Prince AlbertYour father used to call you his swan. At least I'm told. I think that's a good thing to remember. Think what it means to be a swan. To glide like a dream on the smooth surface of the lake and never go on the shore. On dry land, where ordinary people walk, the swan is awkward. Even ridiculous. When she waddles up the bank, she painfully resembles a different kind of bird, n'est-ce pas?
Prince AlbertI'm afraid so. So there she must stay. Out on the lake. Silent White. Majestic. Be a bird but never fly. Know one song but never sing it. Until the moment of her death. And so it must be for you, Alexandra. Head high. Cool indifference to the staring crowds along the bank. And the song - Never.
Princess BeatrixMy dear child, how do you suppose I came to marry your father? You can't think a man just gets an idea into his head and asks a woman to marry him? Of course not! All your father ever cared for was horses. He wouldn't even look at me. So I looked once or twice at the riding master. Your father proposed the very next afternoon - on horseback.
Prince AlbertI always wish I had an appetite like the Bourbons. You know, Louis XV once ate 10 cutlets at a sitting. Or was it Louis X and 15 cutlets?
Dr. Nicholas AgiA fencer is always in danger of revealing his intentions to his adversary - and that he must never do.
Dr. Nicholas AgiI never dared to think that you could give your love to me. But can you blame me now if I want to... if I want to take you and carry you off into the darkness out there? Close your eyes.
Dr. Nicholas AgiI'm not hungry, Alexandra. I'm thirsty.
Dr. Nicholas AgiI'm thirsty for your lips, for your eyes, for that moment when we can't even speak.
Dr. Nicholas AgiYou're so sweet and so beautiful...
Princess AlexandraDon't come any closer Nicholas... I've never seen a man in love and... he happens to be in love with me.
Dr. Nicholas AgiAre you so afraid of me?
Princess AlexandraOh, if I am I want always to be afraid. I want to be so good to you. I want a hundred things. I want to tell you everything that's in my heart... I want to look after you and spoil you and... oh, eat something.
Princess BeatrixI noticed the roses are already beginning to bloom.
Head GardenerThey're just at their best, your highness.
Princess BeatrixI don't want them at their best until the day after tomorrow. Hold them back.
Dr. Nicholas AgiIt's easy to be clearheaded in the morning when the sun is shining.
Princess Beatrix[very perturbed about Prince Albert spending much of the day observing mechanized milking machines in the estate's dairy barn]I should think that machine is quite worn out, say nothing of the cows.
Princess Beatrix[a soccer ball bounces through a window onto the hallway floor]That tutor. He has no control over the boys whatsoever.
SymphorosaNor the ball either.

Dr. Nicholas AgiThe greatest musicians aren't always the ones who blow their own trumpets.
Princess BeatrixAlbert, we're serving a little aperitif now and then supper. I thought you'd prefer it privately, just the family.
Prince AlbertThe family circle. Delightful. Give me circles every time. Triangles are such a bore, eh?
Princess Beatrix[to Dr. Nicholas Agi]You're here to give the boys an education, not to fill their heads with a lot of historical gossip.
Princess BeatrixA queen can't afford to be shy. She can never be humiliated. She's above it and beyond it.
GeorgeCousin Albert's a crown prince, isn't he? So Alexandra will be a crown Princess. So one day she'll be a queen!
Princess BeatrixRemember how her poor father used to call her his swan? "My proud, white swan," he used to say, and that's how she is, so dignified, so silent, so regal.
Princess BeatrixAfter all, roses are more beautiful than cows.
Princess AlexandraPoor cousin Albert was resting. After all, the bass viol is really quite strenuous.
Prince AlbertAnd you know nothing at all about music? Then I must congratulate you on your courage.
Dr. Nicholas AgiI fail to see why, your royal highness.
Prince AlbertDo you? I doubt if many a practiced performer would try to take part in a duet, a trio, and a full orchestra all at the same time.
Princess BeatrixMust you still write with a feather? This is the 20th century.
SymphorosaI don't like the 20th century.
Dr. Nicholas Agi[during a fencing lesson]Your highness, this morning we're going to practice the art of making a feint - the sham attack followed by a genuine one in another quarter. The offenser is always in danger of revealing his intentions to his adversary, and that he must never do. His opponent must never know from one moment to the next what he is thinking. Like everything else, it's a question of practice.
Queen Maria DominikaSilence! Boys, behave yourselves. This is not a Republic! Now, come and greet me. I am your sovereign and also your aunt once removed. You should respect them both.
Father Carl HyacinthAlbert, you're not just a prince. You're a gentleman.
Prince AlbertI'm a liar, too. I may also be an idiot.
Princess BeatrixSometimes I think that doctor is a little too progressive.
Prince AlbertCousin Alexandra was, uh, well, uh, she was something of an icicle, and I was, um, what was I?
Father Carl HyacinthMind you, one that we're all devoted to.
Prince AlbertAn icicle and a fish. Not much chance of warmth there.
Princess BeatrixIts so awkward without a man in the house. A man can help in so many ways.
SymphorosaSo many ways.
Princess BeatrixOh my dear child, this is the one thing, the one opportunity that all your life I've been praying for - for you to become a queen.
Princess BeatrixYou must prove to Albert in these four days that you have all the qualities he's looking for in a wife, a wife who'll share his throne one day. You must be gracious and dignified, warm and charming and amusing. Oh, I know he's seen a great deal more of life than you, but you can make that an advantage, too. Let him see how sweet and unspoiled you are, and, darling, you must try your hardest not to be shy. Men don't like it, especially a man like Albert. After all, that's one of the first duties of a queen. She always puts other people at their ease.
Queen Maria DominikaMy dear, I have a book. I shall send it to you. It's most comforting. It proves conclusively that Napoleon never existed.
Princess BeatrixOh, my dear boy. You look splendidly well, and what a change from the little Albert I remember.
Captain WunderlichCaptain Wunderlich, your highness. His royal highness sends word he will be down in a few moments.
Princess BeatrixThey say he's charming, quite charming. Doesn't take after his mother at all!
Princess BeatrixIt's happened! Just when I'd given up *all* hope.