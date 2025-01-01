Jon I'm going to Palm Springs this weekend and uh, well, why don't you come?

Ryan Aren't you going with Billy?

Jon No.

Ryan You mean, me and Gina?

Jon No. Just... huh... me and you.

Ryan Well... Sure. Why not? But... why wait?

Jon Exactly.

Ryan Let's do it now.

Jon Yeah?

Ryan Yeah. Suck me off, right now. Right here. Now. In the office.

Jon Yeah?

Ryan Yeah. C'mon! Get to work. Fuckin' put it in your mouth.

Jon Seriously?