Felix Forsythe Cheers, squadron leader. Chin chin!

Richard Blaney Morning.

Felix Forsythe Look, it may come as something of a surprise to you, Blaney, but in this pub we sell liquor, we don't give it away. Still less do we expect our employees to steal it.

Richard Blaney I was going to pay for it!

Felix Forsythe Oh, I'm sure you were. Well, that's the last drink you're gettin' on this house. Go on, get out.

Richard Blaney I told you I was going to pay for it. I always pay for my drinks, even for your watered-down gin.

Felix Forsythe Now don't come and be innocent with me, you bastard. My stocks have been well down this past month.

Richard Blaney Now you watch what you're saying!