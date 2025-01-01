Menu
Mud Movie Quotes

Mud Movie Quotes

Mud She is like a dream you don't want to wake up from.
Mud There are fierce powers at work in the world, boys. Good, evil, poor luck, best luck. As men, we've got to take advantage where we can.
Ellis He's not dangerous.
Neckbone [sighs] Sounds like a shitload of state troopers thinks differently.
Mud I like you two boys. You remind me of... me.
Galen [to Ellis] So you get your heart broke? Don't walk around with a shit look on your face. Get back in there, get your tip wet. You hear me?
[last lines]
Tom [to Mud] Come on, son. You gotta see this.
Neckbone I knew it. I told you that dirty son of a bitch was trouble. Did you tell them where he is?
Ellis No, that's why I called you. He needs to know people are looking for him.
Neckbone You think he doesn't know that already? Jesus, Ellis! Why do you even think he's on that island?
Neckbone Ellis, I'm serious! We don't know who this guy is.
Ellis He loves her, Neck. He told me.
Neckbone I don't give a shit who he loves!
Mud What'd you say, boy? It's a hell of a thing, ain't it?
Ellis What's that?
Mud Boat up on a tree. Hell of a thing.
Tom The real reason Mud's in all the trouble he's got is because of her. He's been in love with that girl since he was your age. Trouble is she don't care about nobody but herself.
Mud Tom's had lives you'd never even know about. Grew up up north,went to Yale. For a long time he was a paid assassin for the CIA. Flew to Cuba in '63. He's killed more people than y'all probably ever met.
Galen I know I'm just your uncle, not a parent, but uh, you can tell me things if need to.
Neckbone I can tell you this helmet smells like my duck butter.
May Pearl If you can find my number you should give me a call.
Senior You know I love you?
Ellis Yessir. I know.
Senior I work you hard 'cause life is work. You know that?
Ellis Yessir.
Senior Your Mamma's been talkin' 'bout movin' in town.
Ellis What's that mean?
Senior She seems set on it. Wants to separate. She may ask me for a divorce.
Ellis [pause] What's that mean for me?
Senior It means enjoy the river son. Enjoy it while you live on it, 'cause this way a life isn't long for this world. Game and Fish's 'bout made certain of that.
Ellis But you and me can still live out here. Game and Fish can't take your boat. Not while you're still in it.
Senior The houseboat's in your mother's name. Her daddy give it to her not me. If she wants to leave it, Game and Fish has ever' right to take this boat apart board by board.
Ellis But that ain't right. You work outta here. We got the ice machine, the traps. What are we supposed to do?
Senior Like I said, this is your mother's business.
Ellis I ain't no townie. I ain't livin' like that.
Senior [pause] I've let you down. A man should be in charge of his own affairs, but I haven't worked it like that.
Ellis But ya'll are married. Ya'll are s'posed to love each other.
Senior I don't know about that anymore.
Neckbone Fish! Fish! We're just sellin' fish.
