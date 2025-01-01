[Daniel and Bob are at a garden restaurant; Daniel is enjoying a chicken lunch platter]

Bob Diamond We have about 400,000 residents here. We service half of the United States dead. That's about 2,500 people a day.

Daniel Miller Do children come here?

Bob Diamond Children don't have to defend themselves. When a child is taken, they automatically move forward. Isn't that nice?

Daniel Miller What about teenagers?

Bob Diamond Too much trouble. They go elsewhere. We tried for a while, but they damage the tupas. Too rowdy. What about your chicken? How do you like it?

Bob Diamond Yeah.

[Bob is eating a meatloaf-like substance]

Bob Diamond Mmm!

Daniel Miller [curious] What are you eating?

Bob Diamond You wouldn't like this. Ha-ha-ha.

Daniel Miller What is it? What's it taste like?

Bob Diamond You're curious, aren't ya? Good. I like that about you. You wanna try?

Daniel Miller Yeah. It looks so weird.

[Daniel tries the substance, but has a terrible taste; Daniel gags and chokes; Bob laughs]

Daniel Miller Oh, my God!

Bob Diamond A little like horseshit, huh?

[Daniel nods as he spits it out]

Bob Diamond As you get smarter, you begin to manipulate your senses. This tastes much different to me than it is to you.