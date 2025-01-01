[two judges come in the trial room]
Lena Foster
Morning.
Daniel's judge
Good morning.
Daniel's judge
Good morning.
Bob Diamond
Good morning.
[Bob Diamond signals Daniel to be seated]
Daniel's judge
Mr. Miller, I'm sure your defender has explained all of the basics to you, but let me just say. Even though this feels like a trial, it really isn't. It's just a process that helps us decide, and as inperfect as it may be, we think it works quite well.
Daniel's judge
What you're going to see on this screen, Mr. Miller, will look and feel so real to you you might be a little uneasy at first. But just relax. After a while, I think it will become pleasurable to you. They tell me it feels something like 3-D.
[female judge chuckles]
Daniel's judge
Any questions, Mr. Miller?
[Daniel shakes his head "No"]
Daniel's judge
Ms. Foster, you may begin.
Lena Foster
Thank you, your honors. Over the course of the following four days, I will attempt to show that Daniel Miller, while he's a quality human being, is still held back by the fears that plague him lifetime after lifetime. I believe that I can show, without a shadow of a doubt, that he must once again be returned to Earth to wrok on his problem. May we begin in childhood, please? Could we go to 11419?
Daniel's judge
By the way, Mr. Miller, that signifies you're 11 years, four months, and 19 days old. Is that clear?