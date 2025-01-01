Menu
The Country Girl Movie Quotes

The Country Girl Movie Quotes

Georgie Elgin Let's say I try my small way to help.
Bernie Dodd That's what my ex-wife used to keep me reminding of, cheerfully. She had a theory that behind every great man there was a great woman. She also was thoroughly convinced that she was great and all I needed to qualify was guidance on her part.
Georgie Elgin Still does not prove that the theory is completely wrong. I imagine one can go through history and find a few good examples.
Bernie Dodd It's a pity that Leonardo da Vinci never had a wife to guide him, he might have really gotten somewhere.
Bernie Dodd Does your wife really want you to play this part?
Frank Elgin Yeah, she's all for it.
Bernie Dodd I was just wondering. The day I met her, she seemed a little difficult about terms and rather domineering, I thought.
Frank Elgin She wasn't always like that.
Bernie Dodd Oh I know, I know. They all start out as Juliets and wind up as Lady Macbeths.
Georgie Elgin Frank's on stage.
Bernie Dodd I know. I want to talk to you.
Georgie Elgin The last time we talked, Mr. Dodd, you reduced me to tears. I promise you, it won't happen again.
Georgie Elgin Mr. Cook seems to be almost what the bad fairy promised Frank at his cradle.
Bernie Dodd Oh, he's not too bad. Gruff, but with a heart of stone.
Bernie Dodd This isn't "Student Prince" or "Blossom Time". The guy who plays this part has to act while he's singing and sing while he's acting.
Frank Elgin Instead of selling a patent of medicine or something like that, I was selling a philosophy. You know, a sort of a sunshine salesman.
Bernie Dodd What is this? I come up here with the best intentions in the world and suddenly I find I'm victimizing you.
Frank Elgin Can I get a word in?
Bernie Dodd What did I bring you? A basket of snakes?
Bernie Dodd Are you for him or against him?
Georgie Elgin I'm his wife.
Bernie Dodd They can get awful bent out of shape, can't they? You know, my wife was so twisted, she once said to me, "I hope your next play's a flop, so the world can see how much I love you even though you're a failure."
Bernie Dodd Frank? Having trouble at home?
Frank Elgin No, nothing like that. What's the matter? Don't you believe me?
Bernie Dodd Everyone has trouble at home. The only ones who deny it are those that have too much of it.
Georgie Elgin You're sure I'm not in the way?
Bernie Dodd No, no. We're just closing up shop, giving it back to the theatre ghosts.
Georgie Elgin There's nothing quite so mysterious and silent as a dark theatre. A night without a star.
Frank Elgin If the show doesn't pan out, I certainly don't want to come in to New York in a turkey.
Bernie Dodd Your timing was perfect, Mrs Elgin.
Georgie Elgin I have a knack that way.
Frank Elgin Isn't Mommy a doll?
Georgie Elgin Frank's weak. He's a leaner! I happen to be the one he leans on.
Bernie Dodd The good, strong helpmate. Did it ever occur to you that you and your strength might be the very reason he is weak. I don't like strong women, Mrs. Elgin.
Georgie Elgin If you're not careful you're going to have him full of whisky before morning. He's getting a cold and that's a respectable surface reason for any drinker to jump down the well.
Bernie Dodd You make him tense and uneasy. You never stop handling him and now you're trying to handle me too!
Georgie Elgin And don't think I couldn't, after handling a cunning drunkard for 10 years.
Bernie Dodd If you had any compassion or love whatsoever for this man, you could never call him a cunning drunkard.
Georgie Elgin Maybe I have a greater love for the truth. That's what he is and I'm a drunkard's wife. That's the truth, too. And I think it's high time you stop looking at everything as if it were a musical comedy!
Bernie Dodd May I smoke?
Georgie Elgin May you smoke? What is that supposed to be? Homage to a lady?
Georgie Elgin He hates himself. Consequently, he'll do or say anything to be liked by others. People like Frank ought to have two votes. Then they could mark their ballot: Democrat and Republican. That way, everybody would love them.
Bernie Dodd Show me your wrists. Show me your wrists!
Bernie Dodd I don't know where to begin to apologize, Mrs. Elgin.
Georgie Elgin You can begin by not calling me Mrs. Elgin.
Georgie Elgin How could you be so angry at someone you didn't even know?
Bernie Dodd Maybe I really wasn't. Maybe I screamed at you to keep myself at an angry distance.
Georgie Elgin You'll be taking a big chance.
Bernie Dodd They're the only ones worth taking.
Georgie Elgin No one has looked at me as a woman for years and years.
Frank Elgin Do you like me?
Bartender Doc, you're one of the most likeable guys I've ever seen.
Georgie Elgin Have you got the key to the room? Well, keep it. I'll get another one from the hotel. And don't wake me up when you come in. Who knows, I may be having a happy dream!
Georgie Elgin Frank, I'm warning you. I'm going to hit you with the first thing I pick up!
Bernie Dodd We've got a lot of hard work ahead of us and I haven't time to outmaneuver frustrated females.
Bernie Dodd Touché. In French, that means...
Georgie Elgin Oh, come on, everybody knows what touché means.
Georgie Elgin Frank, I'm tired. Don't play peek-a-boo.
Bernie Dodd Dreiser, Balzac, Montaigne. Who reads these books?
Georgie Elgin I do.
