Kinoafisha Films Cannonball Run II Cannonball Run II Movie Quotes

Shiek Here is to good luck. May it all be mine.
Don Canneloni In the past, the Canneloni family was the most powerful of the families. We controlled drugs, prostitution, extortion, prostitution, gambling...
Slim Uh, you said 'prostitution' twice.
Don Canneloni Well, I like it.
CHP Officer What are you boys trying to pull?
J.J. McClure There's been a nuclear meltdown and we're transporting some contaminated materials to Connecticut.
CHP Officer Well, why Connecticut?
J.J. McClure They ran out.
[while Terry and Mel try to get a car from Cal, the chimp plays with the phone]
Uncle Cal Stop it, boy! I told you not to play with the phone!
[Cal hangs up the phone]
Uncle Cal Damn chimp costs me three hundred a month in wrong numbers.
[the chimp starts throwing things at Cal]
Uncle Cal Hey! Stop it, you primate! That's it, I've had it with you! 'Scuse me, boys. I need to teach this boy some manners. Hey, son.
[Cal hits the chimp with his hat. The chimp hits him back and knocks him across the room]
Uncle Cal Now you stepped in it.
[Cal engages in a slap fight with the chimp and ultimately loses]
Uncle Cal [to Mel and Terry] Boys, I got one condition on your needs. I'm gonna give you the limo, but only if you take this hairy son of a bitch with you!
[Jill and Marcie are looking under the hood of their car. Mack is gazing at their breasts]
Marcie Does it look bad?
Mack Not from where I'm standing.
Jill Oh, can you fix it then?
Mack Honey, I've got a tool that'll fix anything.
Fenderbaum It's General Patton and general admission.
[He and Blake laugh]
J.J. McClure Heckle and Jeckle dressed as cops. They oughta arrest their minds for vagrancy.
Captain Chaos J.J... Long time, no see.
J.J. McClure Nice to see you, Captain Chaos.
Captain Chaos Have no fear, 'Him' is here.
Victor My Aunt Millie took a vow of chastity. She had headaches *allllll* the time.
Blake Is the Blimp driving?
Fenderbaum No, it's the General.
Blake The General? Oh, I'm gonna make a private outta him.
Tony [36:55] We've put our heads together, and we've decided we're gonna rip off the Arab, on the road, during the car race.
Don Don Canneloni Oh, you put your heads together, huh? IT MUST'VE SOUNDED LIKE A BOWLING ALLEY.
Hymie Kaplan Friend or foe?
Arnold Guess.
King I order you back to America to win the Cannonball Run. I give you one last chance because you are my only son with a driver's license.
Shiek But, Pop, there is no Cannonball Run this year.
King So, buy one.
J.J. McClure I need a girl.
Victor Yeah, me too.
J.J. McClure You?
Victor Sure. Hey, J.J., I'm not a eunuch, you know.
J.J. McClure Of course you're not a eunuch. Don't put yourself down like that. You have a striking resemblance to a eunuch but...
[Both laugh]
J.J. McClure Just kidding.
Marcie Can you imagine the stories J.J.'s making up about last night? He's driving poor old Victor crazy.
Jill Yeah, well poor old Victor's buying every word of it.
Marcie Well, what he doesn't know ain't gonna hurt us.
Jill Never has.
Blake Don't you worry, 'cause you know what I'm gonna do?
Fenderbaum What?
Blake I'm gonna take this car, and I'm gonna turn so that I block the whole highway sideways. And when they come, they're gonna have a choice, either to ditch it, or ram right straight into us.
Fenderbaum Yeah. Yeah. Ditch it or... ram STRAIGHT INTO US?
Blake Yup.
Don Don Canneloni Hymie Kaplan. What a surprise. Ooh, ohh, wow. You look great. So, what brings you to the Pinto Ranch? Business or pleasure?
Hymie Kaplan May I have a chair?
Don Don Canneloni Oh, certainly.
[Hymie picks up a chair and smashes it over his henchman who doesn't even flinch]
Don Don Canneloni Oh. It's business.
Don Canneloni [Don Canneloni is stroking a cat in his lap. Suddenly he picks up in one hand; the cat is stiff as a board] This cat is dead. Somebody bring me a new cat.
[one the henchman hands him another cat]
Don Canneloni Ah, a tabby. Very nice.
[lifts up the cat's tail]
Don Canneloni And a male.
Victor [J.J. has just performed a dangerous stunt] I figured it out. If we do this ten times a day, by the end of the year, we'll be billionaires.
[Victor tears up a telegram]
J.J. McClure What is that?
Victor Oh, don't worry about that. It's the Cannonball race. It's on again. A million dollars is the first prize. But don't you worry, we'll be billionaires.
[J.J. picks up a handful of hay and stuffs it into Victor's mouth]
Victor What did I say?
J.J. McClure You want me to do this ten times a day?
Victor Nine?
[J.J. stuffs another handful of hay in his mouth]
Victor What a grouch!
Slim Okay, you'll tell us.
Blake We're gonna race to Connecticut and the one that wins gets a million dollars in cash.
