The Bridges at Toko-Ri Movie Quotes

[last lines]
RAdm. George Tarrant Where do we get such men? They leave this ship and they do their job. Then they must find this speck lost somewhere on the sea. When they find it they have to land on its pitching deck. Where do we get such men?
Man on loudspeaker Launch jets!
Mike Forney [to Lt.Brubaker as he's about to be assigned to another ship] What's the matter, Lieutenant? You look kinda edgy. You know what I used to do when I got jittery? I used to walk out to the forward end of that flight deck, and let that spray hit me right in the kisser. Used to fix me up every time.
[shouting as he is hoisted away]
Mike Forney You should try it, Lieutenant!
[Nestor has just been killed by North Korean troops]
Mike Forney Nestor! Nestor. And they was gonna give Nestor a medal too.
Lt. Harry Brubaker I'm a lawyer from Denver, Colorado, Mike. I probably can't hit a thing.
Mike Forney Judas! How'd you ever get out here in a smelly ditch in Korea?
Lt. Harry Brubaker That's just what I've been asking myself.
Lt. Harry Brubaker Did you ever hear Admiral Tarrant go on about this war? About the chosen few who have to lay it on the line?
Mike Forney Uh, Nestor and me never done much fraternizin' with admirals.
Lt. Harry Brubaker I can see now he was right. You fight simply because you're here.
Lt. Harry Brubaker [on photo recon mission] Remember, CAG, all you got is a camera. Get in and get out.
Cmdr. Wayne Lee I'm only gonna take their pictures, but watch how mad they get.
RAdm. George Tarrant - Turn right 90 degrees.
Cmdr. Wayne Lee - Aye, aye, sir. Round Table, this is Jehovah. Turn right, zero-three-five. Stand by. Execute.
RAdm. George Tarrant War's no place for women.
RAdm. George Tarrant All through history, men have had to fight the wrong war in the wrong place, but that's the one they're stuck with.
RAdm. George Tarrant How did she and the children get here without your help?
Lt. Harry Brubaker Her father used to be a Senator from Massachusetts.
Lt. Harry Brubaker They didn't keep you in Tokyo too long.
RAdm. George Tarrant No, they don't anymore. Not since that first press conference. I told them we were fighting Russian guns, Russian radar, Russian planes, and Russian submarines. A lot of our men are being killed by Russian equipment manned by Russian experts. Ever since then, they bundle me out here as fast as possible.
Beer Barrel When I get ashore, I don't want to worry about anything. One thing does worry me, though. Have they got enough beer in Japan?
Mike Forney Hey, Kimiko. Your man's back!
Kimiko Not so fast, big boy. Things are different. We got to talk.
Mike Forney All right, let's find some cozy little nook where we can - talk.
Lt. Harry Brubaker Admiral, this is Mrs. Brubaker, Nancy.
Nancy Brubaker How do you do?
RAdm. George Tarrant I thought your husband was going to take off like a jet when he heard you were here, Mrs. Brubaker, and now I understand why.
Nancy Brubaker Why thank you, Admiral. I was kind of pleased to see him too.
RAdm. George Tarrant If you refuse to acknowledge what you're up against, terrible consequences can follow.
Mike Forney Kimiko, uh, this is Lieutenant Brubaker.
Lt. Harry Brubaker I wondered whether any girl warranted a riot. I guess you do.
Kimiko Thank you, Lieutenant.
Nancy Brubaker Harry, what are the bridges you have to bomb when you go back? Tell me about the bridges, darling.
Lt. Harry Brubaker You know, I think Kathy and Susie ought to have piano lessons when they get to be a little bit older.
Lt. Harry Brubaker Don't worry. I've had it now. No one ever crashes twice.
Nancy Brubaker Oh, Admiral, I'm so ashamed.
RAdm. George Tarrant Don't be! Just be grateful for what you have. And above all, be honest with yourself.
Nancy Brubaker [naked, in a Japanese hot bath] Harry, are you sure that door is locked?
Lt. Harry Brubaker Absolutely.
[in walks a Japanese family]
Nancy Brubaker I know what the Admiral was trying to tell me. I had to face those bridges too. Well, I have. And I'll be all right now.
Nancy Brubaker Harry, you've got to tell me about those bridges!
Lt. Harry Brubaker The bridges span a narrow gap between two mountains. It's one of the most important targets in all of Korea. Consequently, it's fortified accordingly. Although we're only over the target about 30 seconds, it's a lifetime. Every kind of gun imaginable is hidden in those mountainsides. The men behind those guns know where we're coming from and where we're headed. They know we're not going to fly above the mountains. We're gonna fly between them. We're coming in low and straight. There's no room to twist or duck. And there's no surprising them. They're just sitting there, waiting for us, hoping we'll come. That's Toko-Ri, Nancy.
