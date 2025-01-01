Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz How'd I get in the wrong? Did you call about the icebox or not?

Jerry Ryan Not.

Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Well, I can't follow this. You called.

Jerry Ryan I called because I was going out of my head in solitary.

Jerry Ryan I called to make contact with someone of the weaker sex, who's weaker.

Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz OK, here I am. Contact.

Jerry Ryan I called to ask you to dinner tonight. And a show, if you like.

Jerry Ryan I was afraid you'd say yes or no.

Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I would have said "Sure"!

Jerry Ryan Right away we have problems. What show? Where to eat?

Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz Wait! Now I'm not so sure. I don't know if I want to get involved. You sound complicated.

Jerry Ryan Oh.

Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz I'm the girl, right? And you're the man. Make up your mind, ask me, and I'll make up mine.

Jerry Ryan Been trying for a month.

Gittel 'Mosca' Moscawitz To ask me to dinner?