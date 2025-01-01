Menu
I Confess Movie Quotes
Fr. Michael William Logan
I never thought of the priesthood as offering a hiding place.
Otto Keller
I have abused your kindness. You who gave my wife and me a home - even friendship, so wonderful a thing for a refugee, a German, a man without a home.
Pierre Grandfort
What does one do when one's wife is in love with a priest?
Ruth Grandfort
I love you, Michael. I've always been in love with you.
Fr. Michael William Logan
I know.
Ruth Grandfort
I know it's wrong. I can't help it.
Fr. Michael William Logan
Who's there?
Willy Robertson
Surely there is some contradiction between this secretiveness and your vocation.
Ruth Grandfort
Do you want me to lie to you?
Fr. Michael William Logan
No, I don't want you to lie to me. But I don't want you to lie to yourself.
Pierre Grandfort
The honorable member has used every known clich except perhaps "curb your dog, keep your city clean."
Legislator
Equal salary for female schoolteachers would bring disaster to our whole economy.
Pierre Grandfort
Except to the economy of female schoolteachers.
Otto Keller
I must confess to you. I must tell someone. I want to make a confession.
