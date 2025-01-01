Col. Edward W. Hall, Sr.
[Coming into Ed's darkened bedroom in a very agitated state]
Ed! Ed!
Col. Edward W. Hall, Sr.
[Angrily]
Get up!
Col. Edward W. Hall, Sr.
[Angrily]
Get up!
Col. Edward W. Hall, Sr.
[Ed gets up]
All right... I want to ask you a question. I want a simple, direct yes or no answer. Did you collaborate with the enemy?
Col. Edward W. Hall, Sr.
[Ed appears stunned by the question]
Did you collaborate with the enemy?
Col. Edward W. Hall, Sr.
[Screaming emotionally]
Why didn't yuh die? Why didn'y yuh die like your brother did? It would have been much better that way!
Capt. Edward W. Hall Jr.
[Stopping before the bottom of the stairs]
I would have liked it better too... a nice, clean, acceptable death with dignity. Does that make sense to you?
Col. Edward W. Hall, Sr.
Your excuses for treason must have been tremendous to make you crawl on your belly and break faith with your country and me!
Capt. Edward W. Hall Jr.
[Angrily shouting]
With you? What about me? You know wht I got for that crawl on my belly? You know what I got, Dad? Well, I'll tell you. I sold my soul for a blanket that smells of fish and urine and three lousy hours of uninterrupted sleep, and you know what else, Colonel? At the time I thought I was getting one hell of a bargain!