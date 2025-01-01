Menu
Kinoafisha Films Frenzy Frenzy Movie Quotes

Frenzy Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Chief Inspector Oxford Mr. Rusk, you're not wearing your tie.
[Robert Rusk is speechless for a moment]
Robert Rusk I...
[he drops the trunk that he has just dragged into the room]
Richard Blaney Do I look like a sex murderer to you? Can you imagine me creeping around London, strangling all those women with ties? That's ridiculous... For a start, I only own two.
[a politician, being pulled away after the discovery of a woman's body with a necktie around her throat]
Sir George I say, that's not my club tie, is it?
Robert Rusk Don't forget, Bob's your uncle.
Solicitor in Pub We were just talking about the tie murderer, Maisie. You'd better watch out.
Maisie - Barmaid [salaciously] He *rapes* them first, doesn't he?
Solicitor in Pub Yes, I believe he does.
Doctor in Pub Well, I suppose it's nice to know that every cloud has a silver lining.
Maisie - Barmaid Oh!
[smiles, walks away]
Monica Barling Men like this leave no stone unturned in their search for their disgusting gratifications.
Mrs. Oxford Woman's intuition is worth more than all those laboratories. I can't think why you don't teach it in police colleges.
Robert Rusk I don't know if you know it, Babs, but you're my type of woman.
Robert Rusk You can stay at my place 'til you get something sorted out, if you want. I won't be in your way; I'm going up north for a few days.
Babs Milligan No strings?
Robert Rusk Now, do I look like that sort of a bloke?
Babs Milligan All blokes are that sort of bloke.
Richard Blaney [entering hotel room with Babs] The "Cupid Room", I think she called it.
Hotel Porter Mmm, love's little arrows have struck quite a few hearts in there, sir, I can tell you.
Richard Blaney Oh yeah?
Hotel Porter [confidentially] Can I get you anything from the pharmacy, sir?
Richard Blaney No thank you.
Hotel Porter Just thinking about the lusts of men makes me want to heave.
[repeated line]
Robert Rusk You're my type of woman.
Richard Blaney [handing his clothes to the bellboy] Tell them I want them sprayed.
Hotel Porter Sprayed, sir? With what?
Richard Blaney With DDT, my good man, what else?
Hotel Porter Sir?
Richard Blaney Death to the lurking roach, porter, confusion to the insidious louse! Get them cleaned and pressed, eh?
Monica Barling What can I do for you, sir?
Richard Blaney You can inform Mrs. Blaney that one of her less successful exercises in matrimony has come to see her.
Monica Barling And who shall I say is calling?
Richard Blaney Mr. Blaney. O,r if you preferred it, ex-Squadron Leader Blaney, late of the RAF and Mrs Blaney's matrimonial bed.
Richard Blaney If you can't make love, sell it! The respectable kind, of course. The married kind!
[to publican Felix Forsythe]
Chief Inspector Oxford I expect she'll turn up sooner or later. These days, ladies abandon their honor far more readily than their clothes.
Robert Rusk Hey, Dick! What about "Coming Up" then?
Richard Blaney No, I'm afraid I haven't any time. Thanks all the same.
Robert Rusk No, "Coming Up", the horse. He won by a mile. Twenty to one. What did I tell you?
[discussing the tie murders]
Solicitor in Pub Let's hope he slips up soon.
Doctor in Pub In one way I rather hope he doesn't. We haven't had a good juicy series of sex murders since Christie. And they're so good for the tourist trade. Foreigners somehow expect the squares of London to be fog-wreathed, full of hansom cabs and *littered* with ripped whores, don't you think?
Babs Milligan If Brenda gave you money at dinner, why'd you sleep in the duff house? You could've afforded a hotel!
Richard Blaney I didn't realize I had it! She slipped it into the pocket of my raincoat.
Babs Milligan Oh, go on, Dick! Why don't you pull the other one? It's got bells on it!
