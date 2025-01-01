Menu
Guarding Tess Movie Quotes

Tess Carlisle [implying Bob should called Doug, while in the canned goods aisle in the supermarket] It's got no price at all.
Bob Hutcherson [over the radio] Yes ma'am. Uh, Doug, this is Bobby in canned goods, are you anywhere near the manager? I need a price check on Lesieur baby peas, repeat, Lesieur baby peas.
Doug Chesnic Lesieur baby peas.
Store Manager They're on special today, two for .59.
Doug Chesnic [over the radio] They're on special today, two for .59.
Bob Hutcherson [over the radio] Uh, copy that, it's two for .59.
Tess Carlisle But I only want one.
Bob Hutcherson Uh, roger that, Doug, but she only wants one.
Doug Chesnic How much for just one?
Store Manager The same. It's a two for one thing.
Doug Chesnic [over the radio] Uh, Bobby, it's a two for one thing so I suggest you go ahead and get both.
Bob Hutcherson [over the radio] Uh, copy that Doug but I believe we've lost in interest in peas, repeat, lost interest in peas. Canned goods out.
Doug Chesnic [Calming the hospital employee who insisted it's hospital policy that patients leave by wheelchair] The regulations aren't really that sacred, are they?
Doug Chesnic [while taking his sunglasses] And Tess... Get in the god damn chair.
Tess Carlisle [while sitting in the wheel chair, with Fredrick pushing from behind, taps hand with her right hand] Hmm. Very good, Douglas. You're going to be all right.
Tess Carlisle [in her bedroom] I have some exciting news for you. I have an inoperable brain tumor.
[pause]
Tess Carlisle I have bought you and your men a scud missile launcher.
[pause]
Tess Carlisle We are going to the opera in Columbus. Which of those do you think is true?
Doug Chesnic When?
Store Manager [to Doug, as other secret secret service agents escort Tess around the supermarket] Does she want to be known today?
[Doug shakes his head]
Store Manager [to customers and cashiers] Don't know her! Don't know her! Don't know her!
Tess Carlisle [to Doug, in her bedroom] The President is coming to Somersville. Will you have the cars and the machine guns ready in about an hour?
Frederick [sitting at the counter, preparing Tess' breakfast in the kitchen] Just back to pick up your accoutrements?
Doug Chesnic [while making coffee] Speak English Fred.
Frederick [Doug walks out of the kitchen and up the stairs to 'Tess' bedroom] Just back to pick up your shit?
Doug Chesnic Don't you see? If he is involved, then her life is worthless, you understand? They had to fucking kill her!
Doug Chesnic [standing next to him] Where is she Earl?
Earl Fowler [dismissively, sitting the hospital bed] Speak to my lawyer Agent... Agent Dougie.
Lee Danielson [about Tess refusing Secret Service protection] She kicked us out of the house.
Tess Carlisle You suppose the average tax payer has any idea how much money is being spent to guard all these old political has-beens and their wives? Oh my gawd, it's an outrage. The cars, the manpower, it makes me sick.
Tess Carlisle You should try doin' crazy yourself. You should get a date. You should have a martini. You should drive with the top down. You should, better yet, give a tired old widow a break.
Doug Chesnic I think you like it. I think you like having seven men, and no women agents I've noticed, at your beck and call day and night!
Doug Chesnic Abandoned farmhouse? I don't think so!
