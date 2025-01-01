Menu
Kinoafisha Films Artists and Models Artists and Models Movie Quotes

Artists and Models Movie Quotes

Secret Service Agent Peters [spying, from high up in a building] What's going on down there?
Secret Service Agent Rogers [looking through a camera, doing a Jimmy Stewart impression] Oh, well, well, it seems like, it looks like Todd told Murdock off, and he's leaving. Of course, I can't see so well from this Rear Window.
Eugene Fullstack No, I'm not cute. They wanted to have me drowned when I was born, but the SPCA stopped them.
Abby Parker Well, that was uncalled for.
Rick Todd I could've sworn I heard you call.
Abby Parker You told him to kiss me?
Rick Todd Lady, if I'd known he was going to kiss you, I wouldn't have sent a boy to do a man's job.
Abby Parker [slap] That's for the man. You can tell him the job's filled.
Eugene Fullstack Those lovely lips, those red inviting, lucious lips - like two strips of liver gleaming in the moonlight!
Mrs. Muldoon Remember, any more noise and you're going to be using the curb for a pillow.
Bessie Sparrowbush You know, numerology's a science. I take the numbers - the day, the month and the year that I was born. I add the day, the month and the year that Eugene was born, and that answer I divide with my street address. Then I add that to my social security number, and with that answer I divide with Eugene's social security number. Then I multiply that by the number of dancing lessons I take. And, the number of calories I eat in one day I subtract from that, and I multiply the whole thing by the time and that's the end of it.
Abby Parker How's it work out?
Bessie Sparrowbush Zero. Eugene again.
Rick Todd Well, what's the rush? I never met a lady cartoonist before.
Abby Parker [sarcastically] All lady cartoonists are extremely grateful.
Rick Todd I like the way your bone structure's structured.
Abby Parker Listen, the man that a woman doesn't want doesn't exist.
Rick Todd Real nice, Murdock. Very nice. Couple more issues and you and I will make 'em forget Hitler.
Mr. Murdock Now wait a minute. Don't get squeamish, Todd.
Rick Todd Know what I've decided to do, pal?
Eugene Fullstack Be pals with me?
Rick Todd Yeah, we'll be pallies.
Rick Todd A divorce is the only way out. We've been together - too long. Ever since we were tenderfeet in the kangaroo patrol. You can have the whole apartment. Full custody of the beans and the bat lady.
Rick Todd Every time I find a job, you lose it. Bat lady! You and your crummy comic books, that's all you ever think about!
Eugene Fullstack No, sometimes I think about girls, too.
Rick Todd I think about girls, too. That's about all. Just think about them. But, can I afford to take them out? No! You know, on account of you I'm going to be an old maid.
Eugene Fullstack Vincent is very aware that behind those inviting red lips, behind those purple boudoir eyes, and behind that cleaving cleavage, lies a diabolical soul... .
Eugene Fullstack [knock at the door] Oh, coming!
Mrs. Muldoon You better.
Eugene Fullstack [opens door] Oh, it's you Mrs. Muldoon.
Mrs. Muldoon It ain't Gina Lollobrigida.
Mrs. Muldoon He is a her.
Eugene Fullstack He tears her clothes and exposes her two big round shoulders. Vincent closes in on her.
Abby Parker I don't know how I let you talk me into moving here.
Bessie Sparrowbush Because it's Greenwich Village and it's romantic. Besides, my horoscope said this is where I'd meet my true love.
Eugene Fullstack This is serious, Rick. Honest! The bat lady scared me and I ran into the fat lady.
Rick Todd What bat lady? Fat lady? What are you? What are you crazy?
Eugene Fullstack No, I'm not crazy. This really happened. Let me explain. You see, upstairs is a bat lady. I ran the bat lady. She scared me. So, I ran downstairs to the fat lady. She scared me worse than bat lady. See?. I was running downstairs to tell you about the bat lady, but the bat lady caught me, the bat lady scares me. The fat lady was downstairs. I ran downstairs to tell you about the bat lady.
