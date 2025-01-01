Menu
Kinoafisha Films Dial M for Murder Dial M for Murder Movie Quotes

Dial M for Murder Movie Quotes

Tony Wendice How do you go about writing a detective story?
Mark Halliday Well, you forget detection and concentrate on crime. Crime's the thing. And then you imagine you're going to steal something or murder somebody.
Tony Wendice Oh, is that how you do it? It's interesting.
Mark Halliday Yes, I usually put myself in the criminal's shoes and then I keep asking myself, uh, what do I do next?
Margot Mary Wendice Do you really believe in the perfect murder?
Mark Halliday Mmm, yes, absolutely. On paper, that is. And I think I could, uh, plan one better than most people; but I doubt if I could carry it out.
Tony Wendice Oh? Why not?
Mark Halliday Well, because in stories things usually turn out the way the author wants them to; and in real life they don't... always.
Tony Wendice Hmm.
Mark Halliday No, I'm afraid my murders would be something like my bridge: I'd make some stupid mistake and never realize it until I found everybody was looking at me.
Tony Wendice It's funny to think that just a year ago, I sat in that Knightsbridge Pub actually planning to murder her. And I might have done it, if I hadn't seen something that changed my mind.
C.A. Swan Well? What did you see?
Tony Wendice I saw you.
Chief Insp. Hubbard [Detective Pearson is about to leave with Mrs. Wendice's small purse around his wrist] Oh, wait a minute, you clot; you can't walk down the street like that - you, you'll be arrested!
Tony Wendice [to Mark] People don't commit murder on credit.
[last lines]
Tony Wendice As you said Mark, it might work out on paper, but congratulations, Inspector.
[pours himself a drink]
Tony Wendice Oh, by the way... How about you, Margot?
Margot Mary Wendice Yes, I could do with something.
Tony Wendice Mark?
Mark Halliday So could I.
Tony Wendice I suppose you're still on duty, Inspector.
Tony Wendice By the way does Mrs. Van Dorn know about "Mr. Adams" or "Mr. Wilson" and Miss Wallace? You were planning to marry Mrs. Van Dorn, weren't you?
C.A. Swan Smart, aren't you?
Tony Wendice No, not really. I've just had time to think things out. Put myself in your position. That's why I know you're going to agree.
C.A. Swan What makes you think I'll agree?
Tony Wendice For the same reason that a donkey with a stick behind him and a carrot in front always goes forwards and not backwards.
C.A. Swan Tell me about the carrot.
Margot Mary Wendice Anyone would have realized he was dead. Just one look at those staring eyes...
Chief Insp. Hubbard So you did see his face, after all.
Margot Mary Wendice I saw his eyes! I can't remember his face!
Mark Halliday What is all this?
Chief Insp. Hubbard They talk about flat-footed policemen. May the saints protect us from the gifted amateur.
Margot Mary Wendice How long have you known this?
Chief Insp. Hubbard Did you suspect it yourself?
Margot Mary Wendice No, never. And yet... What's the matter with me, Mark? I don't seem able to feel anything.
Tony Wendice At exactly three minutes to eleven, you'll enter the house through the street door. You'll find the key to this door under the stair carpet here.
C.A. Swan The fifth step?
Tony Wendice That's the one. Go straight to the window, and hide behind the curtains. At exactly eleven o'clock, I shall go to the telephone in the hotel to call my boss. I shall dial the wrong number. This number. That's all I shall do.
Margot Mary Wendice Why did you bring me here?
Chief Insp. Hubbard Because you were the only other person who could possibly have left that key outside. I had to find out if you knew it was there.
Margot Mary Wendice Suppose I had known?
Chief Insp. Hubbard You didn't.
C.A. Swan [looking at an old photograph] Well, that's the first and last reunion I ever went to. What a murderous thug I look.
Tony Wendice Yes, you do, rather.
C.A. Swan [referring to the bribe money Tony is offering him to kill Margot] You know the police would only have to trace one of these notes back to you to hang us both from the same rope?
Tony Wendice They won't. For a whole year I've been cashing an extra twenty pounds a week, always in fivers. I then change them for those at my leisure.
C.A. Swan Let me see your bank statement.
Tony Wendice By all means. Don't touch.
[Tony opens up his checkbook for Swan, so as not to leave fingerprints]
C.A. Swan [as he reads] Turn back a page.
[Tony complies]
C.A. Swan Ah, your balance has dropped by over a thousand pounds during the year. Suppose the police ask you about that?
Tony Wendice I go dog-racing twice a week.
