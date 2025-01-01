Senior You know I love you?

Ellis Yessir. I know.

Senior I work you hard 'cause life is work. You know that?

Senior Your Mamma's been talkin' 'bout movin' in town.

Ellis What's that mean?

Senior She seems set on it. Wants to separate. She may ask me for a divorce.

Ellis [pause] What's that mean for me?

Senior It means enjoy the river son. Enjoy it while you live on it, 'cause this way a life isn't long for this world. Game and Fish's 'bout made certain of that.

Ellis But you and me can still live out here. Game and Fish can't take your boat. Not while you're still in it.

Senior The houseboat's in your mother's name. Her daddy give it to her not me. If she wants to leave it, Game and Fish has ever' right to take this boat apart board by board.

Ellis But that ain't right. You work outta here. We got the ice machine, the traps. What are we supposed to do?

Senior Like I said, this is your mother's business.

Ellis I ain't no townie. I ain't livin' like that.

Senior [pause] I've let you down. A man should be in charge of his own affairs, but I haven't worked it like that.

Ellis But ya'll are married. Ya'll are s'posed to love each other.