Bernie Dodd I'm afraid to ask you if you enjoy them. You'd bite my head off. Montaigne's too polite for me.
Georgie Elgin That doesn't surprise me.
Philip Cook The dame in this paper puts her finger on it. Right on it. She says, "Elgin lacks authority in a role that cries for it." No authority. That's it.
Bernie Dodd You know why he lacks authority? Because his wife has too much of it.
Bernie Dodd I'm just trying to find out if you were ever an actress?
Georgie Elgin Oh, no. Not me. Thank you. I'm just a girl from the country. The theatre and its people have always been a complete mystery to me. They still are.
Philip Cook You want to take a corpse and breathe life into it.
Georgie Elgin For your edification, he's heading for a bender.
Bernie Dodd Why is it that women always think they understand men better than men do?
Georgie Elgin Maybe because they live with them.
Georgie Elgin How's Frank?
Bernie Dodd Okay. How's it been back here?
Georgie Elgin He was a little uneasy with the curtain going up so late.
Bernie Dodd If only the first few rows had the balcony's manners, what a wonderful world this would be.
Bernie Dodd Now, Cookie, no cracks, please.
Georgie Elgin You're even younger than I thought.
Bernie Dodd And you try to look like an old lady. You're not. You shouldn't wear your hair like that. There are two kinds of women: those who pay too much attention to themselves and those who don't pay enough.
Georgie Elgin [sarcastically] Say, that's quite a pearl of wisdom. May I quote you?
Georgie Elgin No pity. I like that. Now at least he knows what to expect.
Bernie Dodd It's bad enough to go to Hollywood to cast. Now you suggest I go to heaven!
Georgie Elgin Flattery is cheap, Mr. Dodd. How about a little costly truth?
Philip Cook Bernie, every time you nod your head like that, it costs us a couple a hundred dollars. You're going to nod us right out of business.
Georgie Elgin After every first dress rehearsal, I always sit in a draft hoping to catch pneumonia. It never works. Oh, for the peaceful quiet of an oxygen tent.
Frank Elgin Give me the dicky! Come on!
Georgie Elgin Certain men are very strange. Business couldn't be better, wife and kiddies are fine, jokes with the boys at the club. And the next day you read he's hung himself from the chandelier.
Georgie Elgin I try to be careful, Mr. Dodd, but being an actor's wife is not the easiest of jobs. If I tell him he's magnificent, he says I'm not honest. If I tell him he's not magnificent, he says I don't love him.
Bernie Dodd Why don't you tell him he's good but can be better.
Georgie Elgin Is that what the critics will tell him?
Bernie Dodd Are you a critic or a wife?
Jackie All right, all right, simmer down. It's my turn to holler.
[singing]
Jackie Love and learn, Love and learn, It's a breeze, Then a burn, You retreat, Then return, You may have climbed the tree of knowledge, But when you love you really learn, Love and learn, Learn a lot, It's the be-and-end all, Then its not, It's a dream, It's a plot, It's something out of seventh heaven, Or something misbegot, Each morning when I count my blessings, They tally up to none, I've arrived at this
Frank Elgin The state of bliss is somewhat overdone
Jackie Well, go Daddy, go.
Frank Elgin Live and learn, weep and sing, Till the final day of reckoning
Jackie What about this guy?
Frank Elgin But when arms start to cling, With the thrills kisses bring, What you have learned is, Is you haven't learned a thing
Jackie Take me home, Dad...
Jackie Hey, aren't you Frank Elgin?
Frank Elgin I used to be. Not a word or I'll tell them you're Harpo Marx.
Georgie Elgin He drank a little. He wasn't too dependable, but that was only a pathetic hint of frailty in a wonderful, glowing man. That appeals to a lot of us. It did to me. I was so young. His weaknesses - they seemed touching and sweet. They made me love him more.
Bernie Dodd Frank, there are as many reasons for drinking as there are drinkers. But, there are only two reasons why a drinker stops. He dies or decides to quit - all by himself.
Bernie Dodd I know it's gratifying for a woman to be wanted and needed, but not for every minute of every day.
Frank Elgin This is something I've got to work out for myself, with you or without you. Whether the show is a hit or a flop is beside the point. I've got to find myself, whether it's in one room or five.
Frank Elgin There's only one thing more obvious than two people looking longingly at each other - and that's two people avoiding it.
Bernie Dodd I'm always running out of cigarettes.
Georgie Elgin You smoke too much.
Bernie Dodd And you're impertinent. But you're loyal and steadfast and devoted. I like that in a woman.
Philip Cook He's too old for the part.
Bernie Dodd Get a couple of hairpieces. It will make him look ten years younger.
Frank Elgin I gave you ten of the roughest years anybody ever spent outside of a concentration camp. It could be more of the same.
[starts to leave, turns around]
Frank Elgin That was quite a little speech, wasn't it? I guess I'm still giving a performance. This time there's a slight difference. At least I know it's a performance.
Georgie Elgin Mr. Dodd, when I was a child, we had a town idiot who kept insisting that elephant tusks came from piano keys, but he had nothing on you.
Frank Elgin I faced a crisis up there in Boston, and I got away with it. Just about anybody can face a crisis. It's that everyday living that's rough. I'm not sure I can lick it, but I think I got a chance.
Philip Cook Be sensible. That guy's been laying in the pickle since you were a kid.