Richard Blaney [having missed betting on a horse that won at 20-to-1 odds] Twenty-to-one. Twenty-to-bloody-one! Christ, damn it to hell!
[throws down a box of grapes and stomps on them]
Robert Rusk [addressing Brenda, a marriage broker] If you can fix up a lot of idiots, why not me?
Richard Blaney You've got to believe me. I haven't murdered anyone. This whole business is insane. I mean, you know me. I wouldn't get involved in anything like this!
Robert Rusk Of course you wouldn't, Dick. No, the police - as usual - have got the whole thing ass about face. I mean these sort of killings always boggle the mind. That man must be a sexual maniac. Mind you, there are some women who ask for everything they get. But you? Don't make me laugh. You're not the type. Now don't worry, you've done the right thing coming to your Uncle Bob.
Robert Rusk Got a place to stay?
Neville Salt [about his fiancée's deceased spouse] Oh, a neat man was he, then?
Mrs. Davison He liked a tidy place. So do I, come to that.
[hits his shoulder with a glove]
Mrs. Davison Dandruff. We'll have to get you something for that.
[to his wife]
Chief Inspector Oxford No, discretion is not traditionally the strong suit of the psychopath, dear. Believe me, that's what we're dealing with. You ought to read his wife's divorce petition.
Robert Rusk You - bitch! Women! They're all the same. They are. I'll show you.
Brenda Blaney My God, the tie!
[screams]
Brenda Blaney [as Robert Rusk wraps the tie around her throat] Dear Jesus, help me. Help me!
Chief Inspector Oxford What does your intuition tell you I want for dinner tonight?
Mrs. Oxford Steak and a baked potato. But you're getting: pied de porc la mode de Caens.
Chief Inspector Oxford lt looks like a pig's foot!
Mrs. Oxford That's what it is. I put it in the same sauce the French use for tripe.
Chief Inspector Oxford That's comforting.
Richard Blaney I don't care if Vinegar Joe out there does hear me. Why don't you get her married off, by the way? Preferably to a 700-pound Japanese wrestler. That should iron out some of her creases a little.
Brenda Blaney We are bitter today. What's the matter?
Richard Blaney Oh, I'm sorry. I had a bad day, that's all. I lost my job.
Brenda Blaney How?
Richard Blaney Well, I got fired, that's how. What do you think, I mislaid it?
Doctor in Pub The man who's killing these women is a criminal, sexual psychopath. And the legal profession has never really known how to treat them. l suppose you could call them social misfits.
Sergeant Spearman Good morning, Mr. Rusk.
Robert Rusk Do you know what happens to wicked girls who tell wicked lies?
Robert Rusk That's a very frugal lunch you've got there. Frugal - and mean. Certainly not enough to support a lady with your opulent figure.
Brenda Blaney Rather too opulent, I'm afraid, these days; hence the frugality.
Felix Forsythe A thief or a boozer, it's all the same to me. I don't need either one as a barman, Quite a part from the fact that half the time he's pulling your tits instead of pulling pints.
Babs Milligan No look here...
Felix Forsythe He can't keep his hands off you! The customers are always talkin' about it.
Babs Milligan And what about you? Always *fingering* me.
Hotel Porter He's the fellow the police are looking for. Don't you see? He's the necktie murderer. And we've got him upstairs at this very minute! Oh, dear! I only hope that girl isn't wearing a necktie at this very moment.
Gladys Oh, I can't believe it! Not in the Cupid Room!
Brenda Blaney Alright. Alright, I won't struggle.
Robert Rusk But I like you to struggle. A lot of women like to struggle.
Monica Barling He was wearing a rather old-fashioned jacket with leather patches on the shoulders and the elbows. In my opinion, it was quite unsuitable for London.
Johnny Porter Old Dicko?
Hetty Porter Yes, Dicko, the chivalrous knight! He always treated her like a shit!
