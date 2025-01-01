Charlie
[to his father, Scott]
What do you mean you don't know? Of course you are, Dad. How can you say that? Think about those kids!
Charlie
Dad, I'm fine. You can't let *them* down. They all believe in you.
Dr. Neil Miller
Charlie, listen...
Charlie
YOU listen! You think you know what he is? You *DON'T*!
Laura
Charlie - honey, listen. You're confused.
Charlie
I know *exactly* who he is.
Dr. Neil Miller
[firmly]
Charlie... He is NOT Santa!
Charlie
[whining; desperate]
HE IS TOO SANTA! We went to the North Pole together. I saw it! The elves are real old even though they look like me. Bernard called me sport, 'cause he knew everything.
[turns to Scott]
Charlie
Right, Dad?
[Scott looks unsure]
Charlie
[tossing him the snow globe Bernard gave him]
REMEMBER!