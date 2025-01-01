Menu
Films
The Canyons
The Canyons Movie Quotes
The Canyons Movie Quotes
Christian
Would... you... fuck... him?
Tara
No... I... wouldn't.
Jon
I'm going to Palm Springs this weekend and uh, well, why don't you come?
Ryan
Aren't you going with Billy?
Jon
No.
Ryan
You mean, me and Gina?
Jon
No. Just... huh... me and you.
Ryan
Well... Sure. Why not? But... why wait?
Jon
Exactly.
Ryan
Let's do it now.
Jon
Yeah?
Ryan
Yeah. Suck me off, right now. Right here. Now. In the office.
Jon
Yeah?
Ryan
Yeah. C'mon! Get to work. Fuckin' put it in your mouth.
Jon
Seriously?
Ryan
Seriously. C'mon, I need to get off, make it hard. This is what you want? Suck me off right now. You know you want it.
Ryan
Don't worry, baby. It'll be alright. It'll be okay.
