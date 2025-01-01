Hon. Charles AdareIf I may say so, Winter, I'm sorry to go. Not a bad place. It is said that there is some future for it, there must be- it's a big country.
WinterThen why are you leaving, sir?
Hon. Charles AdareThat's just it, Winter. It's not quite big enough. Bye, good luck.
The Governor[referring to the crowd's reaction to his speech]Not a very warm welcome.
Hon. Charles AdareThe climate's making up for that.
[first lines]
NarratorIn seventeen-hundred and seventy, Captain Cook discovered Australia. Sixty years later, the city of Sydney, the capital of New South Wales, had grown on the edge of three million square miles of unknown land. The colony exported raw materials. It imported material even more raw - prisoners, many of them unjustly convicted, who were to be shaped into the pioneers of a great dominion. In eighteen-hundred and thirty-one King William the Fourth sent a new governor to rule the colony. And now our story begins.