C.A. Swan They'll check your bookmaker!
Tony Wendice Like you, I always bet on the "Tote." Satisfied?
C.A. Swan You know, I think I must have seen you somewhere since we left Cambridge.
Tony Wendice Ever been to Wimbledon?
C.A. Swan That's it! Wendice. Tony Wendice. What's all this about "Fisher"?
Tony Wendice What's all this about "Lesgate"?
[embarrassed, Swan doesn't respond]
Tony Wendice Would you like a cigar?
Chief Insp. Hubbard [to Mark and Margot] Mind you, even I didn't guess that at once... extraordinary.
Mark Halliday When did you find out, sir?
Chief Insp. Hubbard Well, the first clue came quite by accident.
[to Margot]
Chief Insp. Hubbard We discovered that your husband had been spending a large number of pound notes all over the place - it ran into over three hundred pounds - and it appeared to have started at about the time you were arrested. Now, I had to find out where he got that money, and how. Then I remembered that after you were arrested we searched this flat, and I saw a copy of his bank statement in that desk. So yesterday afternoon, I went to the prison and asked to see your handbag. While I was doing this, I managed to lift your latchkey. Highly irregular, of course, but my blood was up. And then this morning when your husband was out, I came back here to look at his statement. I never saw it... because I never got through that door. You see, the key that I'd taken from your handbag didn't fit the lock!
Chief Insp. Hubbard Sooner or later, he'll come back here. As I've pinched his latch key, he'll try the one in the handbag. When that doesn't fit, he'll realize his mistake, put two and two together, and look under the stair carpet.
Mark Halliday If he doesn't do that, all of this is pure guess work. We can't prove a thing.
Chief Insp. Hubbard That's perfectly true. But once he opens that door, we shall know everything.
[first lines]
Margot Mary Wendice let me get you another drink. Mark, before Tony comes I ought to explain something.
Mark Halliday Yes, I've been waiting for that.
Margot Mary Wendice I haven't told him anything about us.
Tony Wendice [on the phone with Margot] I'm so glad we don't have to go to Maureen's; she's such a filthy cook.
Mark Halliday [to Margot] Darling, I understand now, but that doesn't stop me from loving you.
C.A. Swan When would this take place?
Tony Wendice Tomorrow night.
C.A. Swan Tomorrow? Not a chance! I've got to think this over.
Tony Wendice It has to be tomorrow. I've arranged things that way.
C.A. Swan Where?
Tony Wendice Approximately where you're standing now.
Tony Wendice [on the phone to a lawyer] We had a burglary last night, and Margot was attacked. No, she's all right. But the man was killed, and the police are here now. And don't laugh... they're suggesting that Margot killed him intentionally!
Chief Insp. Hubbard [interrupting Tony] I wouldn't say that if I were you, sir.
Margot Mary Wendice Don't make me stay home. You know how I hate doing nothing.
Tony Wendice Doing nothing? Why there are hundreds of things you can do. Have you written to Peggy, thanking her for the weekend? And what about those clippings? It's an ideal opportunity.
Margot Mary Wendice Well I like that. You two go gallivanting while I stay home and do those boring clippings.
Tony Wendice Would any of you fellows have the right time?
Men's Club party member Yes, I have. It's seven minutes past eleven.
Mark Halliday I make it only just after that.
Tony Wendice My watch has stopped. I must have over wound it.
Men's Club party member So, as I was saying...
Tony Wendice Excuse me, old boy, I have to call my boss.
C.A. Swan Where's the nearest police station?
Tony Wendice Opposite the church, two minutes walk.
C.A. Swan Suppose I walk there now.
Tony Wendice What would you tell them?
C.A. Swan Everything.
Tony Wendice Everything? All about "Mr. Adams" and "Mr. Wilson"?
C.A. Swan I should simply tell them that you're trying to blackmail me into...
Tony Wendice ...Into?
C.A. Swan ...murdering your wife.
Tony Wendice [chuckles] I almost wish you would. When she heard that we'd have the biggest laugh of our lives.
C.A. Swan Aren't you forgetting something?
Tony Wendice Am I?
C.A. Swan You've told me quite a lot tonight.
Tony Wendice [scoffs] What of it?
C.A. Swan Suppose I tell them how you followed her to that studio in Chelsea and watched them cooking spaghetti and all that rubbish. Wouldn't that ring a bell?
Tony Wendice Oh, it certainly would. They'd assume you followed her there yourself.
C.A. Swan Me? Why should I?
