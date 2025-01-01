[while Terry and Mel try to get a car from Cal, the chimp plays with the phone]

Uncle Cal Stop it, boy! I told you not to play with the phone!

[Cal hangs up the phone]

Uncle Cal Damn chimp costs me three hundred a month in wrong numbers.

[the chimp starts throwing things at Cal]

Uncle Cal Hey! Stop it, you primate! That's it, I've had it with you! 'Scuse me, boys. I need to teach this boy some manners. Hey, son.

[Cal hits the chimp with his hat. The chimp hits him back and knocks him across the room]

Uncle Cal Now you stepped in it.

[Cal engages in a slap fight with the chimp and ultimately loses]