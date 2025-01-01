YellowHe says he wants to sit up in front with the driver!
CocoI always get sick in the back.
YellowListen, if I go in the back, I'll get me migraine, I'll be out like a light.
Charlie CrokerYou are not going to be sick. You are not going to have your migraine. And everybody is gonna sit in the back of the motor!
ArthurCharlie, me in the back of the motor with my asthma?
KeatsThey say he's going to do a job in Italy.
Mr. BridgerWell, I hope he likes spaghetti. They serve it four times a day in the Italian prisons.
'Camp' FreddieMaybe the Professor's not bent.
Mr. BridgerCamp Freddie, everybody in the *world* is bent!
Charlie CrokerYou'll be making a grave error if you kill us. There are a quarter of a million Italians in Britain and they'll be made to suffer. Every restaurant, cafe, ice-cream parlor, gambling den and nightclub in London, Liverpool and Glasgow - will be smashed. Mr. Bridger will drive them into the sea.
Mr. BridgerWe've come here to pay our respects to Great Aunt Nellie. She brought us up properly and taught us loyalty. Now I want you to remember that during these next few days. I also want you to remember that if you don't come back with the goods, Nellie here will turn in her grave, and, likely as not, jump right out of it and kick your teeth in.
Charlie CrokerNuts to your watches! You just be at the Piazza at a quarter to...
Mr. BridgerYou must learn, Keats, there are more things to life than breaking and entering.
Mr BridgerDoes he really NEED all this equipment?
'Camp' FreddieHe SAYS he does...
Mr. BridgerI noticed that some of that young mob in E Block are not standing for attention while the National Anthem is played at the end of the nightly TV. Tell them to do so, otherwise, they will incur my displeasure.
Miss PeachYes, well, not to put a too fine point to it, he was discovered - in the lounge.
Professor Simon PeachOh. I'd like that. I could steal one of Matron's, couldn't I?
Professor Simon PeachThe flagpole in the yard. I mean, I know, if there was a convex mirror up there, 27 degrees vertical, 42 degrees horizontal, I could see straight into Matron's bedroom! Of course, somebody else would have to be up the pole to fix it. I couldn't do it me self. It's cooperation, you see? She's a big woman, you know.
Professor Simon PeachI wouldn't want to get Matron into trouble. Not that way, anyway! She's big. Big!
Charlie CrokerAnd do us a favor, Adrian. Shorten the sleeves, will you, love? I'm not a gorilla.
LornaCharlie, you know that's not my scene. I mean, can you see me sitting there holding your hands across the table, with those weeping wives around with their howling kids - and then the guards lookin' at me as if I've got something hidden up my dress.
Mr. BridgerYou are not doing your job properly. Her Majesty's prison is there not only to keep people from getting out, but to prevent people from getting in. You are symptomatic of the lazy, unimaginative management which is driving this country on the rocks!