Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Somebody Up There Likes Me Somebody Up There Likes Me Movie Quotes

Somebody Up There Likes Me Movie Quotes

Irving Cohen I never should have left the lingerie business. I was the happiest man in women's underwear.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky You know, I been lucky. Somebody up there likes me.
Norma Somebody down here, too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Don't worry 'bout a thing
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky It's not my fault that she's pregnant!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky [after hearing an actor in a movie he's watching say "I love you"] You've been tellin' her for two hours ya creep!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny A prison cell is quieter. A grave has no sound at all. But, I'm just a two-cent seltzer schlepper, what do I know?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Barbella All I ever give him was wine breath and the back of my hand.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny The whole world is not so different from my candy store. Someone comes in, sits down in the fountain, asks for a soda. I give him a soda. He drinks the soda. I give him a check. He's got to pay for it! It's the same out there. He who wants a soda must be willing to pay the check. You do something wrong, Rocky, you got to pay the check. It's a very simple truth, yet some men find it difficult to understand. They get angry when time for payment comes. "Who me?" they cry. "For what?" For the soda. That's for what, Rocky. Never ask for a soda unless you are prepared to pay the check.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky [In prison] Don't worry about me, ma. I'm gonna have this joint licked in no time.
Ma Barbella Well, aren't you goin' to ask me why I haven't come to see you in six months. Why don't you ask me where I've been? County Hospital. That's where. Tied to a bed. Electric shock treatments. Tryin' to save me from goin' out of my mind.
Rocky Ma!
Ma Barbella You, Rocky. You're the one who keeps me up all night with worry.so as I can't sleep. I'm goin' out of my mind. I can't go on..
Rocky Ma, cut it out, will you? Stop it!
Ma Barbella I'm through, Rocky. I can't fight your fights. I can't raise my hand for you no more.
Rocky Who've you been talkin' to... the priest?
Ma Barbella What am I going to do with you, Rocky?
Rocky Don't worry, huh? Just don't worry.
Ma Barbella That's all you ever say is "Don't worry." You think I talked to that priest? Yeah, I talked to the father and he told me I'm doin' the right thing. He said nobody can help you, Rocky, but you, yourself. That's what the father said to me. Maybe you think I'm hard-hearted, your own mother, but what I'm going to do is the only thing I can think of.
Rocky Going... going to do what?
Ma Barbella I am the last person on earth who cares whether you live or die or rot in jail, but if you turn your back on me and go back to that scum you call friends, I turn my back on you. You are no longer my son.
Rocky Ma, I tried to turn the leaf but I can't make it. It's something inside me. I try but I can't make it.
Ma Barbella I pray to God you try because if you don't, I'll be through with you and I don't want to be through with you, but I don't know what else to do,.
Rocky Look, ma. Just don't worry, huh. Don't worry about a thing.
Ma Barbella [Gets up to leave] Don't worry about a thing. Don't worry about a thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irving Cohen [During an especially gentle sparring match so Rocky could impress his girlfriend] Turn around.
Rocky What's the matter?
Irving Cohen I just wanted to make sure he didn't smear your lipstick.
Rocky Come on, come on.
Irving Cohen Is that the way you're gonna fight in the arena tonight?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Oh, you're a Jewish girl, huh?
Norma Yes. Why? Does that make any difference?
Rocky No. You kiddin'?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norma The Judge won't wait there all day, Rocky.
Rocky You brung the license, huh?
Norma I have it right here in my bag.
Rocky I thought maybe you forgot it.
Norma No, I didn't forget it.
Rocky Hey, I ain't got enough dough to pay de Judge.
Norma I have.
Rocky Where'd you get it?
Norma I pawned my Star of David.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norma I'll never like fighting! And I never will! It's all meanness and blood and ignorance.
Rocky All right! All right! Maybe it is all meanness and blood and ignorance. And maybe a lot of guys end up with their brains rattled. But, where else can a guy like me be somethin' - if it ain't in the fightin' business? Look, I never had nothin'. I mean nothin'! Till I gotta chance to make some clean in the ring. What's better, huh? Stealin', starvin', or fightin'? Oh, please, Norma, now you gotta understand this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norma It's not just this time, it's every movie we see. Every time anyone kisses anyone or says, "I love you," you moan and groan and squirm.
