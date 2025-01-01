Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Italian Job The Italian Job Movie Quotes

[Arthur blows up a truck]
Charlie Croker You're only supposed to blow the bloody doors off!
[last lines]
Charlie Croker Hang on a minute lads, I've got a great idea.
Charlie Croker Just remember this - in this country they drive on the wrong side of the road.
Garage Manager You must have shot an awful lot of tigers, sir.
Charlie Croker Yes, I used a machine gun.
Charlie Croker It's a very difficult job and the only way to get through it is we all work together as a team. And that means you do everything I say.
Charlie Croker What's the matter.
Yellow He says he wants to sit up in front with the driver!
Coco I always get sick in the back.
Yellow Listen, if I go in the back, I'll get me migraine, I'll be out like a light.
Charlie Croker You are not going to be sick. You are not going to have your migraine. And everybody is gonna sit in the back of the motor!
Arthur Charlie, me in the back of the motor with my asthma?
Keats They say he's going to do a job in Italy.
Mr. Bridger Well, I hope he likes spaghetti. They serve it four times a day in the Italian prisons.
'Camp' Freddie Maybe the Professor's not bent.
Mr. Bridger Camp Freddie, everybody in the *world* is bent!
Charlie Croker You'll be making a grave error if you kill us. There are a quarter of a million Italians in Britain and they'll be made to suffer. Every restaurant, cafe, ice-cream parlor, gambling den and nightclub in London, Liverpool and Glasgow - will be smashed. Mr. Bridger will drive them into the sea.
Mr. Bridger We've come here to pay our respects to Great Aunt Nellie. She brought us up properly and taught us loyalty. Now I want you to remember that during these next few days. I also want you to remember that if you don't come back with the goods, Nellie here will turn in her grave, and, likely as not, jump right out of it and kick your teeth in.
[Lorna picks Charlie up from prison]
Charlie Croker This car belongs to the Pakistani ambassador!
Lorna It does?
Charlie Croker Typical, isn't it? I've been out of jail five minutes, and already I'm in a hot car.
Lorna Charlie, I just wanted you to come out in style, baby.
Miss Peach [Camp Freddy has one of Miss Peach's cats on his lap] I shouldn't let her do that, dear. Gives them ideas.
Charlie Croker You wouldn't hit a man with no trousers on, would you?
Charlie Croker Wait till you see them Italian birds.
Professor Simon Peach Are they big? I like them big.
'Camp' Freddie They're enormous.
Professor Simon Peach Really?
'Camp' Freddie Very, very, very big.
Charlie Croker Bill?
Bill Bailey Yes, Charlie?
Charlie Croker Bill!
Bill Bailey Yes, Charlie?
Charlie Croker Burn this for me, will 'ya?
Bill Bailey Yes, Charlie.
Charlie Croker Oh, Bill?
Bill Bailey Yes, Charlie?
Charlie Croker Get rid of this, lot.
Bill Bailey Yes, Charlie.
Dominic Shouldn't we synchronise our watches?
Charlie Croker Nuts to your watches! You just be at the Piazza at a quarter to...
Mr. Bridger You must learn, Keats, there are more things to life than breaking and entering.
Mr Bridger Does he really NEED all this equipment?
'Camp' Freddie He SAYS he does...
Mr. Bridger I noticed that some of that young mob in E Block are not standing for attention while the National Anthem is played at the end of the nightly TV. Tell them to do so, otherwise, they will incur my displeasure.
Miss Peach Yes, well, not to put a too fine point to it, he was discovered - in the lounge.
Charlie Croker Eh, doing what, Miss Peach?
Miss Peach Where?
Charlie Croker In the, eh, lounge.
Miss Peach Oh, yes, he was doing it. Yes.
Charlie Croker What?
Miss Peach Oh. Well, something quite obscene. With Annette.
Charlie Croker [puzzled] A net?
Miss Peach Annette. She was terrified, of course.
Charlie Croker Naturally.
Tailor Very elegant, sir; though I do believe you've gained a little weight.
Charlie Croker Yes, well, uh, I've been in America, you see. It's the, uh, bread in the hamburger.
