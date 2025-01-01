Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Snowpiercer Snowpiercer Movie Quotes

Snowpiercer Movie Quotes

Mason Order is the barrier that holds back the flood of death. We must all of us on this train of life remain in our allotted station. We must each of us occupy our preordained particular position. Would you wear a shoe on your head? Of course you wouldn't wear a shoe on your head. A shoe doesn't belong on your head. A shoe belongs on your foot. A hat belongs on your head. I am a hat. You are a shoe. I belong on the head. You belong on the foot. Yes? So it is. In the beginning, order was proscribed by your ticket: First Class, Economy, and freeloaders like you. Eternal order is prescribed by the sacred engine: all things flow from the sacred engine, all things in their place, all passengers in their section, all water flowing. all heat rising, pays homage to the sacred engine, in its own particular preordained position. So it is. Now, as in the beginning, I belong to the front. You belong to the tail. When the foot seeks the place of the head, the sacred line is crossed. Know your place. Keep your place. Be a shoe.
🧡
👏 1
🥺
🤔
🥱
Curtis You know what I hate about myself? I know what people taste like. I know babies taste the best.
🧡
👏
🥺 1
🤔
🥱
Curtis You ever been to the tail section? Do you have any idea what went on back there? When we boarded? It was chaos. Yeah, we didn't freeze to death, but we didn't have time to be thankful. Wilford's soldiers came and they took everything. A thousand people in an iron box. No food, no water... After a month, we ate the weak... You know what I hate about myself? I know what people taste like. I know that babies taste best... There was a woman. She was hiding with her baby. And some men with knives came. They killed her and they took her baby. And then an old man-no relation, just an old man-stepped forward and he said, "Give me the knife." And everyone thought he'd kill the baby himself. But he took the knife and he cut off his arm. And he said, "Eat this, if you're so hungry. Eat this, just leave the baby." I had never seen anything like that. And the men put down their knives... You've probably guessed who that old man was. That baby was Edgar. And I was the man with the knife. I killed Edgar's mother... And then one by one, other people in the tail section started cutting off arms and legs and offering them. It was like a miracle. And I wanted to. I tried, it's... A month later, Wilford's soldiers brought those protein blocks. We've been eatin' that shit ever since. 18 years I've hated Wilford. 18 years I've waited for this moment. And now I'm here... Open the gate. Please.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilford Curtis, everyone has their preordained position, and everyone is in their place except you.
Curtis That's what people in the best place say to the people in the worst place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason My friend, you suffer from the misplaced optimism of the doomed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edgar They've got no bullets! They've got no bullets!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilford Have you ever been alone on this train? When was the last time you were alone? You can't remember, can you? So please do. Take your time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Male Reporter Good morning. On this day, July 1st, 2014, at this hour, 0600, we are at the first airport in the world...
Female Reporter The topic of so much controversy over the past seven years has continued development. Protests from environmental groups and a number of developing countries continue. But in accordance with...
Male Reporter It had been claimed that CW7 is the answer to global warning. And we are witnessing it...
Female Reporter Leaders argue that global warming can no longer be ignored. Today, 79 countries will begin dispersing CW7 into the upper layers of the atmosphere.
Male Reporter ...In the upper layers of the atmosphere, and surprisingly bring down the average global temperature to the finest levels. It is just a day away that...
Female Reporter ...upper layers of the atmosphere. According to scientists, the artificial cooling substance, CW7, will succeed in bringing average global temperatures down to manageable levels, as the revolutionary solution to mankind's warming of the planet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Curtis What? What did he say?
Yona He said you guys are fucked. You stupid tail sectioners. There's a tunnel right after Yekaterina Bridge.
Curtis A tunnel?
Yona Mm-hm. A fucking long one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Curtis We have 4 seconds to go through three gates and bust Nam out.
Gilliam Then Nam gets us the rest of the way. Our fate depends on this man.
Curtis Yeah. If we can get to cooperate he can take all the way to the front of the train.
Gilliam Very front section?
Curtis Yeah. From here right to the front of the train. Everything in one stroke. We control the engine, we control the world. Without that, we have nothing. All past revolutions have failed because they couldn't take the engine.
Gilliam What are you saying?
Curtis This time we take the engine.
Gilliam Then what?
Curtis We kill them.
Gilliam Wilford?
Curtis You should run the train now, not Wilford.
Gilliam I am a shadow of my former shadow. My day was decades ago.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilford When's the last time you got laid? Like Gilliam said, holding a woman is much better with two arms.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ylfa I heard all Tail Sectioners were lazy dogs who slept all day in their own shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Curtis Chan, we need fire!
