Being There Movie Quotes

Being There Movie Quotes

[With other poor black seniors, watching Chance on TV]
Louise It's for sure a white man's world in America. Look here: I raised that boy since he was the size of a piss-ant. And I'll say right now, he never learned to read and write. No, sir. Had no brains at all. Was stuffed with rice pudding between th' ears. Shortchanged by the Lord, and dumb as a jackass. Look at him now! Yes, sir, all you've gotta be is white in America, to get whatever you want. Gobbledy-gook!
[last lines]
President "Bobby" Life is a state of mind.
Chance the Gardener I like to watch.
President "Bobby" Mr. Gardner, do you agree with Ben, or do you think that we can stimulate growth through temporary incentives?
[Long pause]
Chance the Gardener As long as the roots are not severed, all is well. And all will be well in the garden.
President "Bobby" In the garden.
Chance the Gardener Yes. In the garden, growth has it seasons. First comes spring and summer, but then we have fall and winter. And then we get spring and summer again.
President "Bobby" Spring and summer.
Chance the Gardener Yes.
President "Bobby" Then fall and winter.
Chance the Gardener Yes.
Benjamin Rand I think what our insightful young friend is saying is that we welcome the inevitable seasons of nature, but we're upset by the seasons of our economy.
Chance the Gardener Yes! There will be growth in the spring!
Benjamin Rand Hmm!
Chance the Gardener Hmm!
President "Bobby" Hm. Well, Mr. Gardner, I must admit that is one of the most refreshing and optimistic statements I've heard in a very, very long time.
[Benjamin Rand applauds]
President "Bobby" I admire your good, solid sense. That's precisely what we lack on Capitol Hill.
Dennis Watson You know, I've never met anyone like you in Washington before.
Chance the Gardener Yes, I've been here all my life.
Dennis Watson Really? And uh, where have you been all MY life?
[laughs]
Dennis Watson Ah, tell me, Mr. Gardner... have you ever had sex with a man?
Chance the Gardener No... I don't think so.
Dennis Watson We could go upstairs right now.
Chance the Gardener Is there a TV upstairs? I like to watch.
Dennis Watson You like to uh, watch?
Chance the Gardener Yes.
Dennis Watson You wait right here. I'll go get Warren!
Ron Steigler Mr. Gardner, uh, my editors and I have been wondering if you would consider writing a book for us, something about your um, political philosophy, what do you say?
Chance the Gardener I can't write.
Ron Steigler Heh, heh, of course not, who can nowadays? Listen, I have trouble writing a postcard to my children. Look uhh, we can give you a six figure advance, I'll provide you with the very best ghost-writer, proof-readers...
Chance the Gardener I can't read.
Ron Steigler Of course you can't! No one has the time! We, we glance at things, we watch television...
Chance the Gardener I like to watch TV.
Ron Steigler Oh, oh, oh sure you do. No one reads!
Morton Hull Do you realize that more people will be watching you tonight, than all those who have seen theater plays in the last forty years?
Chance the Gardener Why?
Doctor Allenby This won't hurt a bit.
[Sticks Chance with a needle]
Chance the Gardener It did hurt.
[Thomas and Johanna are watching Chance's interview on TV]
Thomas Franklin It's that gardener.
Johanna, girl with Franklin Yes, Chauncey Gardiner.
Thomas Franklin No, he's a real gardener.
Johanna, girl with Franklin He does talk like one. I think he's brilliant.
[upon walking out of an elevator]
Chance the Gardener That was a very small room.
Abraz Bullshit. Who sent you here, boy? Did that chickenshit asshole Raphael send you, boy?
Chance the Gardener No. Mr. Thomas Franklin told me I must leave the old man's house. He's dead, you know.
Abraz Dead, my ass. You tell that asshole, if he got somethin' to tell me, to get his ass down here himself! You got that, boy?
Chance the Gardener All I've got left is that room upstairs.
[Riding in a car for the first time]
Chance the Gardener This is just like television, only you can see much further.
[first lines]
Chance the Gardener Good morning, Louise.
Louise He's dead, Chance. The old man's dead.
Chance the Gardener I see.
[Chance goes back to watching TV]
Chance the Gardener [Outtake] And then he told me to get my white ass out of there, or he'd cut it.
Pallbearer A man's past cripples him. His background turns into a swamp and invites scrutiny.
Chance the Gardener I have no Claim. I don't even know what one looks like.
Chance the Gardener [Rand has died] Yes, I've seen it before.
Abraz Now move, honky, before I cut your white ass.
Louise You need to find yourself a nice woman. But I think it should be an older woman, since you're not going to do a young one any good.
Chance the Gardener Excuse me, I'm very hungry. Could you please give me some food?
TV Basketball Jones! Basketball Jones!
Chance the Gardener [Lifts his hat like the Coachman from TV]
