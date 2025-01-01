Secret Service Agent Peters[spying, from high up in a building]What's going on down there?
Secret Service Agent Rogers[looking through a camera, doing a Jimmy Stewart impression]Oh, well, well, it seems like, it looks like Todd told Murdock off, and he's leaving. Of course, I can't see so well from this Rear Window.
Eugene FullstackNo, I'm not cute. They wanted to have me drowned when I was born, but the SPCA stopped them.
Rick ToddLady, if I'd known he was going to kiss you, I wouldn't have sent a boy to do a man's job.
Abby Parker[slap]That's for the man. You can tell him the job's filled.
Eugene FullstackThose lovely lips, those red inviting, lucious lips - like two strips of liver gleaming in the moonlight!
Mrs. MuldoonRemember, any more noise and you're going to be using the curb for a pillow.
Bessie SparrowbushYou know, numerology's a science. I take the numbers - the day, the month and the year that I was born. I add the day, the month and the year that Eugene was born, and that answer I divide with my street address. Then I add that to my social security number, and with that answer I divide with Eugene's social security number. Then I multiply that by the number of dancing lessons I take. And, the number of calories I eat in one day I subtract from that, and I multiply the whole thing by the time and that's the end of it.
Rick ToddA divorce is the only way out. We've been together - too long. Ever since we were tenderfeet in the kangaroo patrol. You can have the whole apartment. Full custody of the beans and the bat lady.
Rick ToddEvery time I find a job, you lose it. Bat lady! You and your crummy comic books, that's all you ever think about!
Eugene FullstackNo, sometimes I think about girls, too.
Rick ToddI think about girls, too. That's about all. Just think about them. But, can I afford to take them out? No! You know, on account of you I'm going to be an old maid.
Eugene FullstackVincent is very aware that behind those inviting red lips, behind those purple boudoir eyes, and behind that cleaving cleavage, lies a diabolical soul... .
Eugene Fullstack[knock at the door]Oh, coming!
Mrs. MuldoonYou better.
Eugene Fullstack[opens door]Oh, it's you Mrs. Muldoon.
Mrs. MuldoonIt ain't Gina Lollobrigida.
Mrs. MuldoonHe is a her.
Eugene FullstackHe tears her clothes and exposes her two big round shoulders. Vincent closes in on her.
Abby ParkerI don't know how I let you talk me into moving here.
Bessie SparrowbushBecause it's Greenwich Village and it's romantic. Besides, my horoscope said this is where I'd meet my true love.
Eugene FullstackThis is serious, Rick. Honest! The bat lady scared me and I ran into the fat lady.
Rick ToddWhat bat lady? Fat lady? What are you? What are you crazy?
Eugene FullstackNo, I'm not crazy. This really happened. Let me explain. You see, upstairs is a bat lady. I ran the bat lady. She scared me. So, I ran downstairs to the fat lady. She scared me worse than bat lady. See?. I was running downstairs to tell you about the bat lady, but the bat lady caught me, the bat lady scares me. The fat lady was downstairs. I ran downstairs to tell you about the bat lady.
Bessie SparrowbushHe's not very handsome. But he is kind of cute. You know, the safe kind.
Rick ToddLook, if you can pretend beans are T-bone steaks, you can pretend that she's the bat lady. She might fight you, but you remember you're going to do this for your ol' Kangaroo Patrol pal.
Eugene FullstackYeah! Pouches forever.
Bessie SparrowbushIt's happened! Tonight my moon is full and square to Jupiter, Uranus is square to Sagittarius, Mars is square to Venus. I saw him for the first time tonight. He's the one, my true love.
Abby ParkerOh, Bessie, no! That square's your true love?
Eugene FullstackI almost became a dope, reading comic books. I realized that is why I am now a little retarded.
Eugene FullstackI am here to talk to the children and to the parents of the children, because if there weren't parents, there wouldn't be children, and vice-a-versa. What I mean is, that parents are necessary if you want children, and children are necessary if parents want them. if you know what I mean.
Rick Todd[singing]I'm going to, Fly, fly, fly, Like little birdies do, Spread your wings, And come along...
Eugene FullstackThey were very bad dreams. Oh, yes. They were awful. I screamed and carried on and oh, it was something awful. My subconscious was battling against my conscious and the basic intelligence of my mind wouldn't allow myself to comprehend some of the problems that were forethought prior to sleeping and at the same time not having any rest because of no sedation whatsoever to make my rest and dreams any brighter or smarter than they were when I was much younger.
Eugene FullstackI was very slow in school. Matter of fact, I was so slow, I went to summer school in the wintertime.
Rick ToddRick Todd, Eugene Fullstack: [singing] To the gals who look so fetching, To the guys who do the sketching, We'd like to give a hip-hip-hooray, We'd like to tip the old beret, To the artists and the models, Who brighten up the world today!
Mr. MurdockAsk him to meet me at the Stork Club in half an hour.
Eugene FullstackWhat are you keeping that mask on for, Miss Bat Lady?
Eugene FullstackWell, they never let me dress with the girls.
Mr. MurdockYou see that little window back there, boy?
Eugene FullstackYes, sir.
Mr. MurdockOpen it a little, then jump.
Mr. MurdockSixty-two pages of drawings and no blood? Not even an itsy-bitsy nosebleed? But suffering catfish, do you call this a Murdock Book for Kiddies with no stranglings, with no decapitations? Where are they?