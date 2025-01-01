Richard Blaney
Well, um, Hetty's right, damnit. I mean, you can see that, Dicko, can't you?
Richard Blaney
You mean you won't come to the police with me?
Johnny Porter
Well, I don't see how I can. I mean, you heard Hetty.
Richard Blaney
But you're my only alibi!
Richard Blaney
I'm sorry, old chap, but I've got to get to Paris today. I can't afford to be kept here.
Richard Blaney
But you can afford to stand by and see me go to jail for life, is that it?
Richard Blaney
Well, it's not as bad as all that, old chap. I mean, they'll find the strangler chap pretty soon.
Richard Blaney
Of all the cowardly shits! It's "I'm all right, Jack" and haul up the ladders, isn't it? You pair of bastards!