Tailor Is that so?
Charlie Croker Yes.
Tailor Well, I'm glad you're out - I mean back.
Lorna [after hearing a rapid knock at the door] It's the Law, Charlie!
Charlie Croker What you tell 'em?
Lorna Charlie, would I tell them anything?
Charlie Croker ...Yes you would.
Altabani's cousin May I raise my glass to Signor Altabani and his most beautiful wife, to thank him for his hospitality. And to congratulate him on the way he handled the English mob this morning.
Altabani Don't be too sure about the English, cousin.
Altabani's cousin They wouldn't dare.
Altabani They are not so stupid as they look.
Charlie Croker We're balancing right on the edge.
Mr. Bridger I want Charlie Croker given a good going-over.
Keats Yes, Mr Bridger.
Mr. Bridger Get the word out to Camp Freddie.
Keats Yes, Mr Bridger.
Mr. Bridger I don't want him killed. Just given a good going-over.
Charlie Croker Professor Peach, do you see what I'm getting at?
Professor Simon Peach Your brawn, my brain. I'm not stupid, you know.
Professor Simon Peach Would we, eh, wear stockings over our heads?
Charlie Croker Oh, no need for you to.
Professor Simon Peach Oh. I'd like that. I could steal one of Matron's, couldn't I?
Professor Simon Peach The flagpole in the yard. I mean, I know, if there was a convex mirror up there, 27 degrees vertical, 42 degrees horizontal, I could see straight into Matron's bedroom! Of course, somebody else would have to be up the pole to fix it. I couldn't do it me self. It's cooperation, you see? She's a big woman, you know.
Professor Simon Peach I wouldn't want to get Matron into trouble. Not that way, anyway! She's big. Big!
Charlie Croker And do us a favor, Adrian. Shorten the sleeves, will you, love? I'm not a gorilla.
Lorna Now, what would you like?
Charlie Croker Everything.
Charlie Croker Why didn't you come and see me when I was inside, then?
Lorna Charlie, you know that's not my scene. I mean, can you see me sitting there holding your hands across the table, with those weeping wives around with their howling kids - and then the guards lookin' at me as if I've got something hidden up my dress.
[first lines]
Charlie Croker Cheerio, lads!
Mr. Bridger You are not doing your job properly. Her Majesty's prison is there not only to keep people from getting out, but to prevent people from getting in. You are symptomatic of the lazy, unimaginative management which is driving this country on the rocks!
Charlie Croker Freddie, this job is big.
'Camp' Freddie Charlie, you wouldn't even know how to spell big.
Charlie Croker B-l-G. Big.
Charlie Croker Mr Bridger, this is important. Four million dollars. Europe. The Common Market. Italy. The FIAT car factory.
Mr. Bridger Last night, Mr. Governor, my toilet was broken into.
Governor Toilet?
Mr. Bridger Toilet.
Governor Broken into?
Mr. Bridger Broken into.
Governor Well, I'm - terribly sorry.
Mr. Bridger There are some places which, to an Englishman, are sacred.
Governor Well, I've apologized, Bridger.
Mr. Bridger And so you should have.
Keats Sir, I've got you the two volumes of the 'Anglo-American Trade' and UK Balance of Payments 1966 and 1967. And, I've also brought you 'The Illustrated London News', sir.
Mr. Bridger For why, Keats, for why?
Keats There's a picture of the Queen's in it, sir.
Mr. Bridger Hmm. That's good of you.
Charlie Croker You can't be too careful. Is there a toilet here?
Bill Bailey If you can call it that. It's out the back.
Charlie Croker Yeah, well, wash the handle and the seat. I don't want any prints on that, either.
Charlie Croker I can always take it to the Americans. They're people who - recognize young talent, give it a chance, they are.
Charlie Croker Take me to my tailor.
Roger It is a work of genius. Just think of it. A city in chaos, a smash-and-grab raid ,and four million dollars through a traffic jam.
Charlie Croker I haven't been in this car for so long.
Garage Manager Yes, I gather you've been in India for about two years, sir.
Charlie Croker Yes, shooting tigers.
Garage Manager Oh, really? That's splendid.
