Jason SweetWell, let's just say that he wasn't in any danger of getting a headache from the weight of all the gold stars on his crown.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Milt Masters[after he has been run out of town and put in a train box car]How they should do this to one of their own home town boys. I was practically a pioneer in that town. Wasn't three hundred people there when I first came there.
AngeloHow many now?
Milt MastersI don't see what that's got to do with it stranger. Figures don't mean nothing when you're talking about pioneers. It's the spirit that counts.