Bessie Sparrowbush He's not very handsome. But he is kind of cute. You know, the safe kind.
Abby Parker The safe kind? What's safe in pants?
Eugene Fullstack [as Bessie puckers her lips] What's wrong with your mouth? Is it sore?
Bessie Sparrowbush No. I just thought I felt a pucker comin' on.
Rick Todd Look, if you can pretend beans are T-bone steaks, you can pretend that she's the bat lady. She might fight you, but you remember you're going to do this for your ol' Kangaroo Patrol pal.
Eugene Fullstack Yeah! Pouches forever.
Bessie Sparrowbush It's happened! Tonight my moon is full and square to Jupiter, Uranus is square to Sagittarius, Mars is square to Venus. I saw him for the first time tonight. He's the one, my true love.
Abby Parker Oh, Bessie, no! That square's your true love?
Bessie Sparrowbush Will you watch my switchboard, please?
Eugene Fullstack I won't only watch your switchboard, I'll buzz your lights and tangle your plugs.
Eugene Fullstack [grabbing Bessie's behind] Come here, baby.
Rick Todd [to Abby] Look, I'm sorry he kissed you and he's sorry he kissed you. Aren't you, Eugene?
Eugene Fullstack No, I liked that a lot!
Rick Todd I *sure* love the way you draw the Bat Lady.
Rick Todd [looking over Abby, up and down] Lovely lines. I like the way your bone structure is, um, structured. Dandy tibialis gastrocnemiuses, also.
Rick Todd [stepping into an elevator] Going up?
Abby Parker Yes, down.
Rick Todd You might try sideways, then once around the park.
Abby Parker What do you think you're doing?
Eugene Fullstack Oh, I'm awfully sorry, ma'am. I thought you were someone else.
Eugene Fullstack [pointing to Rick] He told me to kiss you except you're not you. Are you?
Rick Todd Look, honey, you're an unemployed artist, and I'm an unemployed artist. What do you say we get together some time and rattle our palettes around?
Abby Parker Thank you for the escort. It's been dandy having somebody breathe down my neck for two hours.
Rick Todd Oh, well it's a dandy neck and I wouldn't mind going on overtime.
Rick Todd Models?
Abby Parker Yes, models. You understand, they're people who pose. I need one male and one female.
Rick Todd Well, now you can't beat that combination.
Abby Parker Have you ever posed with a girl?
Rick Todd Not while anyone was watching.
Mr. Murdock Don't fret your ever-loving fretter.
Rick Todd Miss Parker, aren't you breathin' a little heavy for just a kiss? You're not in condition, are you? What's the matter, all work and no playin' around?
Abby Parker I like being kissed. I love it! Under the mistletoe, in the dark, early in the morning, lunchtime, teatime, cocktail time, *anytime*, but I don't want to be kissed by you.
Rick Todd Hold it. Give me a chance. At least with the cocktails and mistletoe bit. I might grow on you.
Rick Todd What are you doing in the tub?
Rick Todd [singing] I'm gonna rock it, 'Cause in my pocket,I got a load of green, I want to spread the word around, So you'll know what I mean, Boo-dle-oo, Boo-dle-oo...
Rick Todd Speak up, butt-brain! Speak up!
Mr. Murdock I need crime, I need passion, and even romance, providing it's between your repulsive characters.
Rick Todd You know, you still look familiar.
[Rick puts his arms around Abby]
Abby Parker And you still act familiar.
Eugene Fullstack I almost became a dope, reading comic books. I realized that is why I am now a little retarded.
Eugene Fullstack I am here to talk to the children and to the parents of the children, because if there weren't parents, there wouldn't be children, and vice-a-versa. What I mean is, that parents are necessary if you want children, and children are necessary if parents want them. if you know what I mean.
Rick Todd [singing] I'm going to, Fly, fly, fly, Like little birdies do, Spread your wings, And come along...
Eugene Fullstack They were very bad dreams. Oh, yes. They were awful. I screamed and carried on and oh, it was something awful. My subconscious was battling against my conscious and the basic intelligence of my mind wouldn't allow myself to comprehend some of the problems that were forethought prior to sleeping and at the same time not having any rest because of no sedation whatsoever to make my rest and dreams any brighter or smarter than they were when I was much younger.
