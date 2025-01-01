Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Left Handed Gun
The Left Handed Gun Movie Quotes
The Left Handed Gun Movie Quotes
McSween
[about the murdered Tunstall]
Lord God, this was a quiet man. He lived the way a man ought to live. He did not lie. He did not hurt. He listened to any man who spoke to him.
Billy The Kid
Does that notch...? Does that stand for a man?
Joe Grant
That's what it stands for.
Billy The Kid
You had to put that there so you'd remember?
Joe Grant
That's right.
Billy The Kid
Was he asleep when you shot him?
Pat Garrett
You see I work up a sweat - to mind my own business.
Moultrie
[when he sees Billy]
I knew you weren't dead!
Pat Garrett
[about the fragility of the amnesty]
One shot - one ten cent bullet, and that's it!
Billy The Kid
They had me dead! That amnesty - that's for THEM! For Moon and hill and Grant! They walk around! I'm buried! They put dimes on my eyes!
Pat Garrett
This is my wedding, Billy. You try to start something, I'll take it hard.
Moultrie
[to Billy]
What is it? What's wrong? You all right? You're not like the books! You don't wear silver studs! You don't stand up to glory! You're not him!
[crying]
Moultrie
You're not him! You're not him!
Celsa
Stay here. They'll kill you!
Billy The Kid
They've been killin' me. Now I don't wait. I go first!
Celsa
What are you going to do?
Billy The Kid
I don't run. I don't hide. I go where I want. I DO what I want!
[He puts scarf around her neck and pulls her toward him in a provocative way]
