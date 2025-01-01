Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Santa Clause The Santa Clause Movie Quotes

The Santa Clause Movie Quotes

Little Elf Judy My own recipe. Took me 1,200 years to get it right.
Scott Calvin 1,200 years?
Little Elf Judy That's right.
Scott Calvin You know, you look pretty good for your age.
Little Elf Judy Thanks, but I'm seeing someone in wrapping.
Dr. Neil Miller [in a light-hearted psychiatry tone] Scott, what was the last thing you and Charlie did before you went to bed Christmas Eve?
Scott Calvin [sarcastically] We shared a bowl of sugar, did some shots of brown liquor, played with my shotguns, field-dressed a cat, looked for women...
[honestly]
Scott Calvin I read him a book!
Dr. Neil Miller What book?
Scott Calvin [sarcastically] Uh, "Hollywood Wives".
[Laura puts her face in her hand]
Scott Calvin [honestly] "The Night Before Christmas", folks, come on!
Neil What about Santa's reindeer? Have you ever seen a reindeer fly?
Charlie Yes.
Neil Well, I haven't.
Charlie Have you ever seen a million dollars?
Neil No.
Charlie Just because you can't see something, doesn't mean it doesn't exist.
Scott Calvin [flying away in the sleigh after finishing delivering presents in the fallen Santa's place] Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night! And when I wake up, I'm gettin' a CAT scan!
[laughs]
Charlie Whoa, Dad! You're flying!
Scott Calvin It's okay, I'm used to it. I lived through the '60s.
Scott Calvin Charlie, stay away from those things. They're reindeer, you don't know where they've been. They all look like they've got key lime disease.
Sarah the Little Girl You're fatter this year.
Santa Thank you. You've grown, too. Now go back to sleep.
[Drinks the milk and gags a little, Sarah looks at him]
Santa I think the milk's a little sour.
Sarah the Little Girl It's soy milk.
Santa Huh?
Sarah the Little Girl You said you were lactose intolerant.
Santa I did say that, didn't I? Thank you for remembering.
Det. Nunzio [after Scott got arrested] Look, I know you're Scott Calvin. You know you're Scott Calvin. So let's make this simple: I say, name, you say, Scott Calvin.
[gestures Scott to come close]
Det. Nunzio Name?
Scott Calvin Kris Kringle.
Det. Nunzio Name?
Scott Calvin Sinterklaas.
Det. Nunzio [annoyed] Name!
Scott Calvin Pere Noel. Babbo Natale. Pelz-Nickel.
[imitates Ed Sullivan]
Scott Calvin Topo Gigio!
Det. Nunzio Okay, Calvin, maybe a couple of hours in the tank will change your mind.
Scott Calvin Well, isn't that a pretty picture, Santa rolling down the block in a PANZER! Well kids, I... I certainly hope you have been good this year, cause it looks like Santa just took out the Pearson home. Incoming!
Charlie Get the bag of toys.
Scott Calvin And do what?
Charlie Go down the chimney.
Scott Calvin Down the chimney? You want me to take the toys down the chimney into a strange house, IN MY UNDERWEAR?
Scott Calvin Where is he?
Laura Well, he could be listening to records jumping up and down on his bed wearing a red hat and galloshes.
Scott Calvin I don't care what Neil's doing. Where's Charlie?
Scott Calvin [yelling out to his ex-wife in her car driving away from his house] It was a dream! Stuff like that doesn't happen! It was a dream! Come on! I don't even wear pajamas! Normally I sleep naked! BUCK naked! Ha!
[suddenly embarrassed, to a woman walking down his sidewalk]
Scott Calvin Good morning, Mrs. McCoy, Mary Katherine.
Mrs. McCoy Eyes front, Mary Katherine.
Scott Calvin Sometimes, boxer shorts. You know.
Bernard I'll ship the list to your house.
Scott Calvin What list?
Bernard You know, the list.
[sings quietly]
Bernard He's making a list...
Charlie [singing loudly] Checkin' it twice!
Elves [chorusing] Gonna find out who's naughty or nice!
[Bernard groans]
Scott Calvin Hey, Charlie, you know how to call 911?
Charlie Sure, 9-1-1.
Little Elf Judy Seeing isn't believing. Believing is seeing.
Bernard What's all this boo-hooin' going on here?
[to Neil, who suddenly backs away from him]
Bernard Hey, how are you doing?
Scott Nothing, Bernard. I'm just saying good-bye to Charlie.
Bernard What good-bye? Charlie, you've still got the glass ball I gave you, right?
Charlie Yeah.
Bernard Well, all you've got to do is shake it, whenever you want to see your dad.
