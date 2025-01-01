TomThe real reason Mud's in all the trouble he's got is because of her. He's been in love with that girl since he was your age. Trouble is she don't care about nobody but herself.
MudTom's had lives you'd never even know about. Grew up up north,went to Yale. For a long time he was a paid assassin for the CIA. Flew to Cuba in '63. He's killed more people than y'all probably ever met.
GalenI know I'm just your uncle, not a parent, but uh, you can tell me things if need to.
NeckboneI can tell you this helmet smells like my duck butter.
May PearlIf you can find my number you should give me a call.