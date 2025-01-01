Nicole Devereaux Okay, I'm going. And you two secret agents can settle down and be secret agents.

Andre Devereaux I wish you wouldn't use such words, my love.

Nicole Devereaux Why? Who do you think you are fooling, my master spy? Everybody in Washington knows that you are not a Commercial Attaché. Everybody in Washington knows that the Chief of Russian Intelligence is the chauffeur who drives a car for...

Andre Devereaux Everybody in Washington does *not* know these things. And I would thank you not to repeat them. Go to bed.

Michael Nordstrom Nicole, where did you hear that about the Chief of Russian Intelligence?