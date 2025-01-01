Jackie All right, all right, simmer down. It's my turn to holler.

[singing]

Jackie Love and learn, Love and learn, It's a breeze, Then a burn, You retreat, Then return, You may have climbed the tree of knowledge, But when you love you really learn, Love and learn, Learn a lot, It's the be-and-end all, Then its not, It's a dream, It's a plot, It's something out of seventh heaven, Or something misbegot, Each morning when I count my blessings, They tally up to none, I've arrived at this

Frank Elgin The state of bliss is somewhat overdone

Jackie Well, go Daddy, go.

Frank Elgin Live and learn, weep and sing, Till the final day of reckoning

Jackie What about this guy?

Frank Elgin But when arms start to cling, With the thrills kisses bring, What you have learned is, Is you haven't learned a thing