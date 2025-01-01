C.A. Swan Where's the nearest police station?

Tony Wendice Opposite the church, two minutes walk.

C.A. Swan Suppose I walk there now.

Tony Wendice What would you tell them?

C.A. Swan Everything.

Tony Wendice Everything? All about "Mr. Adams" and "Mr. Wilson"?

C.A. Swan I should simply tell them that you're trying to blackmail me into...

Tony Wendice ...Into?

C.A. Swan ...murdering your wife.

Tony Wendice [chuckles] I almost wish you would. When she heard that we'd have the biggest laugh of our lives.

C.A. Swan Aren't you forgetting something?

Tony Wendice Am I?

C.A. Swan You've told me quite a lot tonight.

Tony Wendice [scoffs] What of it?

C.A. Swan Suppose I tell them how you followed her to that studio in Chelsea and watched them cooking spaghetti and all that rubbish. Wouldn't that ring a bell?

Tony Wendice Oh, it certainly would. They'd assume you followed her there yourself.

C.A. Swan Me? Why should I?

Tony Wendice Why should you steal her handbag? Why should you write her all those blackmail notes? Can you prove you didn't? You certainly can't prove I did. It'll be a straight case of your word against mine.

C.A. Swan That'd puzzle them, wouldn't it? What could you say?