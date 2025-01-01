Ben Put them things down, Miss Clara, 'cause I'm gonna kiss you. I'm gonna show you how simple it is. You please me, and I'll please you.

[Attempts to kiss Clara, but she slaps him across the face]

Ben [chuckles] Oh, I know what's troublin' you. It's all those boys hollerin' for Eula every night. And Eula with her hair hangin' down and Jody with his shirt off chasin' her. And your old man at 60 and he's callin' on his lady love.

[Bends down to kiss Clara, and she makes no resistance]

Clara All right, you proved it. I'm human.