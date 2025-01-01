James Duncan MacHardieI consider your word "condone" disrespectful. I "condone" none of it. The problem of infidelity is between a husband, and wife, and God. The problem of divorce concerns the whole of civilization. What is marriage? An exchange of vows, a contract. It is my duty to myself and to any man who is working for me to demand that he honor all his contracts. When you came here you found out that we always honor our word, even if it means taking a loss. This is the first opportunity you've had of putting yourself to our test.
Alfred EatonOh, that was terribly considerate of you last night when you were telling me about the quote "beautiful relationship we could have" end quote, but you never bothered mentioning anything about the partnership, because maybe I would've thought the partnership had something to do with your new found if somewhat unwholesome interest in our marriage.
Mary St. John[while Alfred is walking briskly away]Alfred. Alfred, I want to talk to you.
Alfred EatonAny further communication between you and me will be through legal channels.
Sam EatonYou're not big enough to walk in my shadow, and you'll never be!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sage RimmingtonDarling, if you'll excuse me, I think I'll put on something more comfortable, hmmm? Like my husband!
Alexander 'Lex' PorterUh, bye, sweetie.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alexander 'Lex' PorterShe's secretly engaged to the guy she's with, the doctor, Jim Roper. I really don't think he's rich enough for her, but if it isn't him, it'll be someone else who is. If you're not thinking of marrying her, you can forget about anything else. She's really saving it that way.
Sage RimmingtonI say if work is a man's mistress, then there's only one answer for the wife - another man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfred EatonFirst he is going to look us over to find out whether we're sufficiently respectable. Then he is going to look me over to find out whether my halo's bright enough to qualify me for one of those desks of his at number 25 Wall Street. An aging fortress of banking integrity.
Alfred EatonOh, that was terribly considerate of you last night when you were telling me about the quote "beautiful relationship we could have" end quote, but you never bothered mentioning anything about the partnership, because maybe I would've thought the partnership had something to do with your new found if somewhat unwholesome interest in our marriage.
Mary St. John[while Alfred is walking briskly away]Alfred. Alfred, I want to talk to you.
Alfred EatonAny further communicatoin between you and me will be through legal channels.
Alfred EatonYou won't be able to show your face in this entire city if you don't give me a divorce. How do you like them apples?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martha EatonThe Porters and the Thorntons are like a second family to you, but just remember; they're not. Don't get too independent. Don't cut off your own flesh and blood. Anybody can disappoint you if you catch them at the wrong time, and the includes you, too, Alfred. I know I'm not what you think your mother ought to be. And I'm sorry if it embarrasses you, and I'm not going to make any excuses.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alfred EatonWell, I guess he hated me so much... he couldn't even st-- stand to be alive on the day I got married.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Martha EatonI used to be nice, and I don't even remember what made me change.