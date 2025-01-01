Charlie [to his father, Scott] What do you mean you don't know? Of course you are, Dad. How can you say that? Think about those kids!

Scott Calvin The only kid I'm thinking about is you.

Charlie Dad, I'm fine. You can't let *them* down. They all believe in you.

Dr. Neil Miller Charlie, listen...

Charlie YOU listen! You think you know what he is? You *DON'T*!

Laura Charlie - honey, listen. You're confused.

Charlie I know *exactly* who he is.

Dr. Neil Miller [firmly] Charlie... He is NOT Santa!

Charlie [whining; desperate] HE IS TOO SANTA! We went to the North Pole together. I saw it! The elves are real old even though they look like me. Bernard called me sport, 'cause he knew everything.

[turns to Scott]

Charlie Right, Dad?

[Scott looks unsure]