Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Panic in the Parlor Panic in the Parlor Movie Quotes

Panic in the Parlor Movie Quotes

Henry Hornett If you find that ferret, you might let me have it back...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Emma Hornett If I get to the wedding at all at this rate, I shall be lucky.
Carnoustie Bligh [to himself] If you don't, everybody *else* will.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Henry Hornett [hearing Emma sob from behind the door] Has she been listening! Let me get out of here while I'm still alive!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Cyril Smith
Peggy Mount
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more