Charlie [his face lights up] Really?
Bernard He can come back to see you anytime, day or night. Hey, have i ever steered ya wrong?
Charlie Neil doesn't believe in Santa.
Scott Well, Neil's head comes to a point.
Dr. Pete Novos I don't know, Scott. You're as healthy as a horse.
Scott Calvin Yeah! Clydesdale!
Dr. Pete Novos So what? You put on a little weight.
Scott Calvin Weight? Does this look like a little weight to you?
Dr. Pete Novos Weight can fluctuate from year to year.
Scott Calvin Fluctuate? You make it sound like I'm retaining water. I've gained 45 pounds in a week. Pete, what's happening to me?
Dr. Pete Novos Well, what's your diet like?
Scott Calvin Milk and cookies.
Dr. Pete Novos Really?
Scott Calvin But I don't finish all the milk.
Dr. Pete Novos Well then, there is your problem. Just try to cut back on the sweets, okay?
Charlie [after Santa has fallen off of the roof] Look, Dad, he disappeared.
Scott Calvin [looks around] He's naked somewhere.
Scott Calvin Why not? What if don't buy any of this Santa Clause thing? What if I choose not to believe it?
[a dead silence falls upon the workshop]
Bernard Then there would be millions of disappointed children around the world. You see, children hold the spirit of Christmas within their hearts. You don't wanna be responsible for killing the spirit of Christmas, now would you... Santa?
Charlie Neil's a really good cook.
Scott Calvin Yeah, and you should see him walk on water.
Charlie You don't like him very much, do you, Dad?
Scott Calvin Charlie, I'm sorry, I was just kidding around around. Sure I like him. But there's just something about him that makes me want to -...
Charlie Lash out irrationally?
Scott Calvin Now, where did you hear that?
Charlie From Neil. I learn a lot from him. He listens to me.
Scott Calvin Yeah! And he charges you for it.
E.L.F.S. Leader We're your worst nightmare. Elves with attitude.
Bernard Excuse me. Are we on a coffee break?
Kid Elf We don't drink coffee.
Bernard THEN I GUESS THE BREAK IS OVER! Back to work. Thanks.
Scott Calvin [after he watches in the mirror as his beard grows back within one second after he shaved it prior to the big custody hearing] I'm in big trouble. Mm-hmm.
Scott Calvin Look, I am not Santa Claus! Ahhh!
Bernard Did you or did you not read the card?
Scott Calvin Yeah, I read the card.
Bernard Then you're the new Santa. And putting on their hat and jacket, you accepted the contract.
Scott Calvin What contract?
Bernard The card in the Santa suit, you said you read it, right? So when you put on the suit, you fell subject for the Santa Clause.
Scott Calvin The Santa Claus? Oh, you mean the guy that fell off my roof?
Bernard No, no, not Santa Claus, the person. Santa Clause the clause.
Scott Calvin What?
Bernard You're a businessman, right? Okay, a clause as in the last line of the contract.
Bernard [Scott looks confused] You got the card? Okay look.
[Reads what the I.D. card says]
Scott Calvin What does that mean?
Bernard It means you put on the suit, you're the big guy.
Scott Calvin That's ridiculous, I didn't put on a suit to...
Bernard [shouts] *Try to understand this!*
[the other elves ooh]
Scott Calvin Did I miss anything?
Business Guy Across from Him No, we were, uh, just about to order lunch.
Scott Calvin Great! I'm starving.
Susan Perry I'll have a salad and iced tea, and dressing on the side.
Mr. Whittle Ah, pasta and tomatoes, uh, and very light on the oil. Can you do that?
Scott Calvin And I'll have a caesar. No dressing. And one of those homemade cookies, the warm chocolate chip. No nuts. And a little slice of cheesecake. Uh, crème brulee, and, um, hot fudge sundae, extra hot fudge.
[licks his lips, sees people looking weirdly at him]
Scott Calvin On the side.
Waiter Anything to drink?
Scott Calvin Ice cold milk.
Susan Perry [wondering if he was really honest with them about his suddenly big belly] Stung by a bee, Scott?
Scott Calvin A big bee.
Bernard [looks at Neil's sweater] Nice sweater. Hey, did we make this?
[starts checking the tag on the sweater]
Charlie These are Santa's reindeer, aren't they?
Scott Calvin I hope not. These are... A gift. Probably from the cable company. We're getting the Disney Channel now. Merry Christmas.
Scott Calvin Who gave you permission to tell Charlie there was no Santa Claus? I think if we're going to destroy our son's delusions, I should be a part of it.
Sarah the Little Girl Santa?
