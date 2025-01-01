Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Torn Curtain Torn Curtain Movie Quotes

Torn Curtain Movie Quotes

Professor Gustav Lindt You told me nothing. You know nothing. I forbid you to leave this room!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Michael Armstrong Just give me five minutes with her. After all, she is my girl.
Sarah Sherman Put that in the past tense.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Sarah Sherman Oh, Michael!
[laughing]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Professor Karl Manfred Are they ever going to get the heating fixed?
Norwegian Purser They are working at it, Professor. Perhaps some of you scientists would like to give us a helping hand!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Farmer [describing Armstrong's contact] You'll recognise him. He has red hair which is not his own, and his name is Hugo. But don't give him that money until after you've landed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Countess Kuchinska Don't look so worried, my darling girl. You are quite safe with me. I am not communistical.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hermann Gromek Hot dog. You still say that?
[chuckles]
Hermann Gromek Hot dog.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hermann Gromek Tell the cookie she should put that down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Gustav Lindt Of course it's brilliant. It's genius. The Russians thought I was crazy. They didn't know I'm Lindt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hermann Gromek Big house. I used to see all those prison movies. You know? Edward G. Robinson.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hermann Gromek Strictly for the birds, huh? They still say that? We used to say it all the time. It's strictly for the "boids."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Countess Kuchinska It will be undrinkable. Disgusting liquid they call coffee. It is no good here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Countess Kuchinska Oh, good! Oh, good! Wonderful! In celebration, I'll pay for the liquid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heinrich Gerhard Miss Sherman, how would you like to live behind what you call the Iron Curtain?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Heinrich Gerhard [offering Armstrong a cigar] Havana. Your loss, our gain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prof. Olaf Hengström Well, I hope you're looking forward to our lunch. This hotel has an excellent smorgasbord. You know, Miss Sherman, I've often wondered why one of the leading hotels in Denmark should be called the "Hotel of England" in the French language. I suppose it's the ideal title for an international hotel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Sherman Oh, will you stop brooding?
Professor Michael Armstrong I like to brood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Sherman [in bed together] You're a scientist and you're supposed to respect a natural order in all things. Breakfast comes before lunch... And marriage should come before a honeymoon cruise.
Professor Michael Armstrong You're on the wrong boat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Sherman What's your position on a July wedding?
Professor Michael Armstrong Oh, July, August, September or October.
Sarah Sherman Don't let me hurry you. I just don't want to be the only common-law wife on the campus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sarah Sherman Darling! We've got connecting rooms.
Professor Michael Armstrong That's Scandinavian efficiency.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more