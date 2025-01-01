Professor Karl ManfredAre they ever going to get the heating fixed?
Norwegian PurserThey are working at it, Professor. Perhaps some of you scientists would like to give us a helping hand!
Farmer[describing Armstrong's contact]You'll recognise him. He has red hair which is not his own, and his name is Hugo. But don't give him that money until after you've landed.
Countess KuchinskaDon't look so worried, my darling girl. You are quite safe with me. I am not communistical.
Hermann GromekHot dog. You still say that?
[chuckles]
Hermann GromekHot dog.
Hermann GromekTell the cookie she should put that down.
Professor Gustav LindtOf course it's brilliant. It's genius. The Russians thought I was crazy. They didn't know I'm Lindt.
Hermann GromekBig house. I used to see all those prison movies. You know? Edward G. Robinson.
Hermann GromekStrictly for the birds, huh? They still say that? We used to say it all the time. It's strictly for the "boids."
Countess KuchinskaIt will be undrinkable. Disgusting liquid they call coffee. It is no good here.
Countess KuchinskaOh, good! Oh, good! Wonderful! In celebration, I'll pay for the liquid.
Heinrich GerhardMiss Sherman, how would you like to live behind what you call the Iron Curtain?
Heinrich Gerhard[offering Armstrong a cigar]Havana. Your loss, our gain.
Prof. Olaf HengströmWell, I hope you're looking forward to our lunch. This hotel has an excellent smorgasbord. You know, Miss Sherman, I've often wondered why one of the leading hotels in Denmark should be called the "Hotel of England" in the French language. I suppose it's the ideal title for an international hotel.