Hetty Porter Thank God we're off to Paris tomorrow. That's all I can say. That is, if we're not all in jail! I'm going shopping.
Babs Milligan Why don't you mind your own bleedin' business!
Robert Rusk Christ all-bloody-mighty!
Mrs. Oxford A 'crime de passion' after all that time? Look at us. We've only been married eight years, and you can *hardly* keep your eyes open at night.
Chief Inspector Oxford Well, that's as may be, but I don't knock you about or make you do degrading things.
Mrs. Oxford That *ties* it up then.
Robert Rusk The police, as usual, have got the whole thing arse about face. I mean, these sort of killings always boggle the mind. That man must be a - sexual maniac. Mind you, there are some women who ask for everything they get.
Johnny Porter Splendid. Froggies will roll over and die at the sight of a *real* English barmaid.
Richard Blaney I swear I'm telling the truth! Do I look like a sex murderer to you? Can you imagine me creeping around, strangling all those women with ties? That's ridiculous. For a start, I only own two.
Babs Milligan You can stuff your rotten job right up your jacksie!
Felix Forsythe Come back, you!
Babs Milligan Oh, balls!
Robert Rusk Ta-ta. And don't do anything I wouldn't do.
Richard Blaney Well, um, Hetty's right, damnit. I mean, you can see that, Dicko, can't you?
Richard Blaney You mean you won't come to the police with me?
Johnny Porter Well, I don't see how I can. I mean, you heard Hetty.
Richard Blaney But you're my only alibi!
Richard Blaney I'm sorry, old chap, but I've got to get to Paris today. I can't afford to be kept here.
Richard Blaney But you can afford to stand by and see me go to jail for life, is that it?
Richard Blaney Well, it's not as bad as all that, old chap. I mean, they'll find the strangler chap pretty soon.
Richard Blaney Of all the cowardly shits! It's "I'm all right, Jack" and haul up the ladders, isn't it? You pair of bastards!
[first lines]
Sir George When I was a lad, a journey on the rivers of England was a truly blithe experience. "Bliss was it in that dawn to be alive," as Wordsworth has it. Brook lime and flag iris, plantain and marsh marigolds rioted on the banks. And kingfishers swooped and darted about, their shadows racing over the brown trout. Well, ladies and gentlemen, l'm happy to be able to tell you that these ravishing sights will be restored to us again in the near future, thanks to the diligent efforts of your government and your local authority, *all* the water above this point will soon be clear. Clear of industrial effluent. Clear of detergents. Clear of the waste products of our society, with which for so long we have poisoned our rivers and canals. Let us rejoice that pollution will soon be banished from the waters of this river.
Robert Rusk Have some grapes! Here you are. I'll get you a box. Finest muscats, fresh in this morning. Here you are. Take one of these back to your girlfriend, Babs. Get her to peel you one.
Robert Rusk Give us your paper. Here you are. This will make you a fortune. This afternoon in the 3:00, "Coming Up". Never been out before, but very well-fancied at home. Now, this is a four-horse race and the other three have all won before. So, she'll start about twenty to one, maybe more.
Richard Blaney Twenty to one?
Robert Rusk Put your wad on. She can't lose. A little birdie told me and my little birdies are reliable.
Robert Rusk I thought matrimonial agencies were supposed to bring people together?
Brenda Blaney Not people like you. Somehow I don't think our clients would appreciate your conception of a loving relationship.
Robert Rusk l like you. You're - my - type of woman.
Brenda Blaney Don't be ridiculous.
Robert Rusk l'm serious. I respect a woman like you and I know how to treat you as well. You know, in my trade we have a saying. We put it on the fruit. "Don't squeeze the goods 'til they're yours." Now, that's me. I would *never* do that. You know that, don't you?
Gladys If you'll just sign the register.
Richard Blaney Yes, of course. Mr and Mrs Oscar Wilde.
Chief Inspector Oxford It's delicious. But I find the - ingredients somewhat mystifying.