Eugene Fullstack I was very slow in school. Matter of fact, I was so slow, I went to summer school in the wintertime.
Abby Parker Who was that singer? He sounds like Rick.
Bessie Sparrowbush No. He's the fella that had that big hit record on, "That's Amore".
Bessie Sparrowbush I've taken up numerology. I'm off the stars. They made me flip my little dipper and fall for a guy who's in love with a lady in black.
Eugene Fullstack Your Bat Lady model? I can't wait to meet her.
Eugene Fullstack She'll be dancing at the Artists and Models Ball. You'll meet her then.
Eugene Fullstack She uses her beautiful body like a pair of pontoons.
Sonia You see, I would like to have my portrait painted and after seeing your work, I am sure you could do me very well.
Rick Todd Thank you. I'll do my best. What size portrait would you want: full-length or bust?
Masseuse Good afternoon. Eureka massage parlor. Our rub and steam will make your dream.
Abby Parker Now, how about trying that goosey goose pose again?
Anita You've changed. Now when I pose for you, all you do is draw.
Eugene Fullstack What bird call are you particularly interested in, Mrs. Curtis?
Sonia Do you know the Hungarian kiwi?
Eugene Fullstack The Hungarian kiwi? Oh, you mean the Hungarian pewee.
Sonia In Hungary we don't have pewees. We only have kiwis.
Eugene Fullstack Oh, in Hungary you don't have pewees. You only have kiwis.
Sonia You don't know the Hungarian kiwi?
Eugene Fullstack No, I don't know the Hungarian kiwi. The Hungarian pewee, I know. To tell you the truth, I mostly know the Steubendale bird, like, uh, the Pizza bird that goes...
Eugene Fullstack [whistling] Goombah.
Sonia What do you think of this pose, Mr. Todd?
Rick Todd You could do a big calendar business.
Eugene Fullstack I can't keep this dickey down, Ricky.
Rick Todd She's got to be a phony, Mr. Samuels. Right off the bat she turns on her heater and goes overboard to try to get me to go over to her place.
Sonia Could you start working on me right now?
Bessie Sparrowbush Where's that dame? She stole my clothes!
Eugene Fullstack Are you wearing that mask because there's something wrong with your nose, possibly?
Sonia There's nothing wrong with my lips.
[she kisses him]
Rick Todd Rick Todd, Eugene Fullstack: [singing] To the gals who look so fetching, To the guys who do the sketching, We'd like to give a hip-hip-hooray, We'd like to tip the old beret, To the artists and the models, Who brighten up the world today!
Mr. Murdock Ask him to meet me at the Stork Club in half an hour.
Eugene Fullstack What are you keeping that mask on for, Miss Bat Lady?
Sonia Mystery lends enchantment.
Eugene Fullstack If I want mystery, I watch Dragnet.
Sonia First we'll have a drink, darling.
Rick Todd What'd I tell ya, huh? With your sugar lips and my brains, we're gonna go places.
Abby Parker I said tighter, but I didn't say fracture her rib cage.
Rick Todd [singing] Hold me close and say you're mine, With a love as warm as wine, I'm at heaven's door, Innamorata, Want you more and more, Innamorata...
Eugene Fullstack I'm all set to make your dinner. How would you like your beans?
Rick Todd Preferably out of the can.
Eugene Fullstack [singing] Life is filled with happy endings, When you, Pretend...
Sonia I'm looking for a man.
Eugene Fullstack Well, they never let me dress with the girls.
Mr. Murdock You see that little window back there, boy?
Eugene Fullstack Yes, sir.
Mr. Murdock Open it a little, then jump.
Mr. Murdock Sixty-two pages of drawings and no blood? Not even an itsy-bitsy nosebleed? But suffering catfish, do you call this a Murdock Book for Kiddies with no stranglings, with no decapitations? Where are they?
Abby Parker I must have lost my head.
