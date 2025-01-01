Air Vice Marshal Keith Park [Seeing an unknown marker on the strategy planning board] T-5, what's that?

Wing Cmdr. Willoughby Training squadron, sir. They're the poles.

Air Vice Marshal Keith Park Get them out of there. Get them down.

Wing Cmdr. Willoughby Blackhawk leader. Vector two, three zero and return to base immediately. Over.

Squadron Leader Edwards Blackhawk leader. Received and understood. Out. Blackhawk leader to A flight. Turn to port, and steer two, three, zero.

Polish R.A.F. pilot [In Polish] Germans! Germans on the right!

2nd Polish pilot [In Polish] I don't see. Where?

Polish R.A.F. pilot [In Polish] Down there on the right.

3rd Polish pilot [In Polish] I see the Jerries! I see!

Squadron Leader Edwards Stop that Polish chatter and steer two, three, zero.

Polish R.A.F. pilot [Peals off to engage the Germans] Repeat please.

Squadron Leader Edwards I say again, two, three, zero.

2nd Polish pilot [Peals off to engage the Germans] Repeat please.

Air Vice Marshal Keith Park For crying out loud, two, three, zero.

3rd Polish pilot [Peals off to engage the Germans] Repeat please.

4th Polish pilot [Peals off to engage the Germans] Repeat please.

5th Polish pilot [Peals off to engage the Germans] Repeat please.

Squadron Leader Edwards Now just shut up the lot of you. And follow me unless you're blind as well as... Oh

[Sees that all the Polish pilots have left to fight the Germans]