Mrs. Oxford They're smelts, ling, conger eel, John Dory, pilchards and frog fish.
Monica Barling You see, Inspector, he wanted us to find women for him who enjoyed, well - certain peculiarities.
Chief Inspector Oxford You mean, who were sexual masochists? Who enjoyed being hurt? That sort of thing?
Monica Barling Quite.
Chief Inspector Oxford Sergeant, my wife is currently taking a course at the Continental School of Gourmet Cooking. Apparently, they've never heard of the principal to eat well in this country, one must have breakfast three times a day. And an English breakfast at that. I don't mean your café complet.
Sergeant Spearman Beg pardon, sir?
Chief Inspector Oxford It's a cup of coffee, half an inch deep, in floating bits of boiled milk, and a sweet bun full of air. That's what I had this morning.
Sergeant Spearman I see what you mean, sir. I'm a - Quaker Oats man, myself.
Sergeant Spearman I've never run into any of these jokers before, sir. What are they like?
Chief Inspector Oxford Oh, they vary, but not a lot. The important thing to remember is they hate women and are mostly impotent.
Sergeant Spearman Impotent?
Chief Inspector Oxford Don't mistake rape for potency, Sergeant. In the latter stage of the disease, it's the strangling, not the sex, that brings them on. Above all, of course, they're sadists.
Mrs. Oxford What do you think they held? A locket? A broach? A cross!
Chief Inspector Oxford It had to be something that would incriminate him. Something that he missed when he put the body on the truck. A monogrammed handkerchief, perhaps.
Mrs. Oxford Not a cross, I think.
Chief Inspector Oxford Well, I don't see why not. Religious and sexual mania are - closely linked.
Policeman Good morning, Mr. Rusk.
Robert Rusk Hello sergeant, what's new?
Policeman Not much. This necktie fellow's giving them a bit of headache though. Can't seem to get a line on him.
Robert Rusk Have you tried advertising?
Policeman Oh, very funny. Look, you're one for the birds. Ask them all if they've ever had anything amiss with a bloke like that, will you? Or if any of their girlfriends have.
Robert Rusk Sure! Mind you, most of them haven't got their heads screwed on right, let alone when they're being screwed off. Here, have you met my friend Dick Blan...?
[turns around but Blaney has already vanished at sight of the police]
Robert Rusk Funny fellow. Well, don't worry, sergeant, I'll put the word about.
Chief Inspector Oxford Sergeant Spearman, you are positively glutinous with self-approbation. You might as well speak out.
Sergeant Spearman Yes sir! The woman behind the counter at the cafe positively identified Rusk from a photo I showed her as being the man who called at the cafe the night the body was discovered. And that's not all!
[dramatically raising his index finger for emphasis]
Chief Inspector Oxford Well, what are you waiting for, Sergeant, a roll of drums?
Robert Rusk [softly] Got a place to stay?
Babs Milligan Oh, it's you, Bob.
Robert Rusk Yeah. I heard that ding dong you had with Forsythe.
Babs Milligan Oh, he's a right bastard!
Robert Rusk Well, of course he is.
Babs Milligan So, what you been up to, Dick?
Richard Blaney Well, last night I allowed myself to be pampered by the handmaidens of a Salvation Army hostel. I'll tell you, after mixing with some of the types in there one's clothing needs fumigation. Smell that!
Babs Milligan Eewww! You mean you slept there?
Richard Blaney Yeah. Spasmodically.
Babs Milligan What? Only with men?
Richard Blaney Yes, that's it. Oh, we had a high old time. The conversation was mature, the red biddy flowed down our throats and the good fellowship of the open road prevailed.
Babs Milligan Biddy? What's that?
Richard Blaney Blended red wine. Half vino, half methylated spirits.
Robert Rusk It won't be the same in the old Globe now.
Richard Blaney Well, Babs is still there.
Robert Rusk Yeah, and she's prettier than you.