Tony Wendice Why should you steal her handbag? Why should you write her all those blackmail notes? Can you prove you didn't? You certainly can't prove I did. It'll be a straight case of your word against mine.
C.A. Swan That'd puzzle them, wouldn't it? What could you say?
Tony Wendice I should simply say that you came here tonight, half-drunk, and tried to borrow money on the strength that we were at college together. When I refused, you mentioned something about a letter belonging to my wife. As far as I could make out, you were trying to sell it to me. I gave you what money I had, and you gave me the letter. It has your fingerprints on it, remember? Then you said if I went to the police you'd tell some crazy story about my wanting you to murder my wife. Before you go any further, old boy, do consider the inconvenience. You see, I'm quite well known, and there'd be pictures of you as well. And sooner or later there'd be a deputation of landladies and lodgers who would step forward and testify as to your character. And someone is almost certain to have seen you with Miss Wallace. You were careful not to be seen around with her, I noticed. You usually met in out-of-the-way places where you wouldn't be recognized.
Chief Insp. Hubbard There is evidence however that he was blackmailing you.
Tony Wendice Blackmail?
Mark Halliday Yes, I'm afraid it's true, Tony.
Chief Insp. Hubbard And you suggest that he came in by the window. And we know that he came in by that door.
Margot Mary Wendice But he can't have come in that way. That door was locked. And there are only two keys. My husband had his with him, and mine was in my handbag. Here.
Chief Insp. Hubbard You could have let him in.
Tony Wendice I became curious to know you that I followed you. I followed you home that night And I've been following you ever since.
C.A. Swan Why?
Tony Wendice Well, I was hoping that sooner or later I might catch you at something and be able to, ah...
C.A. Swan Blackmail me?
Tony Wendice Influence you. After a few weeks, I got to know your routine. That that made it a lot easier.
C.A. Swan Wasn't that dull work? Following me around in your spare time?
Tony Wendice To begin with... yes. But you know how it is. It's like a hobby. Once you take up a hobby, the more interesting and fascinating it becomes. You became quite fascinating. They were time that I felt you almost belonged to me.
C.A. Swan That must have been interesting.
Tony Wendice One thousand pounds in cash.
C.A. Swan For a murder?
Tony Wendice For a few minutes work, that's all it is. And no risk, I guarantee. That ought to appeal to you. You've been skating on pretty thin ice.
C.A. Swan I don't know what you're talking about.
Tony Wendice You ought to know. It's in all the papers. Middle aged woman found dead due to an overdose of something. Apparently, she'd been taking the stuff for quite some time, and nobody knows where she got it. But we know, don't we? Poor Miss Wallace.
C.A. Swan This thousand pounds. Where is it?
Tony Wendice It's in a small attaché case in a check room.
C.A. Swan Where?
Tony Wendice Somewhere in London. Of course we don't meet again. As soon as you've delivered the goods, I shall mail you the checkroom ticket and the key to the case. You take this hundred pounds on account.
Margot Mary Wendice Oh, there you are. We thought you were never coming. What have you been up to?
Tony Wendice I'm sorry darling, but the boss came in just as I was leaving.
Margot Mary Wendice Tony, this is Mark Halliday.
Tony Wendice Hello Mark.
Mark Halliday Hello.
Tony Wendice What makes you think he came in by this door?
Chief Insp. Hubbard His shoes.
Tony Wendice His shoes?
Chief Insp. Hubbard The ground was soaking wet last night. If he'd come in by the garden, he'd have left mud all over the carpet. As it is, he didn't leave any marks at all, because he wiped his shoes on the front doormat.
Tony Wendice How can you tell?
Chief Insp. Hubbard It's a fairly new mat, and some of its fibers came off on his shoes.
Tony Wendice Oh, but surely...
Chief Insp. Hubbard And there was a small tar stain on the mat, and some of the fibers show that as well. There is no question about it.
C.A. Swan Just a minute. I'm supposed to have come in through these windows. Suppose they'd been locked?
Tony Wendice It wouldn't matter. You see, she often takes a walk around the garden before she goes to bed, and she usually forgets to lock up when she gets back. That's what I shall tell the police.
C.A. Swan Yes, but she may say that...
Tony Wendice But she isn't going to say anything, is she?
C.A. Swan By the way, how do you know my car is for sale?
Tony Wendice The mechanic at your garage told me.
C.A. Swan That's odd. I don't think I mentioned it to anyone there.
Tony Wendice Well, I stopped there one day for a fill up and told him that I was looking for a new American car to buy and he gave me your phone number. It is for sale, isn't it?
