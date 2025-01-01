ClaraMr. Quick, I am a human being. Do you know what that means? It means I set a price on myself: a high, high price. You may be surprised to know it, but I've got quite a lot to give. I've got things I've been saving up my whole life. Things like love and understanding and-and jokes and good times and good cooking. I'm prepared to be the Queen of Sheba for some lucky man, or at the very least the best wife that any man could hope for. Now, that's my human history and it's not going to be bought and sold and it's certainly not gonna be given away to any passin' stranger.
BenAll right then, run, lady, and you keep on running. Buy yourself a bus ticket and disappear. Change your name, dye your hair, get lost - and then maybe, just maybe, you're gonna be safe from me.
BenGet out of character, lady. Come on, get way out.
BenPut them things down, Miss Clara, 'cause I'm gonna kiss you. I'm gonna show you how simple it is. You please me, and I'll please you.
[Attempts to kiss Clara, but she slaps him across the face]
Ben[chuckles]Oh, I know what's troublin' you. It's all those boys hollerin' for Eula every night. And Eula with her hair hangin' down and Jody with his shirt off chasin' her. And your old man at 60 and he's callin' on his lady love.
[Bends down to kiss Clara, and she makes no resistance]
Will VarnerThe man that built this place, his name's forgotten. This was his dream and his pride. Now it's dust. Must be a moral there somewhere.
ClaraWell don't throw in the towel yet, Agnes, dear. Those tranquilizers may see us through yet.
ClaraYou are barking up the wrong girl, Mr. Quick.
Will VarnerThousands of acres out there. Millions of seeds put down in the ground, and every year the seeds come up again. Life goes on. Where's my crop, huh? What follows me? What happens when I'm dead?
ClaraYou'll probably have the biggest funeral in the state of Mississippi.
Will VarnerThat don't scare me none, just so long as there are plenty of Varners to mourn me.
Ben'Cause I got a reputation for being a dangerous man.
Will VarnerYou're a young dangerous man. I'm an old one. I guess you don't know who I am. I better introduce myself. I'm the big landowner, chief moneylender in these parts. I'm commissioner of elections, veterinarian, own a store and a cotton gin and a grist mill and a blacksmith shop... and it's considered unlucky for a man to do his trading or gin his cotton or grind his meal or shoe his stock anywhere else. Now that's who I am.
Will VarnerWell, yes I do, sir. I'm done talking to you, except for passing you on this piece of information. I built me a new jail in my courthouse this year, and if during the course of your stay, something, anything at all should just happen to catch fire, I think you ought to know that in my jail, we never heard of the words habeas corpus. You rot.
BenThe world belongs to the meat eaters, Miss Clara, and if you have to take it raw, take it raw.
[to Jody Varner]
Will VarnerI put down a big footprint. I said: 'Here. Step here. Fill it.' You never did.
Will VarnerListen, I'm gonna get me some man in the Varner family, some good strong strappin' man Varners. That's what I want, Varners and more Varners. Yeah, more Varners still. Enough Varners to infest the countryside. I'm gonna see that happen, sister, before I die. I'm gonna accomplish that, yes ma'am, by means of that Quick, that big stud horse.
Will VarnerCan't teach an old dog new tricks, but you sure can teach a young willing puppy just about anything.
Will VarnerGive him time. A penny on the waters pays interest when the flood turns.
BenI can see my white shirt and my black tie and my Sunday manners didn't fool you for a minute. Well, that's right, ma'am, I'm a menace to the countryside. All a man's gotta do is just look at me sideways and his house goes up in fire. And here I am, living right here in the middle of your peaceable little town, right in your back yard, you might say. Guess that ought to keep you awake at night.
Will VarnerMore than probable, you will be. But first, you're going to church and get married, yeah, to my daughter.
Will VarnerYou got hellfire and damnation in you, Jody Varner, but you got redemption too. When I think of the hate that put me in there and locked the door and set fire to it, and when I think of the love that wouldn't let me go... I got me a son again. I got me a good right arm - and a left.
BenYou look like two butterflies lit out on the grass.
BenI know, and you don't listen and neither did I.
Agnes Stewart[to Clara]I'd give something to know what goes on in my brother's temperature dreams. I know what goes on in mine.
EulaI went shopping in those Memphis stores this morning and just went wild. Alligator bag, figured print, summer shoes. Which is all a laugh considering we live in Frenchman's Bend and nobody's gonna see 'em but redneck farmers and immediate family. I don't care though. I got my morale to keep up.
AuctioneerThis is gonna be about the most expensive chicken supper you ever had, boy, but worth every cent of it, considering the charming company you're gonna be eating it in. I, uh, I hope you're gonna give him dessert for that price, Clara.