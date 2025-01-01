Alfred Eaton What if I don't want to save my marriage?

James Duncan MacHardie Then we've failed. Then you'll have failed, Eaton. Divorce is a damnable thing. It violates good order. It's a threat to good order.

Alfred Eaton Isn't it just possible that infidelity might be grounds for a divorce?

James Duncan MacHardie There are no grounds for divorce. And if you want my personal theology, infidelity is the lesser sin. I will do anything in my power to prevent a divorce.

Alfred Eaton Including condoning infidelity?

James Duncan MacHardie I consider your word "condone" disrespectful. I "condone" none of it. The problem of infidelity is between a husband, and wife, and God. The problem of divorce concerns the whole of civilization. What is marriage? An exchange of vows, a contract. It is my duty to myself and to any man who is working for me to demand that he honor all his contracts. When you came here you found out that we always honor our word, even if it means taking a loss. This is the first opportunity you've had of putting yourself to our test.

Alfred Eaton And if I don't choose to meet your test?

James Duncan MacHardie You've worked hard and well, Eaton. You have a fine hard-earned record with us. You can't afford to throw that away.

Alfred Eaton With all due respect, sir, I can afford to do as I please.