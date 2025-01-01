Menu
Topaz Movie Quotes

Topaz Movie Quotes

Nicole Devereaux Okay, I'm going. And you two secret agents can settle down and be secret agents.
Andre Devereaux I wish you wouldn't use such words, my love.
Nicole Devereaux Why? Who do you think you are fooling, my master spy? Everybody in Washington knows that you are not a Commercial Attaché. Everybody in Washington knows that the Chief of Russian Intelligence is the chauffeur who drives a car for...
Andre Devereaux Everybody in Washington does *not* know these things. And I would thank you not to repeat them. Go to bed.
Michael Nordstrom Nicole, where did you hear that about the Chief of Russian Intelligence?
Nicole Devereaux From my butcher.
Rico Parra He was persuaded to tell me what I wanted to know - before he went on his journey.
Juanita de Cordoba Journey?
Rico Parra The journey from which no traveller - ever returns.
Rico Parra I give no more interviews.
Philippe Dubois What is the matter? Are you anti-Negro?
Rico Parra You will be at the rally tomorrow? Fidel expects you.
Juanita de Cordoba You are being a damn fool. You have made up a story because it's what you want to believe, because of me! I don't believe he had any contact with your man Uribe. I don't think anyone else will! If you are doing him any harm, I will raise such hell. And you know I can.
Michele Picard Oh, the Cubans. I love the Cubans. They are so wild!
Philippe Dubois I think I'll be a reporter. I'm loaded with press cards. Who do you think I ought to work for tonight? Ebony? Playboy? The Jersey City Post-Ledger?
Andre Devereaux Ebony.
Philippe Dubois Oh, I think I identify better with Playboy.
Andre Devereaux [shakes head] Ebony.
Philippe Dubois Oh, man, you're square!
Andre Devereaux Diplomats' wives should not talk.
Nicole Devereaux All wives talk.
Andre Devereaux Watch yourself, Philippe.
Philippe Dubois It's the best thing I do.
Rico Parra There are no color bars in Cuba. We're a free and democratic nation. All men are comrades.
Andre Devereaux You are putting two and two together and getting eight.
Rico Parra The things you learned from those papers about Russia and Cuba - is the reason why are you suddenly here.
Andre Devereaux And that makes nine.
Juanita de Cordoba You picked a hell of a time to come. Security is tight. The island's crawling with Russians.
Juanita de Cordoba I'll never leave here. I am Cuban. I love my country. No matter what, I have to see it through.
Rico Parra You shouldn't have done this. To fool me. To work against me.
Juanita de Cordoba You are part of it.
Rico Parra Now we will have to do to you what we did to the Mendozas. To find out the names of all the others. All the things that you have done. And we will find out. And the things that will be done to your body. This body.
Andre Devereaux I am supposed to keep my mouth shut and uncover Topaz? At the risk of my own skin? That's quite a job, my friends.
Henri Jarre Jacques, this is not the first time you have been faced with a problem that demanded - a final solution.
Francois Picard I'm a journalist. I can probe.
Francois Picard I've been shot... Just a little.
Juanita de Cordoba [Rico Parra arrives unexpectedly] You might have phoned.
Rico Parra It was a sudden urge.
State Department Official Colonel Kusenov, does the word "topaz" mean anything to you?
Boris Kusenov In what context?
State Department Official Just the word "topaz".
Boris Kusenov It's a gem, still used in jewellery.
Michael Nordstrom In intelligence matters?
Boris Kusenov Where have you seen this word?
Michael Nordstrom Just a taxi ride to Harlem, that's all we're asking.
Nicole Devereaux Andre, you are French, and not supposed to be mixed up in this Cold War between the Americans and the Russians. You are neutral.
Andre Devereaux No one is neutral.
Rico Parra You are going to bomb the Statue of Liberty? Imbeciles!
Francois Picard Could I ask you what this is about? I am your son-in-law.
Andre Devereaux You are also a newspaper man. Take care of the women.
Andre Devereaux Those papers we photographed the other day in New York, scared the hell out of them. Not just the Americans - me! I've got to see what the Russians are up to in Cuba!
Nicole Devereaux There is a woman in Cuba, isn't there?
Andre Devereaux I don't want that name used, mentioned, ever.
Nicole Devereaux Why? What is she to you?
Andre Devereaux She is in the Cuban underground. She sometimes works for me.
Nicole Devereaux Ah. What else does she do for you?
Andre Devereaux Nicole! She is the head of the network in Cuba. I shouldn't tell you these things! It is dangerous to talk of her! Even to hear that know that...
Nicole Devereaux But I do know, that's the trouble. I wish I didn't. I know that you go to Cuba four or five times a year. And that - she is beautiful.
Andre Devereaux I am happy to see you, Juanita.
[presents a wrapped presents]
Juanita de Cordoba Thank you.
Andre Devereaux Nylon things from the United States. I hope your government won't mind. I didn't inform the Customs.
Nicole Devereaux Andre, I don't want you to go. I am afraid for you, for your career, for your life!
Andre Devereaux I've got to. I promised. I started all this and I am going to finish it.
Nicole Devereaux Let the Americans do their own dirty work.
Andre Devereaux So, Rico Parra is still your faithful companion and protector?
Juanita de Cordoba And my landlord.
Andre Devereaux Did he come to - collect the rent?
Juanita de Cordoba How is your wife?
Dany Robin
Frederick Stafford
John Forsythe
John Vernon
Karin Dor
Roscoe Lee Browne
Claude Jade
Philippe Noiret
Philippe Noiret
Michel Subor
Dean Harens
