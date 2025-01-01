Tess Carlisle [implying Bob should called Doug, while in the canned goods aisle in the supermarket] It's got no price at all.

Bob Hutcherson [over the radio] Yes ma'am. Uh, Doug, this is Bobby in canned goods, are you anywhere near the manager? I need a price check on Lesieur baby peas, repeat, Lesieur baby peas.

Doug Chesnic Lesieur baby peas.

Store Manager They're on special today, two for .59.

Doug Chesnic [over the radio] They're on special today, two for .59.

Bob Hutcherson [over the radio] Uh, copy that, it's two for .59.

Tess Carlisle But I only want one.

Bob Hutcherson Uh, roger that, Doug, but she only wants one.

Doug Chesnic How much for just one?

Store Manager The same. It's a two for one thing.

Doug Chesnic [over the radio] Uh, Bobby, it's a two for one thing so I suggest you go ahead and get both.