Edgar Chan, bring the fire!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilford I believe it is easier for people to survive on this train if they have some level of insanity. As Gilliam well understood, you need to maintain a proper balance of anxiety and fear and chaos and horror in order to keep life going. And if we don't have that, we need to invent it. In that sense, the Great Curtis Revolution you invented was truly a masterpiece.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Curtis We go forward.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Namgoong Minsoo [in Korean, puffing a cigarette] Want one? I won't waste it on a prick like you.
Curtis I'm gonna make this real simple for you. You help us, you get your drug. If not, we put you back where we found you. What'll it be, asshole?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first title card]
Title Card Soon after dispersing CW-7 the world froze. All life became extinct. The precious few who boarded the rattling ark are humanity's last survivors.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edgar What does steak taste like again? I had it once, but I can't remember.
Curtis If you can't remember then it's better to forget.
Edgar What does it smell like when it's cooked? It must emanate around the place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilford You've seen what people do without leadership. They devour one another.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilford The front and the tail are supposed to work together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tanya Look at all those beds... Where is everybody?
Edgar Looks like they were in a hurry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Yona [faint rumbling]
[fire roaring]
Yona [panting] Papa? Papa? Papa! Papa! Papa?
[Yona sobbing]
Yona Curtis?
[Yona turns to Tim and commands]
Yona Stay here.
[Yona steps off the train and into the snow while Tim follows]
Yona [breathing heavily]
[Yona and Tim watch a polar bear in the mountains and the polar bear turns and looks at them]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Curtis How old are you?
Yona Seventeen.
Curtis Seventeen. You're a train baby, then.
Yona How about you?
Curtis Seventeen years on Earth. Seventeen years in the tail section.
Yona Earth? What was it like?
Curtis I don't remember.
Yona Why?
Curtis I don't want to remember anything before I met Gilliam.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Curtis They don't have bullets.
Gilliam Why do you say that?
Curtis You remember what Mason said? She said "put down that useless gun."
Gilliam She meant she wouldn't give the order to shoot me.
Curtis No. No, I think the guns are literally useless. They used up all their bullets four years ago in the last revolt. Bullets are extinct.
Gilliam If you're wrong, we could be finished before we even start. I think we should be patient. Wait for the next red letter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tanya [to Curtis after Gilliam is executed] You have to lead us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gilliam [to Curtis] When you get to the narrow bridge, big gate with a "W" on it... Wilford's behind that. Don't let Wilford talk. Cut out his tongue.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edgar Those bastards in the front sections think they own us. Eating their steak dinners and listening to string quartets and that.
Curtis We'll be different when we get there.
Edgar I want steak.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilford We don't have time for true natural selection. We would all be hideously overcrowded and starved waiting for that. The next best solution is to have individual units kill off other individual units. From time to time, we've had to stir the pot, so to speak. The Revolt of the Seven, the MacGregor Riots, the Great Curtis Revolution. A blockbuster production with a devilishly unpredictable plot. Who could have predicted your counterattack with the torch in the Yaketerina Tunnel? Pure genius. That wasn't what Gilliam and I had in our plan.
Curtis What?
Wilford Oh, don't tell me you didn't know. Gilliam and I... our plan.
Curtis Gilliam?
Wilford Gilliam.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilford Our original agreement was for the insurgency to end at the Yaketerina Tunnel. And all the survivors would go back to the tail section to enjoy much more space.
Curtis You're a fucking liar. Gilliam would never do that.
Wilford Well, it all worked out in the end. Your counterattack actually made the insurgency ten times more exciting. Unfortunately, the front suffered more losses than anticipated, and Gilliam had to...
[clicking his tongue and pantomiming shooting himself in the head]
Wilford ...pay the price. Ironic, isn't it? How people dramatically cross that thin barrier between life and death.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Namgoong Minsoo [in Korean] You know what I really want? I want to open the gate... but not this gate. That one. The gate to the outside world. It's been frozen shut for 18 years. You might take it as a wall. But it's a fucking gate. Let's open it and just get the hell out.
Curtis And freeze to death? What are you, fucking crazy?
Namgoong Minsoo What if we don't? What if we could survive outside? Remember the Yekaterina Bridge? When your guys were getting chopped up? There's something I look at every New Year. A crashed airplane under the snow. All I saw ten years ago was just the tail. Now the body and wings are peeking out. Less ice and snow means... it's melting. The type of snow that's about to melt. A little push and it all falls down.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason [as sushi is prepared] You people are very lucky. This is only served twice in a year. In January and July.
Tanya Why? Not enough fish?
Mason Oh, enough is not the criterion. Balance. You see, this aquarium is a closed ecological system. And, um, the number of individual units must be very closely, precisely controlled. In order to maintain the proper sustainable balance.
[as they eat, Curtis knocks Mason's chopsticks out of her hands and offers a protein block]
Curtis No. You eat this. You know what that's made of? Dig in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Curtis There's not a soul on this train who wouldn't trade places with you.
Wilford Would you trade places with me?
Curtis Fuck you.
