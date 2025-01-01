Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Two for the Seesaw Two for the Seesaw Movie Quotes

Two for the Seesaw Movie Quotes

Jerry Ryan It's true. Half of me hasn't even been in this town.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I tried Jake.
Jerry Ryan Of course.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz So we're both flops.
Jerry Ryan No. Not both of us. Not you. I've tried to make you over so you'd be more like me - like everyone, I guess. Stingy, holding back, guarding what we have because we've got so little. Everything you get, you give back double. No, you're not a flop. You're a gift, infant. Underneath that beautiful face there's a street brawler. But underneath that there's someone... that no one, nothing has ever dirtied. The way people were meant to be. That's what you are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan Well... so long, honey.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I love you, Jerry. As long as you live, remember the last thing you heard outta me was I love you.
Jerry Ryan I love you too, infant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Things look a lot different to me now. You did me a worid of good, Jerry.
Jerry Ryan Did I, Gittel? Really? Because if I could think that...
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz You helped me. This is the first time I come out with more than I went in. Whoever this guy is, he'll owe you.
Jerry Ryan Thank you. She'll owe you, too. More than she'll ever know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I gotta get outta here before you slug me.
Jerry Ryan Slug you? That what you expect from your romances?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz When it comes to men, I expect the worst.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan [after Gittel saying she would take shorthand] Shorthand is one thing this romance has lacked from the beginning.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Listen, Jerry, I'm the one in a trap. You move in with me, I'll... I'll nudja you into marrying me, I know I will. And then what'll I have? I don't wanna have to spend the rest of my life begging. It's not good enough for me, Jerry. Not any more. I want somebody who'll feel about me... what you said about her before. What do you say we give each other the gate, huh?
Jerry Ryan For my sake? So I can go back?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz No. Whether you go or stay. To tell you the God's honest truth, Jerry, I didn't take one free breath since that hemorrhage. I wanna get outta here so I can breathe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Why so sore? 'Cause I feel sorry for ya?
Jerry Ryan I don't think I can afford you. I'm not ready for a whole human, complete with weaknesses...
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Who asked ya? Who made an offer?
Jerry Ryan I did, but I take it back. I'm neither ready nor able to be responsible for anything these days. Least of all an ingenuous nitwit. That's why I'm sore. Disappointment.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz What does ingenuous mean? Smart?
Jerry Ryan Dumb. Naive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan Will you stop walking up and down?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I'm nervous.
Jerry Ryan So am I, but this walking around isn't helping us any.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I was just waiting to be stopped.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz First thing you said was "Help me", on the telephone!
Jerry Ryan No. I said I wouldn't say...
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz You said "Help me"! I said "Sure"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan Gittel, when you've been married to somebody for 12 years, lived together for 12 years, you don't just break up. You can't just forget it like it was... Well, anyway, I cut out. Ran.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Stop running, it's the Atlantic Ocean already.
Jerry Ryan I'm not running any more.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Don't you see? If you can't talk to her, you're running.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan Didn't you understand one word I said?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Sure! As a juror I'd give me five years.
Jerry Ryan I'm not kidding. Need someone.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Let go!
Jerry Ryan Need someone.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Or what? Let me go or I'll yell.
Jerry Ryan No, you won't.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Help!
Jerry Ryan You lunatic. Somebody'll come.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Nobody'll come, it's New York.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz So then you say, "need you". I need you. Who says these things in black and white? You care about somebody, you don't make 'em ask. Like a bill that's gotta be paid. What kind of giving is that? So when you ask me to hand myself over on a platter... Well, what do you hand over, Jerry? What'll I get? Jake, I pay a penny, I get a penny candy. But you... You're a big 10-buck box and all I'll get is the cellophane. You short-change people. You make it look like you're giving but you don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan 3.30, Friday, and any time thereafter.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Any time thereafter for how long?
Jerry Ryan You say something?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I said I love you.
Jerry Ryan When you have something like that to say, don't mumble.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz All right, I'll holler it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan I told you to make a claim on me, to depend on me. I practically forced you. Gittel, I care for you. I don't want to see you hurt or lost or short-changed.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz So what's the future, Jerry? You gonna think any less about her? A little time'll pass, everything'll be hunky-dory? How am I gonna give her competition? Have a hemorrhage twice a year? Trap you that way? I got half of you by being a wreck, is that how we'll go on? Oh, you gotta short-change me, Jerry.
