thorntons are like a second family to you, but just remember; they're not. Don't get too independent. Don't cut off your own flesh and blood. Anybody can disappoint you if you catch them at the wrong time, and the includes you, too, Alfred. I know I'm not what you think your mother ought to be. And I'm sorry if it embarrasses you, and I'm not going to make any excuses.
Alfred Eaton Well, I guess he hated me so much... he couldn't even st-- stand to be alive on the day I got married.
Martha Eaton I used to be nice, and I don't even remember what made me change.