Richard Blaney A matter of opinion. Bye now.
Richard Blaney Forsythe and I had a set-to.
Robert Rusk Oh, him! You duffed him up, I hope.
Richard Blaney He's a bastard. He was on my back right from the start. From squadron leader to barman in one easy lesson! He wouldn't leave it alone.
Robert Rusk He's the boss's brother-in law, isn't he? Forsythe?
Richard Blaney Precisely.
Robert Rusk Yeah, brother-in-laws are the worst.
[affecting an Etonian accent]
Robert Rusk Or should i say, brothers-in-law?
Chief Inspector Oxford Miss Barling, could you describe Mr. Blaney for us? What he looked like, what he was wearing and so on.
Monica Barling Well, yes, I think I can. He was man in his thirties, about an inch or so under 6 foot tall. He had dark hair, green eyes and a 'stache. I estimate his weight at about 155 pounds. He was wearing a rather old-fashioned jacket with leather patches on the shoulder and at the elbows. In my opinion it was quite unsuitable for London. He was also carrying a raincoat.
Chief Inspector Oxford That's an extraordinarily precise description, Miss Barling.
Monica Barling In my job I've learned to keep a sharp eye on men, Inspector.
[the chief inspector and sergeant appear visibly ill-at-ease]
Felix Forsythe Cheers, squadron leader. Chin chin!
Richard Blaney Morning.
Felix Forsythe Look, it may come as something of a surprise to you, Blaney, but in this pub we sell liquor, we don't give it away. Still less do we expect our employees to steal it.
Richard Blaney I was going to pay for it!
Felix Forsythe Oh, I'm sure you were. Well, that's the last drink you're gettin' on this house. Go on, get out.
Richard Blaney I told you I was going to pay for it. I always pay for my drinks, even for your watered-down gin.
Felix Forsythe Now don't come and be innocent with me, you bastard. My stocks have been well down this past month.
Richard Blaney Now you watch what you're saying!
Felix Forsythe What? To a thief?
Brenda Blaney Alright. Alright. I know what you want, but not here. Let's go back to my place.
Mrs. Oxford Well, there you are. You told me the man's a sexual pervert.
Chief Inspector Oxford Sergeant Spearman, you are positively glutinous with self-approbation.
Mrs. Oxford You old slyboots!
Robert Rusk You know what they say, Sarge: "Virtue is its own reward."
Richard Blaney Oh, leave me alone. Bachelors are supposed to be untidy, aren't they? I thought that tidiness was most women's dowry or don't you preach that here?
Babs Milligan He always pays.
Felix Forsythe How would you know?
Babs Milligan I work with him, don't I?
Felix Forsythe And what else?
Babs Milligan What's that supposed to mean?
Robert Rusk I was just coming over for a quick one. Why aren't you back there polishing the sausages or watering the gin or whatever it is you do there before opening time?
Richard Blaney I have just been given the push.
Robert Rusk What for? You weren't pissing in the beer again?
Felix Forsythe This is Covent Garden, not the Garden of Love. How 'bout starting work?
Babs Milligan Oh, get stuffed!
Robert Rusk Mind you, half of them haven't got their heads screwed on right, let alone knowing when they've been screwed off.
Robert Rusk Ma, meet Dick Blaney, the best pilot who ever pulled a pint of beer.
Monica Barling Is Mrs Blaney expecting you?
Richard Blaney She must be. Everybody expects a bad penny to turn up sooner or later.
Brenda Blaney You want women of a specific type. How shall l put it? Certain peculiarities appeal to you and you need women to submit to them. Here we have, I'm afraid, a very normal clientele. As I say, we can do nothing for you.
Brenda Blaney Please. T-take the money out of my bag, but please, leave me alone. In my bag, there's enough money to buy any woman you want. It's yours. Take it! Just take it!
Robert Rusk I don't buy women. It's you who I want. You're my type. You are. Yes. You are my type of woman.
