[while Terry and Mel try to get a car from Cal, the chimp plays with the phone]
Uncle Cal
Stop it, boy! I told you not to play with the phone!
[Cal hangs up the phone]
Uncle Cal
Damn chimp costs me three hundred a month in wrong numbers.
[the chimp starts throwing things at Cal]
Uncle Cal
Hey! Stop it, you primate! That's it, I've had it with you! 'Scuse me, boys. I need to teach this boy some manners. Hey, son.
[Cal hits the chimp with his hat. The chimp hits him back and knocks him across the room]
Uncle Cal
Now you stepped in it.
[Cal engages in a slap fight with the chimp and ultimately loses]
Uncle Cal
[to Mel and Terry]
Boys, I got one condition on your needs. I'm gonna give you the limo, but only if you take this hairy son of a bitch with you!