Scott Calvin Scott Calvin.
Sarah the Little Girl How come your clothes are so baggy?
Scott Calvin Because Santa is... watching his saturated fats.
[curtsies in his Santa suit, then gestures obesity]
Sarah the Little Girl How come you don't have a beard?
Scott Calvin Because I shaved!
[instantly reveals an unwrapped Raggedy Ann doll for her from his bag]
Scott Calvin You want this doll or not? Go back to sleep.
Charlie It's Santa! You killed him!
Scott Did not! And he's not Santa!
Charlie Well, he was...
Scott Calvin The only thing you need to worry about is where you're going to buy your sweaters after the circus pulls out of town.
Laura Here's Neil's mother's number.
Scott Calvin 1-800-SPANK-ME? I know that number.
Charlie Whoa, how did you do that? How did that feel, Dad?
Scott Calvin It felt like "America's Most Wanted".
Bernard Geez this bird is dry. Haven't you people ever heard about basting?
Charlie Dad?
Scott Calvin What is it, Charlie?
Charlie Maybe you better leave some milk and cookies out, just in case. Okay?
Scott Calvin Great. I'll just go pre-heat the oven.
Charlie And don't forget the fire extinguisher!
Scott Calvin Good night, Charlie!
E.L.F.S. Leader [breaking Scott out of jail] Tinsel. Not just for decoration.
Scott Calvin [the bag lifts him up] Hey, hey, HEY, wait! There is no chimney here, okay? No chimney!
Charlie Lookin' good, Dad.
Scott Calvin [hovers over a thin pipe] You have *got* to be kidding me.
Scott [to a dog growling and baring its teeth at him] Nice teeth.
[assuming that he's Santa, sees Scott take celery off a plate left out for him, but neglects the milk right by it]
Sarah the Little Girl You're s'posed to drink the milk.
Scott Calvin Look, I am lactose intolerant! And I'm just about this close to taking all those presents back up the chimney.
[bites on his celery stick, and under his breath, mocks Sarah]
Scott Calvin You're s'posed to drink the milk!
[she opens her eyes after hearing what he said]
Scott Calvin Shut your eyes!
[she does]
Mr. Whittle Good God, your weight! What happened?
Scott Calvin Bee sting. Evidently I'm allergic. It almost killed me. But, the guy at the emergency room said that eventually the swelling will go down. I hope.
Scott Calvin Not necessarily. It could be rude, sarcastic, whatever it takes!
Scott Calvin Yeah, well, look at my hair. It's turning grey.
Dr. Pete Novos Oh, it's middle age, buddy. It happens. And with that body, you should be thankful you have hair. Look, if it bothers you, you can dye it - and you should diet!
Charlie My dad is Santa Claus.
Scott Calvin [reading the fallen Santa's instruction card] If something should happen to me, put on my suit; the reindeer will know what to do.
[repeated line]
Scott Calvin What if I fall off the roof?
Mr. Whittle [to Scott] I don't know what's happening to you. You're starting to look like the Pillsbury Doughboy.
Scott Hey, kid, kid... who's in charge here?
Larry the Elf You are, and I'm not a kid, I have pointy SHOES that are older than you... I'm an elf.
Scott Calvin Here we are. Denny's. Always open.
Charlie I don't wanna eat here.
Scott Calvin What are you talking about? Everybody likes Denny's, it's an American institution.
Scott Calvin This thing, you never know where it's been. A thousand malls! Well I hope you're happy, Comet. I hope you're happy, but most importantly, I hope the guy that lives here IS A TAILOR!
Scott Calvin [to fallen Santa Claus] Fella, if you can hear me, I'm just looking for your identification. As soon as I find out who you are, I'll give you a lift back to the mall.
Scott Calvin Johnny, naughty. Gary, nice.
[Sees a beautiful woman]
Scott Calvin Veronica, very nice.
Veronica In your dreams, sleigh boy.
Scott Calvin Can we take a direct flight back to reality, or do we have to change planes in Denver?
Dr. Neil Miller Charlie, I'm sorry I didn't believe you.
Charlie That's okay, Neil. You were just denying your inner child.
Dr. Neil Miller You're going to make a great psychiatrist someday, kid.
Charlie Nah. I think that I'm going to go into the family business.
Bernard Did you or did you not read the card?
Scott Calvin Yeah, I read the card.
Bernard Then you're the new Santa. In putting on the hat and jacket you accepted the contract.
Scott Calvin What contract?
Bernard The card in the Santa suit. You said you read it, right? So when you put on the suit, you fell subject to the Santa Clause.
