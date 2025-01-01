Menu
Catherine Knowland [Following her first kiss with Rian] I take it, you must be the expert on the romantic movement in South America.
Catherine Knowland Well, there's always the chance that Prince Charming may come riding down off the mountain someday.
Catherine Knowland How do you feel?
Pedro, the Bartender Any luck, Señor Mitchell?
Rian X. Mitchell Yes, all of it bad.
Pedro, the Bartender Perhaps you would like a drink, off the house?
Vic Leonard If the emeralds are as big as the mosquitos, we're in great shape.
Vic Leonard Blonde or brunette?
Vic Leonard Tell me, do you look for the mountain first, then the girl? Or the girl, then the mountain? I just thought I'd ask. You know they always seem to go together, like the chicken and the egg.
Rian X. Mitchell She's a blonde vision of loveliness. Yeah. She'll be waiting on the dock, just where I left her. Makes all the others look like lampshades.
Vic Leonard There are only two places in the world you can find emeralds, Colombia and Siberia. One of those is a closed corporation.
Rian X. Mitchell Hi there. You're late.
Catherine Knowland I'm sorry, I was trying to arrange for a red carpet and a brass band.
Rian X. Mitchell Look, what kind of a doctor do you call yourself? You haven't even inquired about my side.
Catherine Knowland Well, I assumed you'd be bright enough to stay off bumpy roads. Forgive me, how is your side?
Rian X. Mitchell Well, I think it's going to need a lot of attention.
Rian X. Mitchell You two seem to be getting along.
Vic Leonard Splendidly.
Catherine Knowland You didn't tell me how charming your partner was.
Rian X. Mitchell I never noticed.
Rian X. Mitchell Greed is stronger than fear.
Rian X. Mitchell Donald tells me you're going to Bogata.
Catherine Knowland Only for two weeks.
Rian X. Mitchell To see anybody in particular?
Catherine Knowland Of course, a coffee broker. Age seventy-three.
Rian X. Mitchell Seventy-three? A wonderful time of life.
Catherine Knowland Now, don't tell me you were jealous?
Rian X. Mitchell Homocidally.
Rian X. Mitchell Oh Cathy, stop thinking like a woman! You're fighting a losing battle down there. Why try and hang on there when the rainbow's up here?
Catherine Knowland You're right, Rian. I was thinking like a woman. I was thinking of my Grandfather and how he hacked a plantation out of the wilderness. And my father who made it his life. And all that's gone into it: love and feeling and pride. Things you wouldn't know about. Things you can't buy with your emeralds!
Father Ripero Cathy, you cannot do this thing.
Catherine Knowland I'm sorry, Father, but, this is one fight I can't win by turning the other cheek.
Father Ripero If you destroy the mountain, you will be destroying yourself, as well.
