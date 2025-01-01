Rod Anderson, Jr. Nobody triples the business of Anderson Enterprises but Rod Anderson. Someone has been giving orders... somewhere. Somebody in my organization. Why, that's absolute treachery. Somebody's been giving orders behind my back. Imagine that! If I wanna lose a fortune, I'll lose a fortune. If I wanna triple it, I'll triple it--no one else. I'm gonna get to every one of my offices all over the world, and I'm gonna find out who's been running things behind my back. Triple it? How could he possibly triple it? Who can the guy be? You spend years training employees--executives, to serve you faithfully, and they stab you behind the back. That's loyalty for you.