Scott Calvin The "Santa Claus"? Oh, you mean the guy that fell off my roof?
Bernard No, no, no, not Santa Claus, the person. Santa Clause, the clause.
Scott Calvin What?
Bernard Look, you're-- you're a businessman, right?
Scott Calvin Yeah.
Bernard Okay, a *clause*, as in the last line of a contract.
[Scott still doesn't understand]
Bernard You got the card?
Scott Calvin Oh!
Bernard [holds the card under a magnifying glass revealing very small text along the edges of the card] Okay, look. The Santa Clause: In putting on the suit and entering the sleigh, the wearer waives any and all rights to any previous identity, real or implied, and fully accepts the duties and responsibilities of Santa Claus in perpetuity until such time that wearer becomes unable to do so by either accident or design.
Scott Calvin What does that mean?
Bernard It means you put on the suit, you're the big guy!
Scott Calvin That's ridiculous, I didn't put on a suit to...
Bernard [shouts] *Try to understand this!*
[the other elves ooh]
Charlie [about Neil] I learn a lot from him. He listens to me.
Scott Calvin Yeah, then he charges you for it.
Little Elf Judy [explaining her hot cocoa recipe] Not too hot. *Extra* chocolate. Shaken, not stirred.
Laura All Neil told him was that Santa was more of a feeling. More of a state of mind than an actual person.
Scott Kind of like Neil.
Charlie You said you believe in Santa Claus, right, Dad?
Scott Calvin I did? I do!
Scott Calvin [on the phone with his ex-wife while driving on an empty road, making up an excuse for his tardiness to meeting her and their son] I ran real late today. You wouldn't BELIEVE the traffic out here.
[honks his horn, and pretends to yell out to the street]
Scott Calvin Hey, same to you! And that's not very ladylike!
[back to his wife]
Scott Calvin Oh, there's a problem right there: three car pile-up. I'm really gonna be late.
Scott Calvin Hey, I know where this is going. The other guy fell, it was an accident. I've got homeowners insurance, and a good attorney, not as good as my wife's - but let's not open up that wound!
Scott Calvin [about what will happen for Christmas Eve dinner] Are you going to your mom's for dinner?
Laura Actually, we're going with Neil's family.
Scott Calvin Ah, Christmas at the pound!
[mockingly imitates a howling wolf, a hissing cat, and a cat meowing]
Scott Calvin Whoa! This could be a really long night.
Charlie Do it again Dad, please?
Scott Calvin [picks up the bag] I can't, the thing's empty.
[Comet the reindeer gets angry and growls]
Scott Calvin There's nothing in the bag. Even if there was, did you notice there is no chimney? Where there's no chimney, there's no fireplace.
Scott Calvin [Comet growls] Are you growling at me?
Scott Calvin [Comet nods his head] Look, Comet, like I said there is nothing left...
Mr. Whittle You should see a doctor, a shrink, a dietician, anything.
Desk Sergeant [when the E.L.F.S. arrive to the police station to bust out Santa] Go home, kids. Visiting hours are over.
E.L.F.S. Leader We're not kids, and we're not visiting.
Scott Calvin Reindeer up on the roof... Santa suit laying on the ground... Guy fell... not my fault... Reindeer on the roof... THAT is hard to explain...
Charlie It's the ladder.
[Scott turns and bumps into the ladder]
Scott Calvin [referring to ladder] Where the hell this come from?
Charlie [to his father, Scott] What do you mean you don't know? Of course you are, Dad. How can you say that? Think about those kids!
Scott Calvin The only kid I'm thinking about is you.
Charlie Dad, I'm fine. You can't let *them* down. They all believe in you.
Dr. Neil Miller Charlie, listen...
Charlie YOU listen! You think you know what he is? You *DON'T*!
Laura Charlie - honey, listen. You're confused.
Charlie I know *exactly* who he is.
Dr. Neil Miller [firmly] Charlie... He is NOT Santa!
Charlie [whining; desperate] HE IS TOO SANTA! We went to the North Pole together. I saw it! The elves are real old even though they look like me. Bernard called me sport, 'cause he knew everything.
[turns to Scott]
Charlie Right, Dad?
[Scott looks unsure]
Charlie [tossing him the snow globe Bernard gave him] REMEMBER!
[last lines]
Scott Calvin Do you wanna go for a quick ride?
Charlie Yeah!
Laura Uh...
Scott Calvin Of course, it's up to your mom.
Charlie Please, Mom.
Laura Go on. Get outta here.
Scott Calvin All right. Hold on. On our way.
Charlie Bye, Mom.
Laura Just-- Just a quick one. And, uh, not over any oceans, Scott.