Rocky It's for the birds, I mean, this whole love business - guys tryin' to score with dames just to feel big.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky I'm gonna get some ice cream.
Ma Barbella And maybe stand on the street corner taking bows from the whole neighborhood, Mr. Jack Dempsey?
Rocky Oh, how many times I gotta tell ya, Dempsey's a heavyweight.
Ma Barbella Heavyweight. Middleweight. As long as they can't put you in jail for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Wait a minute. Aren't you even going to take a shower?
Irving Cohen That's okay, Mr. Cohen. It's raining out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norma Thanks for walking me to the subway entrance.
Rocky Oh, yeah. Uh, take it easy, kid.
Norma Will you call me or something?
Rocky Oh, yeah. I mean, I suppose so. Look, I don't know. I mean, fighters ain't got much time for girls.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Hyland I don't think you would ever show any real style like some of my boys, but you'd probaby lick 'em all. You'd lick 'em all because you got something inside of you that a lot of fighters don't have. Never will have, no matter how much I teach them. Hate. I don't know why it's there. I only know if anybody hits you, he'd better start ducking fast because that hate pours into that right hand of yours and makes it like a charge of dynamite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Alright look, Sergeant. All my life I've been fightin' and all my life I've been gettin' in trouble from it. I don't want no more trouble. Just leave me alone, will ya? I mean, I... I don't want to fight. With gloves, without gloves, I just don't wanna fight, ok?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norma He has got a past, you know, and it's time he learned to live with it. And it's time you and I stopped looking the other way every time he gets mad at the world for the trouble he gets into. It was Rocky who broke the regulation -- not the Commissioner, not the District Attorney. To listen to him you'd think he was just an innocent bystander.
Irving Cohen Please, Norma. I thought you were gonna help us. I thought you wanted Rocky to win the fight.
Norma Alright. So what about all the fights after that one? What about me this time after he has to give up fighting?
Irving Cohen But, Norma...
Norma I'm his wife, not his manager. I'm gonna be living with him long after you've stopped worrying about his weight and his footwork and whether or not he's getting his sleep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Benny [to Rocky] The trouble with reading the phone book is you always know how it will come out in the end - Zabisky.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky I've always dreamed of robbin' a school.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky There ain't no place I can't lick!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ma Barbella Where are you goin'?
Rocky To be somethin'!
Ma Barbella Rocky!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lou Stillman You Arthur Murrays in ring two-- get outta there!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irving Cohen For six months, I can't get him to train. And then on the day of a fight, when he should be resting, he trains. He's a meshugana.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lou Stillman Let's you and me take a walk around. Let's you and me have a little talk about the pugilistic profession.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky You must have said somethin' real smart, now buddy, 'cause I didn't understand a word.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irving Cohen What am I gonna do with him?
Norma You're gonna take him to Chicago and get him back into shape. Then he's gonna take the title away from Tony Zale and show everybody who he is and what he is.
Irving Cohen It's Chicago. You heard him.
Norma It isn't Chicago! He's got no stomach for fighting anywhere. Don't you see, Irving? For three years, he sweated hard, the only way he knew, trying to become a member of what he calls the legit world. He thought he had made it. But, now he's convinced whatever he tried didn't work and can't work and what's the use of trying anymore if you're no good and never will be? But it did work, Irving, and it's got to work again! It's got to!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Oh, no. I ain't gonna fight in no Chicago ring. They hate me there! The newspapers, the people. That's where some rat blew the whistle on me. Look. Now, why have I gotta fight in a foreign city were I ain't got no friends? They don't want me to win there! I gotta tell you that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Hey, what's the matter? You hot?
Romolo Ah, it's a temporary condition.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky I ain't got no names to name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky [Reading the newspaper] Hey, Benny. Hey. It says here I'm a promising young middleweight. How bout that?
Benny Everybody who is young is promising. The world should sue the young for breach of promise.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Norma [Angrily] What do you do to feel important?
