Nicole DevereauxOkay, I'm going. And you two secret agents can settle down and be secret agents.
Andre DevereauxI wish you wouldn't use such words, my love.
Nicole DevereauxWhy? Who do you think you are fooling, my master spy? Everybody in Washington knows that you are not a Commercial Attaché. Everybody in Washington knows that the Chief of Russian Intelligence is the chauffeur who drives a car for...
Andre DevereauxEverybody in Washington does *not* know these things. And I would thank you not to repeat them. Go to bed.
Michael NordstromNicole, where did you hear that about the Chief of Russian Intelligence?
Nicole DevereauxFrom my butcher.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico ParraHe was persuaded to tell me what I wanted to know - before he went on his journey.
Juanita de CordobaJourney?
Rico ParraThe journey from which no traveller - ever returns.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico ParraI give no more interviews.
Philippe DuboisWhat is the matter? Are you anti-Negro?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico ParraYou will be at the rally tomorrow? Fidel expects you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juanita de CordobaYou are being a damn fool. You have made up a story because it's what you want to believe, because of me! I don't believe he had any contact with your man Uribe. I don't think anyone else will! If you are doing him any harm, I will raise such hell. And you know I can.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michele PicardOh, the Cubans. I love the Cubans. They are so wild!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Philippe DuboisI think I'll be a reporter. I'm loaded with press cards. Who do you think I ought to work for tonight? Ebony? Playboy? The Jersey City Post-Ledger?
Andre DevereauxEbony.
Philippe DuboisOh, I think I identify better with Playboy.
Andre Devereaux[shakes head]Ebony.
Philippe DuboisOh, man, you're square!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre DevereauxDiplomats' wives should not talk.
Nicole DevereauxAll wives talk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre DevereauxWatch yourself, Philippe.
Philippe DuboisIt's the best thing I do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico ParraThere are no color bars in Cuba. We're a free and democratic nation. All men are comrades.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre DevereauxYou are putting two and two together and getting eight.
Rico ParraThe things you learned from those papers about Russia and Cuba - is the reason why are you suddenly here.
Andre DevereauxAnd that makes nine.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juanita de CordobaYou picked a hell of a time to come. Security is tight. The island's crawling with Russians.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juanita de CordobaI'll never leave here. I am Cuban. I love my country. No matter what, I have to see it through.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico ParraYou shouldn't have done this. To fool me. To work against me.
Juanita de CordobaYou are part of it.
Rico ParraNow we will have to do to you what we did to the Mendozas. To find out the names of all the others. All the things that you have done. And we will find out. And the things that will be done to your body. This body.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre DevereauxI am supposed to keep my mouth shut and uncover Topaz? At the risk of my own skin? That's quite a job, my friends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henri JarreJacques, this is not the first time you have been faced with a problem that demanded - a final solution.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francois PicardI'm a journalist. I can probe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francois PicardI've been shot... Just a little.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Juanita de Cordoba[Rico Parra arrives unexpectedly]You might have phoned.
Rico ParraIt was a sudden urge.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
State Department OfficialColonel Kusenov, does the word "topaz" mean anything to you?
Boris KusenovIn what context?
State Department OfficialJust the word "topaz".
Boris KusenovIt's a gem, still used in jewellery.
Michael NordstromIn intelligence matters?
Boris KusenovWhere have you seen this word?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael NordstromJust a taxi ride to Harlem, that's all we're asking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nicole DevereauxAndre, you are French, and not supposed to be mixed up in this Cold War between the Americans and the Russians. You are neutral.
Andre DevereauxNo one is neutral.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rico ParraYou are going to bomb the Statue of Liberty? Imbeciles!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Francois PicardCould I ask you what this is about? I am your son-in-law.
Andre DevereauxYou are also a newspaper man. Take care of the women.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre DevereauxThose papers we photographed the other day in New York, scared the hell out of them. Not just the Americans - me! I've got to see what the Russians are up to in Cuba!
Nicole DevereauxThere is a woman in Cuba, isn't there?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre DevereauxI don't want that name used, mentioned, ever.
Nicole DevereauxWhy? What is she to you?
Andre DevereauxShe is in the Cuban underground. She sometimes works for me.
Nicole DevereauxAh. What else does she do for you?
Andre DevereauxNicole! She is the head of the network in Cuba. I shouldn't tell you these things! It is dangerous to talk of her! Even to hear that know that...
Nicole DevereauxBut I do know, that's the trouble. I wish I didn't. I know that you go to Cuba four or five times a year. And that - she is beautiful.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre DevereauxI am happy to see you, Juanita.
[presents a wrapped presents]
Juanita de CordobaThank you.
Andre DevereauxNylon things from the United States. I hope your government won't mind. I didn't inform the Customs.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nicole DevereauxAndre, I don't want you to go. I am afraid for you, for your career, for your life!
Andre DevereauxI've got to. I promised. I started all this and I am going to finish it.
Nicole DevereauxLet the Americans do their own dirty work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Andre DevereauxSo, Rico Parra is still your faithful companion and protector?