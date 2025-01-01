Rocky [In prison] Don't worry about me, ma. I'm gonna have this joint licked in no time.

Ma Barbella Well, aren't you goin' to ask me why I haven't come to see you in six months. Why don't you ask me where I've been? County Hospital. That's where. Tied to a bed. Electric shock treatments. Tryin' to save me from goin' out of my mind.

Ma Barbella You, Rocky. You're the one who keeps me up all night with worry.so as I can't sleep. I'm goin' out of my mind. I can't go on..

Rocky Ma, cut it out, will you? Stop it!

Ma Barbella I'm through, Rocky. I can't fight your fights. I can't raise my hand for you no more.

Rocky Who've you been talkin' to... the priest?

Ma Barbella What am I going to do with you, Rocky?

Rocky Don't worry, huh? Just don't worry.

Ma Barbella That's all you ever say is "Don't worry." You think I talked to that priest? Yeah, I talked to the father and he told me I'm doin' the right thing. He said nobody can help you, Rocky, but you, yourself. That's what the father said to me. Maybe you think I'm hard-hearted, your own mother, but what I'm going to do is the only thing I can think of.

Rocky Going... going to do what?

Ma Barbella I am the last person on earth who cares whether you live or die or rot in jail, but if you turn your back on me and go back to that scum you call friends, I turn my back on you. You are no longer my son.

Rocky Ma, I tried to turn the leaf but I can't make it. It's something inside me. I try but I can't make it.

Ma Barbella I pray to God you try because if you don't, I'll be through with you and I don't want to be through with you, but I don't know what else to do,.

Rocky Look, ma. Just don't worry, huh. Don't worry about a thing.