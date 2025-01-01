Menu
8 Million Ways to Die Movie Quotes

Sunny The streetlight makes my pussy hair glow in the dark. Cotton candy, the glow...
Angel Moldonado You think I'm a fool? That's rude, man. You're being disrespectful and rude.
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder Rude? Come on, you were rude all over the fucking street with Sunny, weren't you? Rude?
Angel Moldonado Let me explain something to you, what happend to Sunny, man. What happened to her, is people think that if you have to kill somebody in the course of... doing business, sometimes it pays to advertise. You know, make it messy. Remind people they bleed when they die. It might even prevent more killings.
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder You're a real humanitarian.
Angel Moldonado I am.
Joe Durkin The murder rate used to be a thousand a year. Three a day, and that was high. Now it's five. Higher in the summer. Fourteen, two Fridays ago. We get the death penalty six, seven times a day, only it's not for murderers, it's for ordinary citizens.
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder Yeah, there are eight million stories in the naked city. Remember that old TV show? What we have in this town is eight million ways to die.
Sarah Prick!
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder Fucking cunt!
Sarah Who are you laughing at?
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder You remind me of my ex-wife. She wouldn't bet on a fixed fight either.
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder Whether it's for money or not, getting fucked is usually getting fucked.
Angel Moldonado OK, OK, OK. My fault. I'm sorry. I didn't get laid today.
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder Well, we've all got our problems.
Sunny [to Matt] What are you doing in a bar if you're trying not to drink?
[her body up close]
Sunny You like making it *hard* on yourself?
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder [to bartender] Gimme a Coke!
bartender Right, Matt.
Sunny [tries stroking him intimately, shakes her head:] Don't be nervous.
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder [smiles] No, I'm not nervous.
Sunny [folds her arms, chuckles:] I guess I'm a little nervous.
Sunny Oh, Sarah... what do you think of my guy?
Sarah [smirks] Oh, hell, honey, it's not what I think that counts, is it?
Sarah [to Scudder] You're just an opportunistic prick who'd fuck mud if it'd move a little and not argue too much.
Angel Moldonado Guy had no predecessors and no successors. He was the best.
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder You have quite an education, haven't you?
Sarah Anyone who gets past the age of two has an education.
Sarah [in car, smirks:] You liked that.
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder Liked what?
Sarah Roughing me up.
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder 'Roughing up'? Hitting you is roughing you up? You like to see what 'roughing up' is?
Sarah This is kidnapping, you lush!
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder Look, we've been trading accusations here. For a half-assed hooker, you're an extremely arrogant woman, you know that? What you said back there about Sunny being a hopeless victim, makes me wanna...
Sarah Rough me up?
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder Just answer the question, will you?
Sarah [snaps] What question?
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder About Moldonado and Willie.
Sarah All I know is that they have been trying to get Chance to go into business with them for as long as I can remember.
Matthew 'Matt' Scudder What do you mean? In what way?
Sarah [snaps] I don't know exactly. Use the club. Sell drugs.
[shakes her head]
Chance [as his bodyguard comes in] It's all right, man.
[to Matt:]
Chance I hate money, man! If it's new, it cuts your fingers, if it's old, it stinks!
[to Sarah:]
Chance You heard that?
Sarah Me, and half the club.
