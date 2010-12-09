Menu
Foxcatcher Movie Quotes



John du Pont [from trailer] Coach is the father. Coach is a mentor. Coach has great power on athlete's life.
John du Pont [coaching Mark to deliver a speech filled with difficult terms] Ornithologist, Philatelist, Philanthropist.
Mark Schultz Ornithologist, Philatelist, Philanthropist.
John du Pont Ornithologist, Philatelist, Philanthropist.
Mark Schultz Ornithologist, Philatelist, Philanthropist.
John du Pont [intensively] Ornithologist, Philatelist, Philanthropist.
Mark Schultz Ornithologist, Philatelist, Philanthropist.
John du Pont [from trailer] You're going to do great things, Mark.
Mark Schultz I'm gonna give you everything I have.
David Schultz Hey, John. What's happening?
[notices that John has a gun]
David Schultz Whoa.
John du Pont You have a problem with me?
Fred Cole No, John, don't!
David Schultz John, I don't have a problem. Hey, John...
[John fires at him]
David Schultz You are not alone in this. I am your brother and I love you.
Mark Schultz You can't buy Dave.
[John du Pont and Mark sit out on the backyard porch of the du Pont residents, a little drunk and drugged]
Mark Schultz You all right? Huh?
John du Pont You are a good friend, Mark.
Mark Schultz Thank you, John.
John du Pont I only had one real friend growing up. Hugh Cherry. Hughby. He was the son of my mother's chauffeur.
Mark Schultz Uh-huh.
John du Pont When I was 16, I found out that my mother had been paying him to be my friend.
Mark Schultz Dave was my only friend growing up. Yeah.
[John du Pont chuckles at Mark]
John du Pont I consider you a friend. And my friends call me Eagle. Or Golden Eagle. Either of those would work. Or John. Or Coach.
John du Pont [slaps Mark Schultz in the face and whispers] You ungrateful ape.
John du Pont Did you catch the fox today, Mother?
John du Pont I don't care about trains, Mother. I am leading men!
John du Pont I'm getting Dave. And I don't care how much it costs.
[Dave feels uneasy and struggles on filming his scene on who John du Pont is]
Documentary Director Let's get pointed here.
David Schultz What are you looking for?
Documentary Director I think you know what we're trying to accomplish here. We're making a documentary that shows John is gonna be able to lead this team and lead you to levels of greatness in the world of wrestling that we haven't seen before. And, talk about that, but use some of those terms that he likes like excellent and intensity and validation.
David Schultz [laughs to himself] All right. Well, John du Pont... Say that again? I'm sorry. Can you ask me that question again?
Documentary Director John see's you as important to this. You're the closing chapter to this thing. You're the end of it, and you're the assistant coach. He see's himself as your mentor. I would like you to just look at the camera and just speak about John... as a mentor.
David Schultz And say what exactly?
Documentary Director That he's your mentor. Can you do that?
David Schultz John du Pont... is kind of a mentor to me.
Documentary Director Just look over here at the camera and say it again.
David Schultz [Dave clears his throat, smiles, and answers without emotion] John du Pont is a mentor to me.
End Title Card Dave Schultz was posthumously inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. He is survived by his wife and two children.
End Title Card Mark Schultz retired from competitive wrestling after the 1988 Olympics. He now lives in Oregon, where he offers wrestling clinics.
End Title Card John du Pont died in prison on December 9, 2010.
John du Pont Mark, we as a nation have failed to honor you. I want to see this country soar again.
[last lines]
MMA Backstage Official Mark. You're up.
[starts walking to the ring]
MMA Announcer He is a jujitsu fighter, standing 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 225 pounds. From Moscow, Russia, Vladimir "The Prototype" Milstead.
MMA Announcer Ladies and gentlemen, fight number three, on our six-bout card features a match-up with this freestyle wrestler out of Lindon, Utah. Standing 5 feet, 20 inches tall, weighing in at 203 pounds. He is a three-time NCAA and three-time world champion, 1984 Olympic gold medalist. Please welcome Mark Schultz!
[the audience roars out in welcoming Mark Schultz, USA! USA! USA! USA!]
Mark Schultz I just don't wanna let you down.
[John du Pont walks into the Foxcatcher gym with a pistol, where all of the wrestlers are stretching for practice]
John du Pont Mark.
[John signals for Mark]
John du Pont After practice, I want you to shower, and come talk to me. All right?
Mark Schultz Yeah. All right.
[John du Pont then fires a round from his pistol into the ceiling of the gym]
John du Pont Three hundred eighty-seven days to Seoul, gentlemen. Let's have a good practice, shall we?
