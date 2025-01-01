RAdm. George TarrantWhere do we get such men? They leave this ship and they do their job. Then they must find this speck lost somewhere on the sea. When they find it they have to land on its pitching deck. Where do we get such men?
Man on loudspeakerLaunch jets!
Mike Forney[to Lt.Brubaker as he's about to be assigned to another ship]What's the matter, Lieutenant? You look kinda edgy. You know what I used to do when I got jittery? I used to walk out to the forward end of that flight deck, and let that spray hit me right in the kisser. Used to fix me up every time.
[shouting as he is hoisted away]
Mike ForneyYou should try it, Lieutenant!
[Nestor has just been killed by North Korean troops]
Mike ForneyNestor! Nestor. And they was gonna give Nestor a medal too.
RAdm. George TarrantNo, they don't anymore. Not since that first press conference. I told them we were fighting Russian guns, Russian radar, Russian planes, and Russian submarines. A lot of our men are being killed by Russian equipment manned by Russian experts. Ever since then, they bundle me out here as fast as possible.
Beer BarrelWhen I get ashore, I don't want to worry about anything. One thing does worry me, though. Have they got enough beer in Japan?
Mike ForneyHey, Kimiko. Your man's back!
KimikoNot so fast, big boy. Things are different. We got to talk.
Mike ForneyAll right, let's find some cozy little nook where we can - talk.
Lt. Harry BrubakerThe bridges span a narrow gap between two mountains. It's one of the most important targets in all of Korea. Consequently, it's fortified accordingly. Although we're only over the target about 30 seconds, it's a lifetime. Every kind of gun imaginable is hidden in those mountainsides. The men behind those guns know where we're coming from and where we're headed. They know we're not going to fly above the mountains. We're gonna fly between them. We're coming in low and straight. There's no room to twist or duck. And there's no surprising them. They're just sitting there, waiting for us, hoping we'll come. That's Toko-Ri, Nancy.
Nancy Brubaker[entering the dressing area for a Japanese hot bath]Harry, I'm not so sure about this.
Lt. Harry BrubakerOh, don't be silly, Nancy. Now, you ladies go in there and I'll go in here.
Nancy BrubakerHarry, you get in the pool first. We're not coming out until I know the coast is clear.
Lt. Harry BrubakerAs far as I'm concerned, they deserve every medal in the book. You're out there all by yourself. You know you can't last very long. You're scared and you're freezing. You curse and you pray. Then suddenly you see that Mixmaster whirling at you out of nowhere. And you look up and there's Forney and his green hat. Then you relax 'cause you know you got it knocked.
Nestor GamidgeYou gotta quit sassin' them officers like you just did.
Mike ForneyWhen are you gonna learn, Nestor? You can say anything you like to 'em as long as you put "sir" on the end of it.
Mike ForneySavo Angel to Bluejay. Two angels coming home with two frozen mackerel.
RAdm. George TarrantYes, we must. I believe without question some morning, communist generals and commissars will be holding a meeting to discuss the future of the war. A messenger will run in and tell them, "They've knocked out even the bridges at Toko-Ri." That little mission will convince them that we'll never stop, never weaken in our purpose. And that's the day they'll quit.
[first lines]
Man on loudspeakerJet launch has been canceled.
Man on loudspeakerCommence refueling. The smoking lamp is out throughout the ship.
Beer BarrelOh, Harry, you don't have to get mixed up with brawling sailors.
RAdm. George TarrantWhen we go back to sea, he's got a tough one ahead of him. He's going to have to fly against some - certain bridges. Ask him to tell you about them, Nancy.
Beer BarrelI don't even want to think about it. I suppose to you it's a sign of weakness, isn't it?
RAdm. George TarrantMaybe not weakness. But like most people at home, you've been protected. You're ignorant and defenseless.
Beer BarrelHarry doesn't want me to worry.
RAdm. George TarrantThat's the way my son, George, felt. Harry often reminds me of him. Same quick temper and the same thorough way of doing things. As a matter of fact, in certain ways, you remind me a little of George's wife.
Beer BarrelShe didn't want to think about it either, is that it?
RAdm. George TarrantWhen George was killed at Midway, she never recovered. For a while, she tried to make love with every man in uniform.