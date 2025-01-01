Menu
The Sheepman Movie Quotes

Angelo How come you get into the sheep business, boss?
Jason Sweet Well, I'll tell ya, Angelo. You see, it's this way. I just got tired of kicking cows around. You know how dumb they are.
Angelo And you think sheep are smarter?
Jason Sweet Oh, no, no. They're dumber. Only their easier kicking...and woollier.
Dell Payton I don't believe it, I just don't believe it...
Dell Payton Was he very bad?
Jason Sweet Well, let's just say that he wasn't in any danger of getting a headache from the weight of all the gold stars on his crown.
Milt Masters [after he has been run out of town and put in a train box car] How they should do this to one of their own home town boys. I was practically a pioneer in that town. Wasn't three hundred people there when I first came there.
Angelo How many now?
Milt Masters I don't see what that's got to do with it stranger. Figures don't mean nothing when you're talking about pioneers. It's the spirit that counts.