John du Pont I do not share my mother's affection for horseflesh, I'll have you know.
John du Pont Horses are stupid. Horses eat and shit. That's all they do. It's very silly. It's all very silly.
[first lines]
Mark Schultz [Mark gives a speech to a school of young students] Hello. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to talk to you today. My name is Mark Schultz. I wanna talk about America, and I wanna tell you why I wrestle.
[Mark holds up his Olympic gold metal to the kids]
Mark Schultz This is an Olympic gold metal. I won this three years ago at the 23rd Olympic games in Los Angeles, California. This is more than just some piece of metal. It's about what the metal represents. The virtues it requires to attain it.
[Mark's first meeting with John du Pont]
John du Pont You look good. You look strong. Fit.
Mark Schultz Thank you, sir.
John du Pont Feeling confident?
[Mark nods yes]
John du Pont That's one of the most important elements of entering a match is feeling the confidence, knowing that you're going to win. Feeling it inside. If you get - go to a match knowing you're going to win that match, odds are you're going to win that match. You're training with your brother Dave?
Mark Schultz Yes, sir.
John du Pont Great Dave Schultz?
Mark Schultz Yeah.
John du Pont And I'm talking to the great Mark Schultz. Do you have any idea why I asked you to come here?
Mark Schultz No.
John du Pont No. Well, Mark, do you - do you have any idea who I am?
Mark Schultz No. No.
John du Pont Some rich guy calls you on the phone. I want the great Mark Schultz to come visit me. Well, I'm a - I'm a wrestling coach. And I have a deep love of the sport of wrestling. And I wanted to speak with you about your future. About what you hope to achieve. What do you hope to achieve, Mark?
Mark Schultz Well, I wanna be the best in the world. I wanna go to the Worlds and win gold. I wanna go to the '88 Olympics and win gold.
John du Pont Good. I'm proud of you. Are you getting the support that you need?
Mark Schultz What do you mean, sir?
John du Pont Well, you know how the soviets support their wrestlers.
Mark Schultz I do.
John du Pont Mark, we as a nation have failed to honor you. And that's a problem. Not just for you, but for our society. When we fail to honor that which should be honored, it's a problem. It's a canary in a coal mine. Do you bird-watch?
Mark Schultz Uh, no.
John du Pont You can learn a lot from birds. I'm an ornithologist. But more importantly, I am a patriot. And I want to see this country soar again.
Mark Schultz I want that too.
John du Pont I can see that.
[Mark and John du Pont stare out at the morning forest of Valley Forge]
John du Pont Three thousand men died here. These patriots were willing to give up everything... including their lives... for freedom. I like to come here to remind myself what really matters. We're going to do great things, Mark. Great things.
Mark Schultz Yes, sir.
[Dave talks to Mark about not being able to leave Foxcatcher]
David Schultz Mark... Look, I don't know what's going to happen in the future, but Nancy and I would like to try and make it work here.
Mark Schultz You and I both know that I can't stay here.
David Schultz I know, Mark.
[long pause]
David Schultz Hey, do you remember when we were kids? You remember how we lived? Moving all over the place? Never had any idea of where or how long we were gonna be anywhere. You remember how that was for us? Was it easy for us?
Mark Schultz No.
David Schultz That's my responsibility to my family, Mark. I know you understand that. Keep your head in the game, Mark. Go on down.
[John du Pont drives up to see Dave Schultz, makes a stop, backs up his car, drives forward and parks up beside Dave]
David Schultz Hey John, What's happening? Hey Whoa!
Wayne Kendall [from Wayne in the passenger of Mr. du Pont's vehicle] No.
John du Pont You got a problem with me?
Wayne Kendall John. Don't, John!
David Schultz No, John, I don't have a problem. Hey... John -
[gunshot from du Pont]
David Schultz Argh!
Wayne Kendall [Wayne leaps out of du Pont's vehicle] John, No! Stop, John. Stop!
[Dave tries crawling away on the ground, grunting]
Nancy Schultz [Nancy Schultz runs out the front door and screams] John, no!
[another gunshot is fired at Dave Schultz]
Nancy Schultz [Nancy runs back into the house when she see's Mr. du Pont aim the gun up towards her]
[Dave grunts continuing to try and crawl away]
Nancy Schultz [final gunshot to Dave Schultz ending with a final scream, Mr. du Pont calmly drives away as Nancy holds onto her dead husband laying in the snow]
John du Pont Mark, we as a nation have failed to honor you. And that's a problem. Not just for you, but for our society. When we fail to honor that which should be honored, it's a problem. It's a canary in a coal mine.