C.A. Swan Yes, of course.
Tony Wendice Well, I refuse to discuss the price until you've had at least three brandies.
C.A. Swan Hey, I warn you. I drive a hard bargain, drunk or sober.
Tony Wendice [concerned tone; into the phone] Oh, by the way, will you be bringing the car with you?
C.A. Swan [on the phone] Uh... I'm afraid I can't tonight, it's...
Tony Wendice [relieved tone; into the phone] That doesn't matter. I had a good look at it anyway. Oh, you might want to bring the registration book and any necessary papers.
C.A. Swan [on the phone] Yes, of course.
Tony Wendice [on the phone] I don't see why we can't settle this whole thing here and now, provided you drop the price.
C.A. Swan [on the phone] I'm afraid that's quite out of the question.
Tony Wendice [on the phone] Well, we'll see what a couple of drinks can do. Goodbye.
C.A. Swan [on the phone] Goodbye.
Tony Wendice [to Swan] I need an alibi, a very good one. Then I saw you. I'd wondered what happened to people who came out of prison. People like you, I mean.
Margot Mary Wendice Shouldn't I break down or something?
Mark Halliday It's delayed action, that's all. In a couple of days you're going to have the most wonderful breakdown.
Tony Wendice How about coming with me to a stag party?
Mark Halliday A stag party?
Tony Wendice Yes, some American boys have been playing tennis all over the country. We're giving them a sort of farewell dinner.
Mark Halliday Sounds great, but I'm not much of a tennis player.
Tony Wendice Doesn't matter. You know New York and all that.
[to Margot]
Tony Wendice Darling, Mark's coming to the party tomorrow night.
Margot Mary Wendice Oh good. You better drop in here first and have a drink.
Tony Wendice That's the idea.
Mark Halliday Yes, alright. Well I'll try and get a taxi.
Margot Mary Wendice No, we can usually pick one up. So long, darling.
Tony Wendice Enjoy yourself.
Mark Halliday So long, Tony.
Tony Wendice Good night.
Chief Insp. Hubbard Good morning, Sir. I'm Chief Inspector Hubbard, in charge of criminal investigation of this division.
Tony Wendice Oh, I think we gave your sergeant all the necessary information.
Chief Insp. Hubbard Yes, I've seen his report of course, but there are a few things I'd like to get firsthand.
Tony Wendice You used to go gambling at the dog racing track on Mondays and Thursdays. I even took it up myself just to be near you. I soon discovered after talking to a few people that you interacted with that you changed your name to "Adams".
C.A. Swan Yes, because I got bored with Swan. Any crime with that?
Tony Wendice No, none at all. In fact, there wasn't really anything illegal about you. I got quite discouraged. I was just about to give up on you, when one day you dissappeared from your lodgings. So, I phoned your landlady. I told her I was looking for you because "Mr. Adams" owed me five pounds. Apparently that was nothing. "Mr. Adams" owed her six weeks' rent and her best lodger 55 pounds. And "Mr. Adams" had been such a nice gentleman. That's what seemed to upset her the most.
C.A. Swan Yes, it always seems to upset the most.
Tony Wendice Now, let's see where was I? Oh, yes I had lost you. Then I found you again one day a few weeks later at the dog racing track. From there I followed you home to your new loggings in Belside Park. There "Mr. Adams" became "Mr. Wilson". After 16 weeks of staying there, "Mr. Wilson" left Belside Park owing considerable money to his landlady and other loggers where you briefly moved to SoHo and had a brief somewhat richer encounter with a certain Miss Wallace. You used to take Miss Wallace out on steady dates Wednesdays and Sundays. She certainly was in love with you, wasn't she? I supposed she thought you were growing that handsome moustache to please here instead of a disguise? Poor Miss Wallace.
C.A. Swan This all very interesting. Do go on.
Tony Wendice July-August-September. Apartment 127 in Carlisle Court. Occupant of a certain Mrs. Carla Van Dorn. Her late huband left her two hotels and a large apartment house furnished. You moved in with her and finally changed your name to "Captain Lesgate". What a nice base of operations to operate from under your new alias. The only problem with Mrs. Van Dorn is that she likes being courted by other men and she's so very expensive. Maybe that's the reason why you've been trying to sell her car for the high price of 1,100 pounds for over a month now.
C.A. Swan Mrs. Van Dorn asked me to sell it for her.
Tony Wendice I know. I called her up and spoke to her about it just before you arrived here. She only wanted 800.
