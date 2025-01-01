Rian X. MitchellOh Cathy, stop thinking like a woman! You're fighting a losing battle down there. Why try and hang on there when the rainbow's up here?
Catherine KnowlandYou're right, Rian. I was thinking like a woman. I was thinking of my Grandfather and how he hacked a plantation out of the wilderness. And my father who made it his life. And all that's gone into it: love and feeling and pride. Things you wouldn't know about. Things you can't buy with your emeralds!
Father RiperoCathy, you cannot do this thing.
Catherine KnowlandI'm sorry, Father, but, this is one fight I can't win by turning the other cheek.
Father RiperoIf you destroy the mountain, you will be destroying yourself, as well.