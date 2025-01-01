Robert Cosick [clinging to the wall precariously] You're nothin' but a stinkin' cop! You knew they were gonna do that! You were in on it!

Police Officer Charlie Dunnigan [vehemently] Shut up! Who do you think you're yelling at anyway? Who do you think you are? You open your trap to me like that just once more, and I'll come over and push you off!

[Referring to police officer]

Police Officer Charlie Dunnigan You realize he was risking his neck for you? You realize half the police force in New York is climbin' around on this hotel holding their breath to see what you're gonna do? You realize how much this city has paid for this phony 'Dutch act' of yours?

Police Officer Charlie Dunnigan [continuing with contempt] "I'm gonna jump. I'm not gonna jump. Don't anybody touch me. Give me a glass of water."

Police Officer Charlie Dunnigan [excitedly] Okay, kid, if you're gonna jump, go ahead! Jump!

Police Officer Charlie Dunnigan [calmly, with contempt] I got a belly full of you. I don't know why I bothered with you in the first place. Go on! Jump!

Robert Cosick [hesitantly, pausing] Wait a minute.

Robert Cosick [pausing then continuing in a defeated manner] I'm sorry. I appreciate what you're trying to do. I'm sorry. I... I could never talk to anybody the way that I've been able to talk to you. I could never talk to my father the way I've talked to you. I... I'm sorry. I'm mixed up.

Police Officer Charlie Dunnigan [calmly] Don't you see your mother gave you a wrong steer about your father, kid? Don't you see he's really a... a good Joe, and he likes you?

Robert Cosick [calmly] I guess so. I... I don't know. I just don't know what to do.

Police Officer Charlie Dunnigan [directly and firmly] He's right here. Why don't you tell him you were wrong?

Police Officer Charlie Dunnigan [continuing after a pause] Why don't you?