Jerry Ryan I've tried not to.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz That's what's outta whack. How hard you try. Who works that hard if everything's OK?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Things aren't even-Steven with us, Jerry. You do all the giving. What I have to give, you don't want. And what I want, you can't give. Doesn't matter if I learn shorthand or to play a bugle standing on my head. If you don't love me, you don't love me. And time isn't gonna make one lousy bit of difference.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Nebraska. That's right next to California, isn't it?
Jerry Ryan No, I think that's Nevada you're thinking about.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan Just testing. Like the old lady said, how do I know what I think, until I hear what I say?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan You've nothing better to do.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I've eleven different things I could be doing!
Jerry Ryan Different isn't better. Why aren't you doing them?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz How'd I get in the wrong? Did you call about the icebox or not?
Jerry Ryan Not.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Well, I can't follow this. You called.
Jerry Ryan I called because I was going out of my head in solitary.
Jerry Ryan I called to make contact with someone of the weaker sex, who's weaker.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz OK, here I am. Contact.
Jerry Ryan I called to ask you to dinner tonight. And a show, if you like.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Well, why didn't ya?
Jerry Ryan I was afraid you'd say yes or no.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I would have said "Sure"!
Jerry Ryan Right away we have problems. What show? Where to eat?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Wait! Now I'm not so sure. I don't know if I want to get involved. You sound complicated.
Jerry Ryan Oh.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I'm the girl, right? And you're the man. Make up your mind, ask me, and I'll make up mine.
Jerry Ryan Been trying for a month.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz To ask me to dinner?
Jerry Ryan No, to get unstuck from a piece of flypaper. After you've broken your leg in five places you hesitate to make that first step. Reason I hung up on you was because I didn't want to say, "Please, help me"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I'm late.
Jerry Ryan Yeah, I know.
Jerry Ryan Next time I'll make sarcastic remarks.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz We're on next time already!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz What have you been doing in New York?
Jerry Ryan Mostly walking, by day and by night.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Monotonous but healthy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan I'd say you were a born victim.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Of what?
Jerry Ryan Yourself.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I feel sorry for you. What's so terrible?
Jerry Ryan You feel sorry for me?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Sure.
Jerry Ryan Gittel, how old are you?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz 29.
Jerry Ryan Stop talking like 28. Start worrying about your own worries.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan That birthday candle you lit under me cast a light all the way to Omaha.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Is it OK enough to?
Jerry Ryan Is what OK enough to?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Your leg?
Jerry Ryan It may have affected my head!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Pick up the phone if you're so strong.
Jerry Ryan Do you want me to?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Sure I want you to. I don't know where I stand. I could scream my head off and nobody comes. Who can I count on besides me?
Jerry Ryan Me!
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Yeah. Lean on you and I'll fall in that big hole, someplace in Nevada!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Jerry?
Jerry Ryan What?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz You don't like me any more?
Jerry Ryan I hate you. Is that passionate enough?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz It's like when I was a kid, we used to neck in the vestibule. She's inside you and I'm always outside in the vestibule. Everything you did here was to prove something to her.
Jerry Ryan To you. To myself.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz To her. With her you couldn't stand on your own two feet, so with me you will, only I gotta stand on them too. You'll show her. With her you took handouts, with me you'll give handouts. Lofts, presents. Never mind if I want 'em, you'll show her. When you're blue, I don't have to worry what I did wrong. She called, she didn't call. She wrote a letter, she didn't write a letter. It's always her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz All my life I never yet been able to beat up one lousy man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan This... This isn't true. All the courts in the worid will tell you it's true but it isn't. The bonds can't be "held for nought".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan Be safe, be homeless.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Ryan Do you sleep with Mr. America?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Larry? I told ya, he's a dancer. I mean we're very good friends and all that. But what'd ya think, I'm peculiar or somethin'?
[Turns toward Larry]
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Hey! Are you?
Jerry Ryan Am I what?
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Queer.
Jerry Ryan [Rolls his eyes, sighs] Now you've gone too far.
[Walks over to Gittel and kisses her deeply]
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Brother, how long have you been on the wagon?
Jerry Ryan A year.
Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Where ya been... in jail?
[They kiss again - passionately]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more