Under Capricorn Movie Quotes

Under Capricorn Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Winter We'll be sorry to lose you, sir.
Hon. Charles Adare If I may say so, Winter, I'm sorry to go. Not a bad place. It is said that there is some future for it, there must be- it's a big country.
Winter Then why are you leaving, sir?
Hon. Charles Adare That's just it, Winter. It's not quite big enough. Bye, good luck.
The Governor [referring to the crowd's reaction to his speech] Not a very warm welcome.
Hon. Charles Adare The climate's making up for that.
[first lines]
Narrator In seventeen-hundred and seventy, Captain Cook discovered Australia. Sixty years later, the city of Sydney, the capital of New South Wales, had grown on the edge of three million square miles of unknown land. The colony exported raw materials. It imported material even more raw - prisoners, many of them unjustly convicted, who were to be shaped into the pioneers of a great dominion. In eighteen-hundred and thirty-one King William the Fourth sent a new governor to rule the colony. And now our story begins.
Jack Watling
Maykl Uaylding
Cecil Parker