Charlie Bye, Mom!
Laura Scott.
Scott Calvin Bye.
Laura Scott! Santa!
[Scott and Charlie fly off into the night]
Scott Calvin [little girl taps on his shoulder] What?
Ballet Girl I want some ballet slippers.
Scott Calvin [about to leave his son for his Santa job forever] Actually, l, I think it's a much better idea... that you stay here with your Mom and Neal.
Charlie But, Dad...
Scott Calvin No buts, Charlie. I can't be selfish. I can't be with you all the time. We're a family. You, me, your mom... and Neal. And they need to be with you too.
Charlie I miss you too much.
Scott Calvin Come here a minute. Ah, listen to me. Come on, listen. There's-- There's a lot of kids out there. Okay? Millions of kids. And they're-- They all-- They all believe in me. They're countin' on me, Charlie. And l--I'm not gonna let them down. I got a lot of work to do.
Charlie So I can't be selfish either.
Scott Calvin You gave me a wonderful gift, Charlie. Listen, a wonderful gift. You believed in me when nobody else did. You helped make me Santa. Selfish? Come on. You're the least-- the least selfish person I know.
Charlie I love you, Santa Claus.
Scott Calvin I love you, son.
Bernard [witnessing Scott and Charlie's breakup] What's all this boo-hooing goin' on here? Hey, how ya doin'?
Scott Calvin It's nothin', Bernard. I'm just saying goodbye to Charlie.
Bernard What goodbye? Charlie, you still got the glass ball, right?
Charlie Yeah.
Bernard Well, all you gotta do... is shake it whenever you want to see your dad.
Charlie Really?
Bernard He can come back to see you... anytime day or night. Hey, have I ever steered ya wrong?
[Scott and Charlie in the sleigh pull up next to a delivery driver]
Scott Calvin So, uh, we just go straight down this road and we'll hit I-94?
Charlie How do reindeer fly? They don't have any wings.
Scott Calvin [matter-of-factly] Fairy dust.
Charlie That's from "Peter Pan", Dad.
Scott Calvin Horns.
Charlie Antlers.
Scott Calvin Whatever. Their, uh, antlers given them - you know, there's a slipstream effect - the air go - they move fa - they're weightless.
Charlie But if Santa's so fat, how does he get down the chimneys?
Scott Calvin He sucks it in like Grandpa.
Charlie What about people who don't have fireplaces? How does he get into their house?
Scott Calvin Charlie, sometimes believing in something means you... means you just believe in it. Santa uses reindeer to fly because that's how he has to get around.
Charlie But you do believe in Santa, right, Dad?
Scott Calvin [making an uneasy face and nodding slightly] Of course I believe in Santa. Now please go to sleep.
Charlie [after reading "The Night Before Christmas" to Charlie, he turns off the light and turns to leave when Charlie interrupts him] What's that?
Scott Calvin [leaning back in the doorway] What's what?
Charlie A Rose Suchak ladder?
Scott Calvin It's not a ladder, I said "arose such a *clatter*". It means, eh, "came a big noise".
Charlie What?
Scott Calvin [turning Charlie's light back on] Charlie, "arose" is a word that means "it came", and a clatter is a big noise.
[talks faster]
Scott Calvin Now please go to sleep, shut your eyes.
[first lines]
Mr. Whittle Ho-ho-ho! Merry Christmas! Hey, guys! Ho! Merry Christmas. Thanks. Hey! Ladies and gentlemen, can I have your attention? This has been our best year ever thanks to Do-lt-All-For-You-Dolly. A-And I think we should give a special thanks to the people. responsible for our record-breaking sales, our Midwest marketing and distribution team, Scott Calvin and Susan Perry!
Waitress Here we go.
Scott Calvin [to the dining customer] Burn the turkey?
Waitress Coffee?
Scott Calvin No thank you, Judy. What do you say we start out with cold glasses of delicious seasonal favorite eggnog?
Charlie I don't like eggnog.
Waitress We're out.
Scott Calvin Coffee. Decaf.
Waitress Mm-hmm.
Charlie I'll have chocolate milk, please.
Waitress We're out.
Charlie Plain milk's fine.
Waitress Okay.
Scott Calvin At least we know they got hot apple pie.
Waitress We did.
Scott Calvin Mm-hmm!
Dr. Neil Miller May I speak. I'm a doctor.
Scott Calvin No he's not. He's a psychiatrist.
Waitress Are you with Hatsutashi?
Scott Calvin No.
Charlie Dad burnt the turkey.
Waitress Oh yeah. This way, come on. Right over there.
Scott Calvin Thank you.
