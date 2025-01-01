Jackie
All right, all right, simmer down. It's my turn to holler.
[singing]
Jackie
Love and learn, Love and learn, It's a breeze, Then a burn, You retreat, Then return, You may have climbed the tree of knowledge, But when you love you really learn, Love and learn, Learn a lot, It's the be-and-end all, Then its not, It's a dream, It's a plot, It's something out of seventh heaven, Or something misbegot, Each morning when I count my blessings, They tally up to none, I've arrived at this
Jackie
Well, go Daddy, go.
Frank Elgin
Live and learn, weep and sing, Till the final day of reckoning
Jackie
What about this guy?
Frank Elgin
But when arms start to cling, With the thrills kisses bring, What you have learned is, Is you haven't learned a thing
Jackie
Take me home, Dad...