[Dave feels uneasy and struggles on filming his scene on who John du Pont is]

Documentary Director Let's get pointed here.

David Schultz What are you looking for?

Documentary Director I think you know what we're trying to accomplish here. We're making a documentary that shows John is gonna be able to lead this team and lead you to levels of greatness in the world of wrestling that we haven't seen before. And, talk about that, but use some of those terms that he likes like excellent and intensity and validation.

David Schultz [laughs to himself] All right. Well, John du Pont... Say that again? I'm sorry. Can you ask me that question again?

Documentary Director John see's you as important to this. You're the closing chapter to this thing. You're the end of it, and you're the assistant coach. He see's himself as your mentor. I would like you to just look at the camera and just speak about John... as a mentor.

David Schultz And say what exactly?

Documentary Director That he's your mentor. Can you do that?

David Schultz John du Pont... is kind of a mentor to me.

Documentary Director Just look over here at the camera and say it again.