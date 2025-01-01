Larry FlintThe Louvre--it's the garbage pail of the arts.
Mrs. FosterLouisa, you turned out real beautiful. You have something to sell. Take a mother's advice. Sell it now.
Leonard 'Lennie' CrawleyOh, by the way. You better let your mom know that the payment's due on her refrigerator. Don't let her get the idea that 'cause we're getting married, I'm gonna let her off the hook.
Louisa May FosterWhat Larry Flint had left over in cash, plus the sale of his remaining pictures, brought me in the neighborhood of $4 million in American money. It was an amount even Picasso wouldn't be ashamed of.
Rod Anderson, Jr.I'm reminding you to remind me to tell you that I love you.
Louisa May FosterThank you for reminding me. I'm reminding you that you said to remind me to tell me that you love me.
Rod Anderson, Jr.That shows how much you know about farmin'. You don't milk her now, she'll be woo mooin' all night long.
[sic]
Louisa May FosterRod had sold out everything so quickly that his fortune was pitifully reduced. It came to a mere $150 million.
Pinky BensonI can't let 'em down. After all, I'm the stuff their dreams are made of. I belong to them.
Hollywood LawyerYou get all of the money--all of it. But there's one catch.
[Reading from Pinky's will]
Hollywood Lawyer"And so, I order to be built, the Pinky Benson Memorial Museum, dedicated to my fans... and within it will be preserved all my dancing shoes dipped in bronze... and a great gold replica of my larynx. A permanent pink light will beam before my statute. And in the 15,000-seat auditorium, my pictures will run 24 hours a day. Everything else I bequeath to my wife, Louisa May Benson."
Louisa May FosterOh, I was left with another $30 million and I flew right down to Washington, and that brings us up to date.
Awards Ceremony GuestTonight, in "Flaming Lips," Pinky Benson proved that a comedy can run five and a half hours. Earlier today, Pinky told us his next film will run seven and a half hours.
Edgar Hopper[Reading out loud as he types on a typewriter]Our musical mop, which plays "Let Me Call You Sweetheart, I'm in Love with you," is a marketing failure. Get something happy like "Stars and Stripes Forever" to guarantee musical mop-up.
Larry FlintTypical American yardstick: the eternal buck. That's why I left the place.
Larry FlintSee, the sound, the sonic vibrations, they go in there. And then, that gets transmitted to that photo-electric cell, which gives those dynamic impulses to the brushes and the arms, and it's fusion of the mechanized world and a human soul.
Larry FlintI didn't leave it at the butcher's. I was there showing it to him, and there was this customer there buying pig's knuckles. So, um, he looks at the picture and then he puts on his glasses and he gives me his card... and he gives me 40,000 francs. That's almost $200.
Louisa May FosterWell, a tycoon's work is never finished, is it? That's what you call yourself, isn't it? A tycoon?
Rod Anderson, Jr.Absolutely! Absolutely! Every morning I get up and look at myself in the mirror, and I say, "Good morning, tycoon!"
Rod Anderson, Jr.Nobody triples the business of Anderson Enterprises but Rod Anderson. Someone has been giving orders... somewhere. Somebody in my organization. Why, that's absolute treachery. Somebody's been giving orders behind my back. Imagine that! If I wanna lose a fortune, I'll lose a fortune. If I wanna triple it, I'll triple it--no one else. I'm gonna get to every one of my offices all over the world, and I'm gonna find out who's been running things behind my back. Triple it? How could he possibly triple it? Who can the guy be? You spend years training employees--executives, to serve you faithfully, and they stab you behind the back. That's loyalty for you.