Rocky You wanna know? Come and see me fight sometime.
Norma I told you "no."
Rocky Well, that's what makes me feel important. I mean, you gotta be there. You got to hear them crowds screamin'. They're screamin' my name. And they're screamin' for me to kill off the other guy. They grab at me when I go up the aisle. That's what makes me feel important.
Norma I can't stand seeing people hurt, especially you. All that blood.
Rocky Well, look. At least you can come to the gym and see me train sometime. Just train.
Norma I won't have to see men hurting each other?
Rocky Scout's honor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Yolanda Barbella [after hearing on the radio that Rocky loses a major middleweight champion fight] Norma, he'll be all right.
Norma Sure he will. He's hard and tough. He can take anything. But I can't.
Yolanda Barbella He had to lose sometime.
Norma It isn't whether he loses or wins. All he has to do is step into that ring and I'd like to run and hide, knowing maybe they'll hurt him, cripple him.
Ma Barbella Did you ever tell this to Rocky? Did you ever ask him to stop fighting?
Norma It's his whole life, everything he's got.
Ma Barbella Then it's your whole life too. Don't ever make the mistake of forgetting that like I did.
Norma That's right. I didn't marry a man, did I? I married a middleweight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Hey, don't cry, will ya? Look, pa, I was just talkin'. Aw, you don't have to take everything I say. Aw, hey look. I ain't so tough. You wanna hit me? Come on, hit me, will ya? Look, pa. I was just talkin'. I mean, you couldn't help yourself. You had nothin' but bad breaks. Me? I've been lucky. Come on. What could I do for you, huh? Let me do somethin' for you.
Nick Barbella Be a champ. Like I never was.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Romolo Got big plans, Rocky. Goin' into business for myself. Gonna buy me a flower stand. You wanna... you wanna invest?.
Rocky Oh, yeah. How much?
Romolo A hundred?
Rocky What? A flower stand for only a hundred bucks?
Romolo Nah, there's this warehouse over on Avenue "A" with an old grandpop of a night watchman. With a C-note I think maybe I can buy me a heater, pay some slob to point it at the old guy while I make a score inside. Then I'll have enough dough to get me the flower stand.
Rocky Romolo, you gotta get off this kick. You're gonna wind up with a bullet in your head.
Romolo What are ya talkin' about?
Rocky Well, it... it ain't worth it, don't you understand? You can't make any real dough sellin' flowers.
Romolo So who's gonna sell flowers? That's just the front, Rocky. I'm gonna have me the prettiest, the sweetest smellin' bookie joint in the East side. All I need is a heater and a slob to point it..
Rocky I don't wanna lose you, can't you understand that. You're gonna get killed if you don't wise up and turn a leaf, you pathetic little jerk!
Romolo What's the use of turnin' the leaf? Look at you. You tried it, didn't you? They wouldn't let you get away with it. We ain't got a chance guys like us, do we? Do we, Rocky?.
Rocky [Reluctantly gives him the money] Here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky Hundreds of them, thousands of them marching around in circles. Not one lousy face that I know. Not from the East Side, not from any can I ever been in. Not from nowhere! Never seen so many square creeps!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irving Cohen See if you can dig me up a sparring partner real fast. There must be someone around who needs a sawbuck.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lou Stillman Who are you looking for?
Rocky Peppo. Frankie Peppo. Just tell me how to find him.
Lou Stillman Sure, I'll tell you how to find Peppo. You take a subway down to Grand Central Station and then you take the train to Sing Sing. But don't hurry; because, you got 2 to 10 years to get there. And when you do find Peppo, tell him to stay away from here. I'm not runnin' a social hall for thieves.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky What is this talk about rules and trainin' and stuff? I mean, why don't you put me someplace where I can fight them Hitler soldiers. Let's get it over with! We ain't gonna win the war hangin' around this crummy camp.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ma Barbella If Mr. Bimstein knows so much, why don't he teach you how to duck?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rocky What did you do? What did you say to her?
Lou Stillman Well, nothin'. I just asked her why a nice Jewish girl like her was interested in a hungry, no-good, East Side, trouble fighter like you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more