C.A. Swan
Where's the nearest police station?
Tony Wendice
Opposite the church, two minutes walk.
C.A. Swan
Suppose I walk there now.
Tony Wendice
What would you tell them?
C.A. Swan
Everything.
Tony Wendice
Everything? All about "Mr. Adams" and "Mr. Wilson"?
C.A. Swan
I should simply tell them that you're trying to blackmail me into...
Tony Wendice
...Into?
C.A. Swan
...murdering your wife.
Tony Wendice
[chuckles]
I almost wish you would. When she heard that we'd have the biggest laugh of our lives.
C.A. Swan
Aren't you forgetting something?
Tony Wendice
Am I?
C.A. Swan
You've told me quite a lot tonight.
Tony Wendice
[scoffs]
What of it?
C.A. Swan
Suppose I tell them how you followed her to that studio in Chelsea and watched them cooking spaghetti and all that rubbish. Wouldn't that ring a bell?
Tony Wendice
Oh, it certainly would. They'd assume you followed her there yourself.
C.A. Swan
Me? Why should I?
Tony Wendice
Why should you steal her handbag? Why should you write her all those blackmail notes? Can you prove you didn't? You certainly can't prove I did. It'll be a straight case of your word against mine.
C.A. Swan
That'd puzzle them, wouldn't it? What could you say?
Tony Wendice
I should simply say that you came here tonight, half-drunk, and tried to borrow money on the strength that we were at college together. When I refused, you mentioned something about a letter belonging to my wife. As far as I could make out, you were trying to sell it to me. I gave you what money I had, and you gave me the letter. It has your fingerprints on it, remember? Then you said if I went to the police you'd tell some crazy story about my wanting you to murder my wife. Before you go any further, old boy, do consider the inconvenience. You see, I'm quite well known, and there'd be pictures of you as well. And sooner or later there'd be a deputation of landladies and lodgers who would step forward and testify as to your character. And someone is almost certain to have seen you with Miss Wallace. You were careful not to be seen around with her, I noticed. You usually met in out-of-the-way places where you wouldn't be recognized.