Tony Only a moron would back up a race like that!
Shiek [the Shiek enters] Ah, Fenderbaum and Blake. Good to see you! You should be sleeping at this hour. Remember, we leave at noon tomorrow.
Shiek [Fenderbaum directs the Shiek's attention to the Cannelonis] Wingtips? Barbarians! Come, come!
Shiek [the Shiek hands Caesar a handful of money] Buy yourself a decent clothing store. Infidels!
Blake [the Shiek leaves] That was the moron.
Caesar You know, these liars could be telling the truth.
J.J. McClure What line did you say you were from?
Betty The Order of Imaculate Chastity.
Victor The Order of Imaculate Chastity? I read the bible all the time. In fact, I once read the bible that was printed on the head of a pin. That was hard. But, I've never heard of the Order of Imaculate...
Veronica You have to read the New Testament. In fact, it's not even the New Testament. It's the New... uh...
Betty New Wave.
Don Don Canneloni Can I buy you a drink?
Fenderbaum But of course.
Don Don Canneloni Cherice? Cherice?
[Don Don looks over and sees the fight taking place]
Don Don Canneloni Oh, they seem to be so busy.
Don Canneloni And now, the Rigatonis, the Tortellinis, the Fettuchinis, and even the Raviolis are bigger than we are. And why?
Tony High interest rates.
Sonny Acid rain.
Slim Japanese imports.
Caesar Uh... uh... none of the above.
Don Canneloni No. No. No. Youse mugs already know the answer.
Caesar Gee, boss, if I knew there was gonna be a test, I would've studied.
[From the blooper reel at the end of the film]
Captain Chaos The Cannonball Run is a race from Connecticut to your ass.
[first lines]
King For one thousand centuries, the Falafel Family has ruled the deserts with one thing: speed! We had the fastest camels and the fastest horses. And now, due to... you know what
[mimics oil bubbling up]
King , we have the fastest planes, the fastest boats, and the fastest cars. Except for one: yours! Last year, I sent you to America for one simple task. So simple. To emblazen the Falafel name as fastest in the world by winning the Cannonball Run. And you... failed!
Terry 30:51 Are you sure this guy's your uncle?
Mel And I told you, he's your uncle, too
Terry Don't tell me, don't explain it to me, please
Mel He's my mother's brother who lives in California, and my mother is your father's sister, and your my mother's brother's son.
[Blake presents his date with two empty martini glasses]
Blake When I make a dry martini, I make a dry martini.
Blake Blake, Fenderbaum: [in unison] J.J. That son of a bitch!
[last lines]
King Once again, you have brought shame and disgrace on our tribe by not winning the Cannonball Run.
Shiek But, father. There was this doctor in the car! He tried to give me a
[mimics injecting a hypodermic needle]
Shiek It was his mix!
King I warn you. Tomorrow's race is the last Cannonball I am financing. If you do not win, do not bother to come home.
Shiek Father, don't worry! I can't lose! I have hired the winner of this Cannonball to be my co-driver in the next one. I would like you to meet him. I have told him so much about you.
[the King looks intrigued and gives an approving nod. The Shiek leads him to the car]
Shiek Excuse me, mister. I would like you to meet my pop!
[He opens the door, revealing the chimp. The chimp grabs the King and kisses him]
[repeated line]
The Slapper A thousand thanks.
Jill Aw, come on. It'll be a weekend you'll never forget.
Mechanic All three of us?
Marcie It's gonna be a weekend you can tell your kids about. If they're all boys.
Tony Simplicity is the hallmark of genius. This cannot miss.
Jill You know, Marcie, we've got this routine down.
Marcie Yeah. I think we're ready for the Cannonball.
Jill Oh, I think so. How far is Redondo beach?
Marcie 150 miles.
Jill Hah. An hour flat.
Marcie What're we waiting for?
Both LET'S GO.
CHP Officer 1 I think we got 'em right between us. Just pull out and block the damn road.
[the Lamborghini races by the second CHP before he can do anything]
CHP Officer 2 Got any more bright ideas?
[the last team finally arrives]
Race Official Forget it, guys. You're four hours and fifteen martinis late.
Fenderbaum I been called a lot of things but I ain't never been called no commie.
Blake I ain't even a Democrat!
Sheriff Get off the road, fat boy, before you get run over.
Blake We're gonna die. We're gonna die, we're gonna die. What do you think they're gonna do to us?
Fenderbaum I don't know what they're gonna do to you, but since Mr. T ain't here, I'll be too busy licking their boots to see.
King How come you have a blond, blue-eyed slave?
Shiek He's an actor. Hasn't had a series in seven years.
The Slapper Nine.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jamie Farr
Dom DeLuise
Henry Silva
Burt Reynolds
Burt Reynolds
Catherine Bach
Semmi Devis ml.
Dean Martin
Dean Martin
Alex Rocco
Charles Nelson Reilly
Telly Savalas
Richard Kiel
Ricardo Montalbán
Abe Vigoda
Marilu Henner
Shirley MacLaine
Shirley MacLaine
Maykl V. Gatstso
Tony Danza
Dub Taylor
