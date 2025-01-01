Menu
Kinoafisha Films I Confess I Confess Movie Quotes

I Confess Movie Quotes

Fr. Michael William Logan I never thought of the priesthood as offering a hiding place.
Otto Keller I have abused your kindness. You who gave my wife and me a home - even friendship, so wonderful a thing for a refugee, a German, a man without a home.
Pierre Grandfort What does one do when one's wife is in love with a priest?
Ruth Grandfort I love you, Michael. I've always been in love with you.
Fr. Michael William Logan I know.
Ruth Grandfort I know it's wrong. I can't help it.
Fr. Michael William Logan Who's there?
Willy Robertson Surely there is some contradiction between this secretiveness and your vocation.
Ruth Grandfort Do you want me to lie to you?
Fr. Michael William Logan No, I don't want you to lie to me. But I don't want you to lie to yourself.
Pierre Grandfort The honorable member has used every known clich except perhaps "curb your dog, keep your city clean."
Legislator Equal salary for female schoolteachers would bring disaster to our whole economy.
Pierre Grandfort Except to the economy of female schoolteachers.
Otto Keller I must confess to you. I must tell someone. I want to make a confession.