Nancy Brubaker [entering the dressing area for a Japanese hot bath] Harry, I'm not so sure about this.
Lt. Harry Brubaker Oh, don't be silly, Nancy. Now, you ladies go in there and I'll go in here.
Nancy Brubaker Harry, you get in the pool first. We're not coming out until I know the coast is clear.
Lt. Harry Brubaker Okay, you modest violets.
Nestor Gamidge I never knew there was so many beautiful girls.
Mike Forney There ain't. We cornered the market.
Beer Barrel I only have two hands, Junior. That's my handicap. Can't lift those beer mugs fast enough.
Cmdr. Wayne Lee Bluejay, this is Peter Peter 21. My feet are dry. Crossing first checkpoint.
Beer Barrel Come on, Junior. I know the deck's dancin', but you gotta make it this time.
Mike Forney They want us to fly our eggbeater in behind enemy lines three times a day after meals. I don't mind rough duty, though. I really hate them Commies!
RAdm. George Tarrant Son, whatever progress this world has made, it's always been because of the efforts and the sacrifices of a few.
Lt. Harry Brubaker I was one of the few, Admiral, at New Guinea, Leyte, Okinawa. Why does it have to be me again?
RAdm. George Tarrant Nobody ever knows why he gets the dirty job. And this is a dirty job.
RAdm. George Tarrant Militarily, this war is a tragedy.
Lt. Harry Brubaker I think we ought to pull out.
RAdm. George Tarrant That's rubbish, son, and you know it. If we did, they'd take Japan, Indochina, the Philippines. Where would you have us make our stand, the Mississippi?
RAdm. George Tarrant Those helicopter boys are pretty good fishermen.
Lt. Harry Brubaker As far as I'm concerned, they deserve every medal in the book. You're out there all by yourself. You know you can't last very long. You're scared and you're freezing. You curse and you pray. Then suddenly you see that Mixmaster whirling at you out of nowhere. And you look up and there's Forney and his green hat. Then you relax 'cause you know you got it knocked.
Nestor Gamidge You gotta quit sassin' them officers like you just did.
Mike Forney When are you gonna learn, Nestor? You can say anything you like to 'em as long as you put "sir" on the end of it.
Mike Forney Savo Angel to Bluejay. Two angels coming home with two frozen mackerel.
RAdm. George Tarrant One of these days we'll knock out those bridges at Toko-Ri.
Lt. Harry Brubaker Do we have to knock out those particular bridges?
RAdm. George Tarrant Yes, we must. I believe without question some morning, communist generals and commissars will be holding a meeting to discuss the future of the war. A messenger will run in and tell them, "They've knocked out even the bridges at Toko-Ri." That little mission will convince them that we'll never stop, never weaken in our purpose. And that's the day they'll quit.
[first lines]
Man on loudspeaker Jet launch has been canceled.
Man on loudspeaker Commence refueling. The smoking lamp is out throughout the ship.
Beer Barrel Oh, Harry, you don't have to get mixed up with brawling sailors.
Lt. Harry Brubaker Darling, if Forney were in China, I'd have to help him.
Lt. Harry Brubaker Hon, there's been some trouble in Tokyo.
Beer Barrel Oh, Harry.
RAdm. George Tarrant What kind of trouble?
Lt. Harry Brubaker Uh, it's Mike Forney again, sir.
RAdm. George Tarrant Uh-oh.
Beer Barrel You know your husband's at war, but - somehow you just can't believe that he'd crash into the sea.
RAdm. George Tarrant Hasn't Harry told you anything about what he's been doing?
Beer Barrel He never talks about the war.
RAdm. George Tarrant When we go back to sea, he's got a tough one ahead of him. He's going to have to fly against some - certain bridges. Ask him to tell you about them, Nancy.
Beer Barrel I don't even want to think about it. I suppose to you it's a sign of weakness, isn't it?
RAdm. George Tarrant Maybe not weakness. But like most people at home, you've been protected. You're ignorant and defenseless.
Beer Barrel Harry doesn't want me to worry.
RAdm. George Tarrant That's the way my son, George, felt. Harry often reminds me of him. Same quick temper and the same thorough way of doing things. As a matter of fact, in certain ways, you remind me a little of George's wife.
Beer Barrel She didn't want to think about it either, is that it?
RAdm. George Tarrant When George was killed at Midway, she never recovered. For a while, she tried to make love with every man in uniform.
