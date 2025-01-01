Menu
Family Plot Movie Quotes

George Smells fishy to me.
Blanche Well even fish smells good when you're starving to death.
Man leading funeral [At funeral, quoting Book of Mormon, 2 Nephi 9:20-27] O how great the holiness of our God! For he knoweth call things, and there is not anything save he knows it. And he cometh into the world that he may save all men if they will hearken unto his voice; for behold, he suffereth the pains of all men, yea, the pains of every living creature, both men, women, and children, who belong to the family of Adam. And he suffereth this that the resurrection might pass upon all men, that all might stand before him at the great and judgment day. And he commandeth all men that they must repent, and be baptized in his name, having perfect faith in the Holy One of Israel, or they cannot be saved in the kingdom of God. And if they will not repent and believe in his name, and be baptized in his name, and endure to the end, they must be damned; for the Lord God, the Holy One of Israel, has spoken it. Wherefore, he has given a law; and where there is no law given there is no punishment; and where there is no punishment there is no condemnation; and where there is no condemnation the mercies of the Holy One of Israel have claim upon them, because of the atonement; for they are delivered by the power of him. For the atonement satisfieth the demands of his justice upon all those who have not the law given to them, that they are delivered from that awful monster, death and hell, and the devil, and the lake of fire and brimstone, which is endless torment; and they are restored to that God who gave them breath, which is the Holy One of Israel. But wo unto him that has the law given, yea, that has all the commandments of God, like unto us, and that transgresseth them, and that wasteth the days of his probation, for awful is his state!
Arthur Adamson Isn't it touching how a perfect murder has kept our friendship alive all these years?
Blanche Don't start to fret, George, or our waterbed will be no fun at all tonight; as an actor, you should know that fretting will ruin a performance.
George You don't have to worry about my performance tonight, honey - as a matter of fact, this very evening, you're gonna see a standing ovation!
Fran I don't know what's come over me tonight. I'm tingling all over.
Arthur Adamson I told you about danger, didn't I? First it makes you sick, then when you get through it, it makes you very, very loving.
Blanche You're a fink!
George If I'm a fink then you're an ungrateful bitch.
Sanger How old is she?
Constantine Twenty-five.
Sanger Why?
Constantine Why? Because if a man my age is gonna get kidnapped by a woman, he wants her to be 25, that's why.
Julia Rainbird I'm too old for trying. I've only time enough left for results.
George It was me. It's always me. Without my research, you're about as psychic as a dry salami.
Blanche Nasty. Nasty, nasty.
Arthur Adamson [to Fran] We're gonna have to kill these two ourselves.
Fran Your friend, Blanche Tyler, is a spiritualist.
Arthur Adamson A spiritualist?
Fran That's what it says on her shingle. Also, there's no one home.
Arthur Adamson A spirit is never at home.
Fran You better give me a quick synopsis. I'm confused.
Arthur Adamson Simple. A cab driver is shacked up with a sex-starved medium named Blanche Tyler. Don't ask me why, but apparently they're on the trail of some spook named Eddie Shoebridge.
George Oh, Blanche, come on. Just sit down on your pretty little behind. And I must say, it is quite an - no, it is. Very attractive little behind. And just wait for me, okay? Tonight when I get home, we will, uh... Right. Very nice. Plot our strategy. Know what I mean, darling?
George Blanche, you faked that one beautifully. You are *still* the champ.
Fran My feet are killing me. These damn six-inch heels.
Arthur Adamson I happen to like tall women. Everybody likes tall women.
Blanche Neither of us seems to be very fond of starving to death.
George Well, how are we supposed to collect? How much is this Rainbird whale gonna spout up?
Blanche You have nothing to worry about, Mr. Adamson. I promise. I won't breathe a word to anyone.
George I'm sick and tired of having you hang me by the crystal balls.
Blanche Leave your crystal balls out of this, George.
George Blanche, you got any idea what you and I could do with ten grand?
Blanche Mm-hmm. We could even get married.
George What are you always a wet blanket for?
Blanche Oh, you flatter me so.
Sanger Who did the cooking?
Constantine She did.
Sanger Why?
Constantine Because a man would not bother to put the parsley on the filet of sole, that's why.
Fran Don't forget to empty that out.
Arthur Adamson Don't you think emptying a chemical toilet is a little below the dignity of a jewel collector?
Fran The wages of sin, Arthur.
Arthur Adamson I'll do it tomorrow.
Fran Never put off till tomorrow, what you can empty out tonight.
Arthur Adamson Bitch.
Arthur Adamson Let's go to bed.
Fran Tired?
Arthur Adamson Mm-mm. Tingling all over.
Fran How'd I ever let you get me into all this? I thought I fell in love with you because I needed some stability in my life.
Arthur Adamson Well, I guess you're just a bad judge of character.
Fran Where'd you put the diamond, dear?
Arthur Adamson Where everyone can see it.
Fran You didn't.
Arthur Adamson I did.
Fran Are you gonna tell me where?
Arthur Adamson You'll have to torture me first.
Fran Oh!
[laughs]
Fran I intend to. In a few minutes.
Arthur Adamson Did you say anything to them?
Fran Not a syllable.
Arthur Adamson Now, you see, honey? I told you you could learn to keep your mouth shut, if you tried.
Blanche Where are ya going?
George I'm going home to my own bed where I can get some sleep.
Blanche No, you're not.
George Blanche, is that all you've ever got on your mind?
Blanche What are you saving it for, a rainy day?
George Honey, you never know when you're gonna need it.
Blanche You're not being friendly, Lumley.
George Blanche, I'm too pooped to pop. I'd be useless to you.
Blanche You're always useless to me! You're always pooping out when I need you the most!
George Well, what's the deal? What do we have to do?
Blanche I'll tell you about it in bed, afterwards.
George Aw, come on, Blanche. Give me a hint. Just a little - foreplay.
George So how did it go?
Blanche She's hooked, waiting to be pulled in.
George Another one of your $25 sardines?
Blanche No. This is a *big* one, George. A great big whale.
Blanche She gave me a marvelous clue.
George Here we go again.
Blanche No, here you go again - to the man who might tell you if Shoebridge is dead or alive.
George Who's that?
Blanche Bishop Wood at St. Anselm's Cathedral.
George Holy Christ, Blanche!
Blanche No, George, not him. Bishop Wood at St. Anselm's Cathedral.