Wilford Curtis, dear boy, the fact is that we are all stuck inside this blasted train. We are all prisoners in this hunk of metal.
[indicating the steaks he's grilling]
Wilford Medium rare? And this train is a closed ecosystem. We must always strive for balance. Air, water, food supply, population must always be kept in balance. For optimum balance, however, there have been times when more radical solutions were required. When the population needed to be reduced, rather... drastically.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Curtis You gotta take it easy on that Kronole. Snorting that flammable shit's gonna fry your brain.
Namgoong Minsoo [in Korean] That's exactly right. Think of what Kronole is.
[crumbling it up, then packing it together]
Namgoong Minsoo This fucking flammable industrial waste. Light it up, and boom. It's a bomb, you idiot.
[sticking a fuse into it]
Namgoong Minsoo I didn't stock this shit for years just to get high.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edgar How old is Gilliam?
Curtis Shut up, Edgar.
Edgar Listen, I'm not saying that I want that to happen. That's not what I'm saying. What I mean is that he will die someday. And when that happens, you're gonna have to take over. You're gonna have to run the train.
Curtis I'm not a leader.
Edgar I don't know. I think you'd be pretty good if you ask me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tanya [watching Edgar chase after Tim] Edgar, why did you let him get up there?
Edgar I didn't, he got up there by himself. He's very nimble.
Tanya He's five.
Edgar Well, he's a very nimble five-year-old.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edgar Uh, hi. Hi. Excuse me, sorry to bother you there. Could I get you a glass of water, or something, to speed this up?
Namgoong Minsoo [Nam ignores him. Edgar gets irritated]
Edgar Listen, would you get on with it, man? You're keeping us all fucking waiting!
Namgoong Minsoo [through the language translator] Am I?
Edgar Yeah, you are. Although you've been fucking smelling that flammable shite, that time is probably a distant fucking concept for you, isn't it?
Namgoong Minsoo Of course. I am only doing this for the Kronole.
Edgar Here we go again. Kronole this, Kronole that. Christ almighty, man, do some fucking work.
Namgoong Minsoo You're the one who keeps giving it to me.
Edgar Are you a bit thick? That's what you asked for each time you opened the gate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason He won't come here. He won't leave his engine.
Curtis We're gonna rip you into little pieces. He still won't come? Well, we control the water. We turn that off, he'll have to come.
Mason Turn off the water? Well, you'll only be condemning your own people. The water comes from the front. The nose of the train, it breaks up the snow and ice and-and turns it into water. It's like an elephant's trunk. The water comes in the mouth. Not in the bum, Curtis.
[seeing him react]
Mason Yes, Wilford knows you well, Mr. Curtis Everett. He's been watching you. And we know you won't harm your own people. Too bad you couldn't save your second in command. What was his name? Edgar?
Curtis [threateningly] Shut the fuck up!
Mason Curtis, Curtis, I can help you.
Curtis You can fucking die is what you can do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Edgar What the fuck are you doing?
Curtis Counting.
Edgar Well, can't you sit and count? Do you wanna get shot? You're crazy.
Curtis Shut up, Edgar. I'm thinking.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilford The space only allows for a very small person. Young children under 5. The engine lasts forever but not to all of it's parts. That piece of equipment went extinct recently. We needed a replacement. Thank goodness the tail section manufactured us a steady supplies of kids. So we can keep going manually.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Wilford won't come here. He's not coming. You've got to go to him. And I can take you. I know the train. I can guarantee you safe passage.
Curtis Why the fuck would I trust you?
Mason Because I want to live.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilford I am old. I want you to take my Station. It's what you've always wanted. It's what Gilliam wanted too. You must tend the Engine... Keep her humming. Look, Curtis. Beyond the gate... Sections after sections percisely where they've always been and where they'll always be. All adding up to what? The train. And now the perfectly correct number of human beings... All in their proper places, all adding up to what? Humanity. The train is the world. We the humanity. And now you have the sacred responsibility to lead all humanity. Without you, Curtis, humanity will cease to exist. You've seen what people do without leadership. They devour one another. Look at them. That's how people are. You know. You've seen this. You've been this. Ridiculous. Pathetic, aren't they? You can save them from themselves. This is what Gilliam saved you for. Curtis. This is your destiny.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gilliam [discovering a red letter in a protein block] The water supply section?
Paul Yeah, it's just a few cars up. It's where the, uh, the water's cleansed and recycled.
Gilliam It's one of the most crucial sections in the train.
Curtis If we take it, we have the upper hand?
Gilliam We don't even have to go to the very front. We control the water... we control the negotiation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wilford [just before explosion] Nice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Wilford is divine!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Begi
Begi
2025, Russia, Comedy, Crime
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy
2025, South Korea, Action, Adventure, Drama
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Family Happiness
Family Happiness
2025, Russia, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more